BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Feb 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aradhan Chemtech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Borah Automobiles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.30.00 crore) Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Revised from CARE A3+ Jagannath Extrusion (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Lyophilization Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed The Punjab State Co-Operative Supply ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3625 Reaffirmed And Marketing Federation Ltd [Reduced from Rs.500 crore] LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aradhan Chemtech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Borah Automobiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121.8 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from Rs.9.47 CR) Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3356.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.405.49 crore) Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A12600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.220.00 crore) Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 3750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.300 crore) Gi Rank Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Greenway Building Material India Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Indo Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Revised from CARE BBB Jagannath Extrusion (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.61 CR) Jagannath Extrusion (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 K.P.R.Fertilisers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lyophilization Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Madhav Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1300 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.30 crore) Madhav Infra Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2390 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.118 crore) Magna Infratech India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Manil Jewellers Bk Fac - - Suspended Marian Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 370 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Miraj Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 97.5 Assigned Msv Laboratories Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78.6 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 9.52 crore] Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended North East Ferro Alloys Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.5 Assigned Oyster Printers & Publishers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Parmeshwari Tea Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 77 Assigned Pnc Bareilly Nainital Highways Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4600 Revised from CARE BBB- Popular Autoworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 283.1 Assigned Popular Autoworks Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 266.9 Assigned A4 Rahul Wire Ropes Bk Fac - - Suspended Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1000 Reaffirmed A3+ Sangam Steels LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Sangini Corporation Bk Fac - - Withdrewn Satyavani Homes J.V. Bk Fac - - Suspended Screen-O-Tex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Cars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrewn Siddha Real Estate Development (P) LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 820 Assigned Siyaram Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86 Assigned Sri Balaji Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Supreme Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Surya Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.15 CR) Tarachand International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE B / CARE A4 The Punjab State Co-Operative Supply LT Bk Fac CARE BB 750 Reaffirmed And Marketing Federation Ltd. [Enhanced from Rs.612.50 crore] Urban Tree Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Vora Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
