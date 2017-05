Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansapack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 Reaffirmed Associated Polytech Industries Pvt LtdST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 13.5 Assigned Bharat Serum & Vaccines Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A1 340 Reaffirmed Copper Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 9200 Reaffirmed out)* *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Fitech Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Focus Shares & Securities Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac- BG CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed Hind Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 465 Revised from CARE A4 Hind Agro Industries Ltd ST FB Bk Fac CARE D 2602 Revised from CARE A4 Hind Agro Industries Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 Ind-Barath Powergencom Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 960 Revised from CARE A4+ Icc Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 Suspended Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (LOC) CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Jindal (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4900 Reaffirmed Kannu Aditya India Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A3 750 Assigned Kuantum Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 482.5 Reaffirmed Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 450 Reaffirmed M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 4700 Assigned M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac Provisional 2700 Assigned CARE A2+ (SO) M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac Provisional 2000 Assigned CARE A2+ (SO) Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 53.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Oswal Extrusion Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56 Revised from CARE A3 Rapicut Carbides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Sahanu Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27.2 Revised from CARE A4 Skypoint Multitrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100.5 Assigned Specific Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31.5 Reaffirmed Swastik Oil Refinery Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 179 Assigned Tata Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 7 debt schemes of Tata Mutual Fund Western Transformer And Equipment Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Westin Resins And Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 25 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fraternal Credit And Financial ServiceFixed Deposits CARE BB- (FD) 15.6 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 305.4 Revised from CARE BB- Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 60 Revised from A4 CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Ambica Chemicals Bk facility CARE B+ Withdrawn Ansapack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 481.3 Reaffirmed Ape Power Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Arya Automobiles Bk Fac CARE B- Suspended Associated Polytech Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Assigned Autodecor Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdLT/ST- Bk CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed FacCC/Packing /CARE A3+ and rating Credit under credit watch put under credit watch Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 9.2 Reaffirmed under credit and rating watch put under credit watch Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdLT-Non-FB-BG CARE BBB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed under credit and rating watch put under credit watch B. B. Shah Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB- Withdrawn Berar Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Bharat Serum & Vaccines Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 467.1 Reaffirmed Bharat Serum & Vaccines Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A 775 Reaffirmed Bharat Serum & Vaccines Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB CARE A /CARE A1550 Reaffirmed /Non-fundbased) Bhavanam Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95.7 Assigned Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 26.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Cox And Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 10440 Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd NCDs CARE AA 8000 Reaffirmed Electromech Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs CARE BBB- (SO) 546 Assigned Ltd. Eurobond Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Fitech Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Assigned Forbesganj Food Processing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Godhani Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Hanuman Dal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Assigned Hind Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 58.3 Revised from CARE BB- Hind Agro Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 22.5 Revised from CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Hind Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 282 Revised from CARE BB- Hind Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 22.5 Revised from CARE BB-/ CARE A4 H-Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Ind-Barath Powergencom Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 2818.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long term loan of Inframat Alloys Private Limited with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Iq City Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 810 Assigned J.K. Cement Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debenture Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Jayashree Elctromech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Jindal (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4250 Reaffirmed Kannu Aditya India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Assigned /CARE A3 Karle Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Assigned Kothari Prima Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1972.5 Reaffirmed Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 116.1 Reaffirmed Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4+ Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 45.7 Reaffirmed Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A2+ M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 300 Assigned M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 300 Assigned CARE A- (SO) Maruti Granites & Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8.6 Reaffirmed Maruti Granites & Marbles Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Millennium Starch Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 71.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 82.5 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Multiurban Infra Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 New Gujarat Polyplast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 Ntegrated Livestock Village Farm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE D 156 Revised from CARE BB- (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Hind Agro Industries Limited (HAIL), (rated CARE D , revised from CARE BB-/CARE A4 in Febr Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 609.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 250 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 P. Maneklal Soni & Co. Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Paras Bhavani Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Raajratna Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Raj Ispat Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Raj Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Rajasthan Education Institute & HealthLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.6 Revised from Society CARE B+ Rapicut Carbides Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 47 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Raymond Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA 1000 Assigned Saha Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Instruments- CARE BB 1750 Assigned NCDs Sahanu Sponge & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123 Reaffirmed Sangeet Syntex Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Scm Clothes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Scm Clothes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 191.7 Assigned Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 77.2 Revised from CARE BB Shree Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd Bk facility Withdrawn Shree Desai Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE BB- Withdrawn Shree Mahalaxmi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Shree Transformers Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Shri Shyam Global Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Shri Shyam Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd - Series A1 PTCs Withdrawn Commercial Vehicle Trust March 2013 Ii Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd - Series A2 PTCs Withdrawn Commercial Vehicle Trust March 2013 Ii Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd - Second Loss Withdrawn Commercial Vehicle Trust March 2013 IiFacility Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A1 PTCs Withdrawn -Sansar Trust Mar 2013- Vii Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A2 PTCs Withdrawn -Sansar Trust Mar 2013- Vii Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second Loss Withdrawn -Sansar Trust Mar 2013- Vii Facility Shubh Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4140 Assigned Shubh Grah Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A480 Reaffirmed Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended Bhopal Pvt Ltd A4+ Skypoint Multitrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 84.8 Assigned Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 334.3 Reaffirmed Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk CARE A- /CARE 57.5 Reaffirmed Facilitie A2 Specific Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 262.7 Reaffirmed Specific Ceramics Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Sprl Foods Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Sunlex Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76.9 Revised from CARE B Sunlex Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 120 Long-term A4 rating revised from CARE B and Shortterm/ Reaffirmed Supreme & Co. Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE Suspended A3 Suresh Dharmavat & Associates Bk facility CARE B+ Withdrawn Swastik Oil Refinery Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 871 Assigned Unison Forgings Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Unison Metals Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 687.5 Reaffirmed Vee Aar Associates Bk facility CARE BB+ Withdrawn Vijaya Bank Tier I Perpetual CARE AA- 5000 Assigned Bonds Basel III Compliant Western India Sea Brines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.4 Assigned Western Transformer And Equipment Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Western Transformer And Equipment Pvt LT ST Bk Fac CARE BB -/CARE 50 Revised from Ltd A4 CARE BB Westin Resins And Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)