Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Buddha Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Delphi-TVS Diesel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 140 Cr) Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 695 Reaffirmed (increased from 49.50 Cr) Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Inmark Retail Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Non-FB CARE A3+ (SO) 20 Reaffirmed Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Assigned Involute Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 74 Reaffirmed Methodex Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300.5 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.17.05 crore) Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra ST Bk Fac CARE A1 15 Revised from Ltd CARE A3+ Sachin Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Seshaasai E Forms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+ (SO) 25 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocalle guarantee extended by Seshaasai Business Forms Private Limited. Vishva Electrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Trikaal Leasing And Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE B+ 28.7 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amul Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And LT Bk Fac CARE A- 130 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Anil Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Buddha Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Das Garage Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Decimus Financial Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed (proposed) Delphi-TVS Diesel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4753.2 Reaffirmed Delphi-TVS Diesel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 16150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1540 crore) Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 34015.8 Reaffirmed A2+ (Reduced from Rs.3476.58 crore) Dobariya Associates Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2935 Reaffirmed (increased from 215.56 Cr) Firestone TVS Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 61 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.59 Cr) Food Corporation Of India Bond Issue CARE AAA(SO) 80000 Reaffirmed Freight Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Inmark Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB(SO) 224.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28 Cr) Inmark Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BBB(SO) 60 Reaffirmed Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 113.7 Assigned Involute Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 529 Reaffirmed Involute Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 350 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Lucky Shikshan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 177 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 14.75 Cr) Methodex Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.35 crore) Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 975 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 75 Cr) Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 1110 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB- /CARE A4 Pinnacle Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 428.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.35.88 crore) Pinnacle Industries Ltd TL against CARE BBB+(SO) 119.9 Revised from securitisation of CARE BBB (SO) lease rent receivables (reduced from Rs.17.28 crore) Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LT Bk Fac CARE A 420 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.37.00 crore) Sachin Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.6 Assigned Sachin Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 90 Assigned CARE A4 Santaram Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.2.90 crore) Santaram Spinners Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 80 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Savitridevi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.9 Assigned Seshaasai E Forms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 152 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocalle guarantee extended by Seshaasai Business Forms Private Limited Seshaasai E Forms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ * CARE BBB (SO) 12.1 Assigned Provisional @ backed by unconditional and irrevocalle guarantee extended by Seshaasai Business Forms Private Limited *The above rating is provisional and will be confirmed once the company/firm meets the following conditions to the satisfaction of CARE: Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd Shree Ganesh Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac * - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the term loan facility of Shree Ganesh Jewellers Limited, with immediate effect since there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date Shree Ganesh Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 287.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Ginning Pressing And Oil LT Bk Fac CARE B 98 Assigned Mill Shri Rokadoba Maharaj Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100.3 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd (reduced from 10.55 Cr) Sigma One Remonesa Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Sitaram Maharaj Sakhar Karkhana LT Bk Fac CARE D 682.4 Revised from (Khardi) Ltd CARE B Solvay Vishnu Barium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 172 Assigned Uniworld Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 750 Assigned Utopian Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1360 Assigned Vishva Electrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 162.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 20 Cr) Vishwa (Dwarka-Okha) Road Links Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)