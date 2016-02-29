Feb 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aradhan Chemtech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Borah Automobiles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.30.00 crore) Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Revised from CARE A3+ Jagannath Extrusion (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Lyophilization Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed The Punjab State Co-Operative Supply ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3625 Reaffirmed And Marketing Federation Ltd [Reduced from Rs.500 crore] LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aradhan Chemtech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Borah Automobiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121.8 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from Rs.9.47 CR) Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3356.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.405.49 crore) Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A12600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.220.00 crore) Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 3750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.300 crore) Gi Rank Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Greenway Building Material India Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Indo Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Revised from CARE BBB Jagannath Extrusion (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.61 CR) Jagannath Extrusion (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 K.P.R.Fertilisers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lyophilization Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Madhav Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1300 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.30 crore) Madhav Infra Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2390 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.118 crore) Magna Infratech India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Manil Jewellers Bk Fac - - Suspended Marian Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 370 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Miraj Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 97.5 Assigned Msv Laboratories Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78.6 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 9.52 crore] Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended North East Ferro Alloys Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.5 Assigned Oyster Printers & Publishers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Parmeshwari Tea Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 77 Assigned Pnc Bareilly Nainital Highways Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4600 Revised from CARE BBB- Popular Autoworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 283.1 Assigned Popular Autoworks Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 266.9 Assigned A4 Rahul Wire Ropes Bk Fac - - Suspended Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1000 Reaffirmed A3+ Sangam Steels LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Sangini Corporation Bk Fac - - Withdrewn Satyavani Homes J.V. Bk Fac - - Suspended Screen-O-Tex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Cars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrewn Siddha Real Estate Development (P) LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 820 Assigned Siyaram Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86 Assigned Sri Balaji Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Supreme Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Surya Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.15 CR) Tarachand International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE B / CARE A4 The Punjab State Co-Operative Supply LT Bk Fac CARE BB 750 Reaffirmed And Marketing Federation Ltd. [Enhanced from Rs.612.50 crore] Urban Tree Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Vora Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 