Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Anil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Revised from CARE A3+ Birla Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 9580 GDR Home Style Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Harman Plastic Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore) Intermarket India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Reaffirmed Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Revised from CARE A4+ KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 113 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.83 Cr) P & C Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Plastene India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 635 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE A3 Pratibha Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.50 crore) Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 5500 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 74060 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB / 50796 Reaffirmed CARE A3 # rating is withdrawn w. r. to Rs.6546.00 crore rupee term loans pertaining to Phase-IV of the project upon its replacement under RBI s refinancing scheme. Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 71.1 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B- 60 Reaffirmed Aleph Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended All India Federation Of Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 194 Reaffirmed Association (Enhanced from Rs.8.75 crore) Anil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7227 Revised from CARE BBB+ Apex Steel Pvt. Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended Benara Autos Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Benara Overseas Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Biological E Ltd LT Bk Fac Proposed - - Withdrawn TL** ** CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to these facilities with immediate effect, as the company has not availed the said facility. Biological E Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2000 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 100 Cr) Biological E Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 2500 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ (enhanced from 185 Cr) Bird Catering And Lounges Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ (SO) 60.1 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Globe Ground India Pvt Ltd. (GGI; rated CARE BBB+ ) Bird Worldwide Flight Services India LT Bk Fac CARE A- 387.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Birla Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ % 1400 Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series I) CARE AA+ % 1200 Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series III) CARE AA+ % 1500 Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series IV) CARE AA+ % 1300 Birla Corporation Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/ % 2000 CARE A1+ D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3600 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1313.8 Reaffirmed (revised from 65 Cr) Eco Cement India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Essar Vizag Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6740 Reaffirmed G Next Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115 Reaffirmed G Next Media Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 21.5 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ GDR Home Style Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10.2 Assigned Gener8 India Media Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - 174.7 Withdrawn Gener8 India Media Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CC - 150 Withdrawn Globe Ground (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 89 Reaffirmed Goyal Cotton Fiber LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86.5 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 9.01 Cr) Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended Gujarat Ginning & Oil Industries Bk Facility - - Suspended Harman Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 59.5 Reaffirmed Hindoostan Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hitech Print Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 118.7 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 15.38 Cr) IFCI Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA (SO) 5750 Assigned NonConvertible Provisional Debenture (NCD) issue Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 274.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.22.25 crore) Intermarket India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 424.8 Reaffirmed Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Based) Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Revised from CARE BB+ Kapil Steels Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Krishnasai Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 87 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 238.84 Cr) KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 575.3 Revised from CARE BBB Lolark Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned M N Agro Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended M.S. Distributors Bk Fac - - Suspended Matangi Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.6 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 0.59 Cr) Matangi Cotton Industries LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 140 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / Reaffirmed Millennium Structurals (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 148.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 MPR Wind Farms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 191.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.80 Cr) Murarka Suitings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 225.3 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.83 Cr) P & C Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed P & C Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 800 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Revised from CARE BB+ Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 440 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Plastene India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 969.7 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE BBB- Plastene India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 655 Suspension CARE A4 revoked and revised from CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Powerage Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pratibha Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 166.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15.09 crore) Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE C 55 Revised from Ltd CARE B Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 8.2 Revised from Ltd CARE B (reduced from 1.76 Cr) Richa Realtors Pvt. Ltd NCD - - Suspended Rosentiques Fine Jewellery Bk Fac - - Suspended Royal Latex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rpp Infra Projects Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Servotech Power Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Krishan Kripa Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 167.3 Assigned Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 2930 Assigned (Non-FB) CARE A3 Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB-/ 8402.7 Assigned CARE A3 Singh Techno Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sita Ram Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.8 Assigned SLR Metaliks Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Syndicate Bank Additional Tier I CARE AA- 18000 Assigned Bonds (BASEL III) Trinayani Cement Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Woodman Trading Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Woodman Veneers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 