Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from CARE A4 Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 330 Reaffirmed Aksharchem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 70 Revised from CARE A2+ Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Associated Dyestuff Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Celkon Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1590 Revised from CARE A3+ Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 310 Assigned Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 280 Reaffirmed Emi Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5150 Reaffirmed Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking YardST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Gkb Lens Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13.1 Assigned Hdfc Bank Ltd For Enhanced Limits CDs CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Steels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 96492.5 Revised from CARE A3+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs Programme-II CARE A4+ 10000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP Programme CARE A4+ 41500 Revised from CARE A3+ Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 970 Revised from CARE A3+ Kerala Balers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Kilpest India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Nishapati Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Assigned Retail Light Techniques India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed M M Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 100 Reaffirmed St Bank Facilities Of Satyanarayan Tea ST Bk Fac CARE A4 118 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Troikaa Pharnaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 42 Reaffirmed Unifab Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac-LOC CARE A3 7.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hdfc Bank Ltd For Enhanced Limits Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Automobile (Rudrapur) Pvt LtdBk Fac Suspended Aksharchem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 117.6 Revised from CARE A- Aksharchem (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1350 Revised from CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 81.6 Reaffirmed Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 410 Reaffirmed A1+ Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) 211 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+ (SO) 19.2 Assigned Associated Dyestuff Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 54.4 Reaffirmed Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 431.1 Revised from CARE B+ Baroda Mould & Dies Bk facility Suspended Basanti Mata Agri Product Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Best Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Best Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd LT FB - Proposed # Provisional 250 Assigned CARE BBB+ (SO) # to be backed by Letter of Comfort from Best Corporation Private Limited (BCPL). The above rating is conditional and will be confirmed once the company executes the Letter of Comfort to the satisfaction of CARE. Brys Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Brys Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Celkon Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 25 Reaffirmed Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 660 Assigned Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 555 Reaffirmed Elite Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.9 Assigned Emi Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB + 2250 Reaffirmed Foresight Bullion India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Future Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5530 Reaffirmed Gaurisankar Electrocastings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking YardLT Bk Fac CARE BB 600* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of LC limit of Rs. 110 crore Note: Total outstanding not to exceed Rs.115.50 crore out of which fund based limitsshall not exceed Rs.60.00 crore Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking YardLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1100 Reaffirmed A4 Gkb Lens Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Assigned Gkb Lens Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 2 Assigned A3 Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Hdfc Bank Ltd For Enhanced Limits Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 113690 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd For Enhanced Limits Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 34159 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd For Enhanced Limits Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd For Enhanced Limits Infrastructure CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Bonds Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 2000 Assigned issue Jagat Radha Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Jagdamba Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 229887.5Revised from CARE BBB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs Programme-I CARE BB+ 5000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs Programme-III CARE BB+ 8620 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BB+ 1000 Revised from Programme - IV CARE BBB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs Programme-V CARE BB+ 7500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 650 Revised from CARE BBB Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2350 Revised from /CARE A2+ CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Kcc Lateri Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1220 Suspended Kerala Balers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 120 Reaffirmed A4 Kilpest India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Jalavidyut Krishna Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Withdrewn Lantec Technologies Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Laxmi Enterprises Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 M M Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 405.1 Reaffirmed M M Forgings Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 1120 Reaffirmed A1+ Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Mangal Shanti Development Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE B Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) 221 Assigned Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+ (SO) 20.1 Assigned Mp Border Checkpost Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 7500 Reaffirmed Nishapati Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.5 Assigned P.V.R. Ship Breaking Company Bk facility CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Paittakulam Marbles Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Pattabhi Rama Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE B+ Suspended Red Sun Agri Genetics Pvt Ltd Bk facility Suspended Renukaanand And Company Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Retail Light Techniques India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Salasar Filaments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Savair Energy Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT- CC CARE BB 210 Assigned Savair Energy Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT- CC CARE BB/CARE A4470 Assigned Sincon Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 South City International School LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 240 Revised from CARE BBB+ *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by South City Projects (Kolkata) Limited South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4140.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ South Malabar Steels And Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Spads Red Fields Exims Pvt Ltd Bk facility Suspended Sri Karpagam Steels Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Sri Sowbarnika Tex Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Srichakra Oils And Extraction Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BB- Suspended St Bank Facilities Of Satyanarayan Tea LT Bk Fa CARE B 242.7 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 30000 Assigned (Basel III) State Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 107219.9Assigned State Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 160164 Assigned State Bank Of India Perpetual Bond CARE AAA 21650 Assigned State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Assigned (Basel III) State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 40000 Assigned (Basel III) Techno Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 The Alleppey Co. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 207 Reaffirmed A4 Troikaa Pharnaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1452.7 Reaffirmed Troikaa Pharnaceuticals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 295 Reaffirmed A3+ Unifab Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.5 Reaffirmed Unifab Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 15 Reaffirmed A4 United Systems And Projects (India) Bk facility CARE BB /CARE Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Varad Extrusions Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 128.8 Assigned Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac-CC CARE BBB- 390 Assigned Veparseva Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Vidhata Associates Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Vivekananda Educational Society Bk facility CARE D Suspended Vivekananda Educational Trust Bk facility CARE D Suspended Waidhan Engineering And Industries PvtBk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended Ltd A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.