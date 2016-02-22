Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed
Anil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Revised from
CARE A3+
Birla Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 9580
GDR Home Style Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned
Harman Plastic Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
Hitech Print Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed
Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 95 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore)
Intermarket India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Reaffirmed
Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Revised from
CARE A4+
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 113 Reaffirmed
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 14.83 Cr)
P & C Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed
Plastene India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 635 Suspension
revoked and
revised from
CARE A3
Pratibha Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.4.50 crore)
Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 5500 Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 74060 Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB / 50796 Reaffirmed
CARE A3
# rating is withdrawn w. r. to Rs.6546.00 crore rupee term loans pertaining to Phase-IV of the
project upon its replacement under RBI s refinancing scheme.
Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 71.1 Reaffirmed
Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B- 60 Reaffirmed
Aleph Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended
All India Federation Of Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 194 Reaffirmed
Association
(Enhanced from Rs.8.75 crore)
Anil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7227 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Apex Steel Pvt. Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended
Benara Autos Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Benara Overseas Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Biological E Ltd LT Bk Fac Proposed - - Withdrawn
TL**
** CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to these facilities with immediate effect, as the
company has not availed the said facility.
Biological E Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2000 Revised from
CARE A+
(enhanced from 100 Cr)
Biological E Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 2500 Revised from
A1+ CARE A+ /
CARE A1+
(enhanced from 185 Cr)
Bird Catering And Lounges Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ (SO) 60.1 Reaffirmed
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Globe Ground India Pvt Ltd.
(GGI; rated CARE BBB+ )
Bird Worldwide Flight Services India LT Bk Fac CARE A- 387.3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Birla Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ % 1400
Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series I) CARE AA+ % 1200
Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series III) CARE AA+ % 1500
Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series IV) CARE AA+ % 1300
Birla Corporation Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/ % 2000
CARE A1+
D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3600 Reaffirmed
(Fundbased)
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1313.8 Reaffirmed
(revised from 65 Cr)
Eco Cement India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned
Essar Vizag Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6740 Reaffirmed
G Next Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
G Next Media Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 21.5 Reaffirmed
CARE A4+
GDR Home Style Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10.2 Assigned
Gener8 India Media Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - 174.7 Withdrawn
Gener8 India Media Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CC - 150 Withdrawn
Globe Ground (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 89 Reaffirmed
Goyal Cotton Fiber LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86.5 Revised from
CARE B+
(reduced from 9.01 Cr)
Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended
Gujarat Ginning & Oil Industries Bk Facility - - Suspended
Harman Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 59.5 Reaffirmed
Hindoostan Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Hitech Print Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 118.7 Revised from
CARE B
(reduced from 15.38 Cr)
IFCI Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA (SO) 5750 Assigned
NonConvertible Provisional
Debenture (NCD) issue
Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 274.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.22.25 crore)
Intermarket India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 424.8 Reaffirmed
Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Based)
Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Revised from
CARE BB+
Kapil Steels Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Krishnasai Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 87 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from 238.84 Cr)
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 575.3 Revised from
CARE BBB
Lolark Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned
M N Agro Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended
M.S. Distributors Bk Fac - - Suspended
Matangi Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.6 Revised from
CARE B+
(reduced from 0.59 Cr)
Matangi Cotton Industries LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 140 Revised from
A4 CARE B+ /
Reaffirmed
Millennium Structurals (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 148.5 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
MPR Wind Farms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 191.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 19.80 Cr)
Murarka Suitings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 225.3 Reaffirmed
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 14.83 Cr)
P & C Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed
P & C Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 800 Reaffirmed
CARE A4
Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Revised from
CARE BB+
Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 440 Revised from
CARE A3 CARE BB+ /
CARE A4+
Plastene India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 969.7 Suspension
revoked and
revised from
CARE BBB-
Plastene India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 655 Suspension
CARE A4 revoked and
revised from
CARE BBB- /
CARE A3
Powerage Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 166.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.15.09 crore)
Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended
Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE C 55 Revised from
Ltd CARE B
Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 8.2 Revised from
Ltd CARE B
(reduced from 1.76 Cr)
Richa Realtors Pvt. Ltd NCD - - Suspended
Rosentiques Fine Jewellery Bk Fac - - Suspended
Royal Latex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Rpp Infra Projects Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Servotech Power Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shri Krishan Kripa Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned
Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 167.3 Assigned
Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 2930 Assigned
(Non-FB) CARE A3
Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB-/ 8402.7 Assigned
CARE A3
Singh Techno Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sita Ram Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.8 Assigned
SLR Metaliks Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Syndicate Bank Additional Tier I CARE AA- 18000 Assigned
Bonds (BASEL III)
Trinayani Cement Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned
Woodman Trading Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Woodman Veneers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
