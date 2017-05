Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aro Granites Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1676 Reaffirmed B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Best Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 222.1 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (AshoknagarST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed Coromandel Infotech India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Hmt Machine Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 779 Reaffirmed Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Jogvick Manufacturing And Trading Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.5 Revised from Ltd CARE A4+ Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Transnational Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.54 crore) Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Nirlep Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Rashmi Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1870 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 182 CR) Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Revised from CARE A4+ (reduced from Rs.18.60 crore) Surjeet Auto Agency ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Surjeet Auto Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Revised from CARE A4 The St Bank Facilities Of Ct ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Educational Society Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwetha Cement Holdings Ltd LT Instruments- CARE AA-(SO) 3000 Assigned Non Convertible Debentures Aro Granites Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 238.5 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Chawal Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 241 Reaffirmed B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 530 Reaffirmed A3 Best Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1312.8 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (AshoknagarLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Power Inc ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* * The short-term rating of CARE A4 assigned to the short-term bank facilities has been withdrawn since the facility has been liquidated. Bharat Power Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 36.8 Revised from CARE BB Coromandel Infotech India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA- 3000 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - FB CARE AA- /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A1+ Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - CARE AA- /CARE 150 Reaffirmed Non-FB A1+ Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd LT-NCD CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3404.3 Revised from CARE A Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 248 Revised from A1+ CARE A- / CARE A2+ Dev India Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Divine Vidyut Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1294.4 Reaffirmed G B R Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55.5 Reaffirmed G B R Metals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 400 Reaffirmed A4+ Geoxa Logistics LT Bk Fac CARE B 66 Assigned Geoxa Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95.4 Revised from CARE BB Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd Long -term/ST Bk CARE BB+/CARE 220 Revised from Fac A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Hmt Machine Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 448.2 Reaffirmed Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 144.8 Revised from CARE BB- Icon Granito Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA- 4216.6 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 33.9 Reaffirmed Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 140 - A3+ Isa Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jogvick Manufacturing And Trading Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 230 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ Johal & Company (Wine Sales) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 450 Revised from CARE BB+ K World Estate Pvt. Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BB 800 Assigned Krishna Transnational Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Lalchand Builders Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 148.2 Reaffirmed M. K. Products Bk Fac - - Withdrawn M.A. Trading Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Madan'S Wine Store Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 170 Revised from CARE BB+ Madan'S Wine Store Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 420 Revised from CARE BB+ Mahagun Mezzaria By Nexgen Infracon PvBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Mahagun Mirabella By Golfgreen Infra Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Mahagun Real Estate Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mathura Extractions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Revised from CARE BB Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 271.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.30.39 crore) Nirlep Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 236.4 Reaffirmed Notandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35 CR) Oasis Tradelink Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 100 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Pennant Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R.G.Shaw & Sons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 630 Revised from CARE BB+ Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 993.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 252.16 CR) Rathi Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4310 Reaffirmed Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 260.8 Reaffirmed Sarralle Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac Inland - - Withdrawn LOC/ Foreign LOC/ Loan Equivalent Factor Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 213.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs.19.25 crore) Shapoorji Pallonji Forbes Shipping LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO)^ 2256.5* Revised from CARE A (Enhanced from 214.59 CR) * Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 67.50 for facility of USD 33.43 million,^backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Debt Service Reserve Amount (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Pvt. Ltd for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to next instalment of scheduled principal and interest amount throughout the tenure of the facility. Shree Kalka Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190.5 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 6029.2 Assigned Sky Alloys & Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sumit Woods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BB- 455 Assigned Proposed Supreme Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.31 CR) Surjeet Auto Agency LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 82.5 Assigned A4 Surjeet Auto Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 112.5 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 The St Bank Facilities Of Ct LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Assigned Educational Society Trimurty Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Reaffirmed (reduced from 32.58 CR) Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4 Vnr Infra Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vnr Infrastructures Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wegmans Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)