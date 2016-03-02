Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AMW Motors Ltd ST Non FB CARE D 3000 Assigned
Accra Pac India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed
Akshata Mercantile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4400 Revised from
CARE A4+
Champalal Motilal Steel Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Revised from
Ltd CARE A4+
Crimson Metal Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed
Limtied
Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 205.3 Assigned
Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Revised from
CARE A1
Ikf Finance Ltd CP CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed
Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Revised from
CARE A3
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3+ 164.2 Reaffirmed
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB CARE A3+ 1.2 Assigned
- Forward contract)
Omicron Power Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Orient Abrasives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.5 crore)
Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1 2450 Reaffirmed
Fund Based)
Pheonix Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Revised from
CARE A4+
Poscho Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7000 Revised from
CARE A4+
Rcl Paper And Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 27.5 Revised from
CARE A4
R.K. Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned
Rexon Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned
Roger Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 380 Revised from
CARE A3
Rr Fab Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed
Saraswati Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed
Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed
Snr Edatas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd NCD@ CARE A+ 5005.4 Reaffirmed
@Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering
Limited.(rated CARE A+/CARE A1+')
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed
working capital
limits)
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (standalone) CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accra Pac India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 175.2 Reaffirmed
Accra Pac India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19.8 Reaffirmed
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Akshata Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Revised from
CARE BB+
Amw Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 13500 Assigned
Amw Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1500 Assigned
Amw Motors Ltd LT FB CARE D 1000 Assigned
Ariha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
C S Performance Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ 17.1 Reaffirmed
*backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by CS Specialty
Chemicals Private Limited (CSCPL)
C S Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 75 Reaffirmed
A3+
Champalal Motilal Steel Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from
Ltd CARE BB+
Crimson Metal Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 107 Reaffirmed
Limtied
Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned
Green Infra Solar Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 930 Assigned
Green Infra Wind Energy Assets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 720 Assigned
Green Infra Wind Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1200 Assigned
Green Infra Wind Power Theni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 150 Assigned
Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Gvk Properties And Management Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 123 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from 29.30CR)
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A+ 50 Assigned
Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 475.5 Revised from
CARE A
Igarashi Motors India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 200 Revised from
A1+ CARE A/ CARE
A1
Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE BBB 10000 Revised from
Compliant CARE A-
Additional Tier I
Perpetual Bonds @
@ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into
consideration its key features as below: The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel
coupon payments.
- The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits
are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue
reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum
regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all
times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve
Bank of India.
- The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5%
before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into
common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The
PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI.
Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE BBB 10000 Revised from
Compliant CARE A-'
Additional Tier I
Perpetual Bonds
(Proposed Public issue)@
@ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into
consideration its key features as below: The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel
coupon payments.
- The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits
are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue
reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum
regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all
times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve
Bank of India.
- The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5%
before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into
common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The
PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI.
Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 119.6 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 160 Revised from
A3+ CARE
BBB-/CARE A3
Mahaveer Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 119.5 Reaffirmed
Mbr Flexibles Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 417.8 Reaffirmed
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Omicron Power Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 300.9 Revised from
CARE B+
Orient Abrasives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 550 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.32.47 crore)
Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 1200 Reaffirmed
Based)
Patel Phoschem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed
Pheonix Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Revised from
CARE BB+
Poddar Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 700 Reaffirmed
Poscho Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Revised from
CARE BB+
R.K. Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned
Ravi Kamal Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Rcl Paper And Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 72.8 Revised from
CARE BB
Rexon Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned
Roger Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 163 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Rr Fab Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 38 Reaffirmed
Rupa Infotech & Infrastructure Pvt. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ltd
Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT-NCDs (Proposed) CARE BBB+ 25* Assigned
* This includes Rs. 12.50 crore Senior Secured debentures and Rs. 12.50 crore Senior Unsecured
Debentures
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4367.8 Reaffirmed
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 18000 Reaffirmed
A1+
Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shanti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sharma East India Hospital And MedicalBk Fac - - Suspended
Research Ltd
Sharma Memorial Hospital And Research Bk Fac - - Suspended
Institute
Shiva Wheels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.6 Assigned
Shroff Oil Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Revised from
Ltd CARE BB
Srg Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 424 Revised from
CARE BB
Sri Vijaya Naga Jyothi Rice Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended
Subh Labh Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned
Yuvi Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)