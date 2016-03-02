Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AMW Motors Ltd ST Non FB CARE D 3000 Assigned Accra Pac India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Akshata Mercantile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4400 Revised from CARE A4+ Champalal Motilal Steel Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Revised from Ltd CARE A4+ Crimson Metal Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Limtied Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 205.3 Assigned Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Revised from CARE A1 Ikf Finance Ltd CP CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Revised from CARE A3 Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3+ 164.2 Reaffirmed Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB CARE A3+ 1.2 Assigned - Forward contract) Omicron Power Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Orient Abrasives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1 2450 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Pheonix Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Revised from CARE A4+ Poscho Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7000 Revised from CARE A4+ Rcl Paper And Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 27.5 Revised from CARE A4 R.K. Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Rexon Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Roger Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 380 Revised from CARE A3 Rr Fab Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Saraswati Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed Snr Edatas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd NCD@ CARE A+ 5005.4 Reaffirmed @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering Limited.(rated CARE A+/CARE A1+') Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed working capital limits) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (standalone) CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accra Pac India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 175.2 Reaffirmed Accra Pac India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19.8 Reaffirmed Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Akshata Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Revised from CARE BB+ Amw Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 13500 Assigned Amw Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1500 Assigned Amw Motors Ltd LT FB CARE D 1000 Assigned Ariha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended C S Performance Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ 17.1 Reaffirmed *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by CS Specialty Chemicals Private Limited (CSCPL) C S Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 75 Reaffirmed A3+ Champalal Motilal Steel Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ Crimson Metal Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 107 Reaffirmed Limtied Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Green Infra Solar Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 930 Assigned Green Infra Wind Energy Assets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 720 Assigned Green Infra Wind Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1200 Assigned Green Infra Wind Power Theni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 150 Assigned Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gvk Properties And Management Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 123 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 29.30CR) Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A+ 50 Assigned Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 475.5 Revised from CARE A Igarashi Motors India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 200 Revised from A1+ CARE A/ CARE A1 Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE BBB 10000 Revised from Compliant CARE A- Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds @ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as below: The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. - The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. - The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE BBB 10000 Revised from Compliant CARE A-' Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds (Proposed Public issue)@ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as below: The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. - The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 119.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 160 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Mahaveer Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 119.5 Reaffirmed Mbr Flexibles Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 417.8 Reaffirmed Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 350 Reaffirmed Omicron Power Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 300.9 Revised from CARE B+ Orient Abrasives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.32.47 crore) Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 1200 Reaffirmed Based) Patel Phoschem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed Pheonix Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Revised from CARE BB+ Poddar Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Poscho Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Revised from CARE BB+ R.K. Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Ravi Kamal Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rcl Paper And Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 72.8 Revised from CARE BB Rexon Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Roger Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 163 Revised from CARE BBB- Rr Fab Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 38 Reaffirmed Rupa Infotech & Infrastructure Pvt. Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT-NCDs (Proposed) CARE BBB+ 25* Assigned * This includes Rs. 12.50 crore Senior Secured debentures and Rs. 12.50 crore Senior Unsecured Debentures Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4367.8 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 18000 Reaffirmed A1+ Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shanti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sharma East India Hospital And MedicalBk Fac - - Suspended Research Ltd Sharma Memorial Hospital And Research Bk Fac - - Suspended Institute Shiva Wheels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.6 Assigned Shroff Oil Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Srg Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 424 Revised from CARE BB Sri Vijaya Naga Jyothi Rice Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended Subh Labh Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Yuvi Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)