Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 415 Placed on Credit Watch Arcadia Shipping Ltd ST Bk Fac - NFBL CARE A4 100 Revised from CARE A3 Asia Pacific Resources Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+ Suspended Cnc India Tools & Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Revised from CARE A4 Crest Merchandise Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+ Suspended Davinder Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned Finar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Indian Cane Power Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A4 25 Revised from CARE A4+ Infrastil Global Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+ Suspended Integra Micro Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 500 Revised from CARE A4 Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 700 Revised from CARE A3+ Maheshwari Woods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Mbm Trade-Link Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Navneet Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Reaffirmed Sahdev Jewellers ST Bk Fac (i) CARE A4 270 Reaffirmed Sahdev Jewellers ST Bk Fac (iii) CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Sahdev Jewellers ST Bk Fac (ii) CARE A4 144 Assigned Sami Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1320 Revised from CARE A3+ Shivmani Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 143 Reaffirmed Turning Point ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195 Placed on Credit Watch Anadi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Arcadia Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 1250 Revised from CARE BBB- Arcadia Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac - FBL CARE BB 400 Revised from CARE BBB- Astonfiled Solar (Gujarat) Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Baya Weaver Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 6360 Reaffirmed A1+ Certa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Cnc India Tools & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Revised from CARE BB Core Education & Technologies Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Davinder Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 165 Assigned Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 425.2 Assigned Deepak Nexgen Feeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Development Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Duncans Tea Ltd Bk Fac Suspended E.S. Knit Wear Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4+ Finar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 198.9 Reaffirmed Fortune Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Revised from CARE B Ghaziabad Ispat Udyog Ltd Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE Suspended A4 Golden Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Harikrishna Cotgin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Hdb Financial Services Ltd - Hfsl Assignee Payouts Withdrewn Direct Assignment Mar'12- I Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.7 Reaffirmed Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 16 Reaffirmed A4 Indian Cane Power Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE D 2534.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Indian Cane Power Ltd LT Bk FacFB CARE D 1200 Revised from CARE BB+ Integra Micro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed J And G Transformer Company Bk Fac Suspended Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Builders Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Reaffirmed Lidco Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Lucaso Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 M.P. Jewellers (Bs) & Co. Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 881.9 Revised from CARE BBB Maharashtra Ex Servicemen Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Withdrewn Ltd Maheshwari Woods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Mbm Trade-Link Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 32.7 Assigned Miraj Multi Colour Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149 Reaffirmed Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 123.6 Reaffirmed N.M. Foods Bk Fac Suspended Nalini Jewellers Bk Fac CARE BBB- Withdrewn /CARE A3 Navneet Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Nr Footwear Pvtd Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Ostro Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2445 Assigned Padma Laxmi Sree Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Pandurang Krupa Industries Bk Fac Suspended Proplarity Homes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AAA 20000 Assigned Compliant Tier II Bonds Radhamadhab Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac Suspended Rajendra Singh Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Rbl Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 1000 Assigned (Basel III) Royalline Resources Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Rushabh Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Sadhana Suitings Pvt Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.5 Assigned Saipavani Constructions India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Saktthi Footwear LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 90 Assigned A4 Salasar Balaji Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Sami Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 201 Revised from CARE BBB Sandhya Cera Decorators Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Sham Electric Stores Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Shivdhara Infra Bk Fac CARE B+ Withdrewn Shivmani Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1.4 Reaffirmed Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Shreerangam Packaging Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.1 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Priya Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB 2806.1 Assigned Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Shyama Shyam Vsk Water Management Pvt Bk Fac Suspended Ltd Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 40 Reaffirmed Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Reaffirmed Sisco Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Spanco Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Star Wire (India) Vidyut Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Stellar Cables And Infrastructure Pvt Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended Ltd A4+ Tirupati International LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.9 Revised from CARE BB Turning Point LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4.1 Reaffirmed Turning Point LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 30 Reaffirmed A4 United Cotton Extract Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.8 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Rice Mill_Bavla LT Bk Fac CARE BB 89.6 Revised from CARE BB- Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Welspun Solar Punjab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO)*2168 Reaffirmed *based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Welspun Energy Private Limited (WEPL, rated CARE A+), which are valid up to: > For debt of Rs.195.04 crore (for 32 MW project), the later of; a period of one year from Commercial Operation Date (COD), the date on which equitable mortgage on immovable property is created and perfected to the satisfaction of the lenders and the date on which Debt Service Reserve (DSR) is created to the satisfaction of the lenders. > For debt of Rs.21.76 crore (for 4 MW project), the later of; Commercial Operation Date (COD) and the date on which equitable mortgage on immovable property is created and perfected to the satisfaction of the lenders. West Coast Logistics Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 