Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baba Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.5 Reaffirmed Black Diamond Explosives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 224 Revised from CARE A3 Camson Agri-Ventures Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac LOC CARE A4 (SO) 30 Revised from CARE A3(SO) (reduced from 10 CR) Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17.5 Revised from CARE A4 Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed F.T.Textiles Priavte Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.7 Reaffirmed Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.00 CR) Madhuram Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed N B Entrepreneurs ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Raj Foods International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Highways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 35.6 Reaffirmed SKP Bearing Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned (enhanced from 2.50 CR) Universal Technocast ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 560 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 140.4 Revised from CARE A- Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 840 Revised from CARE A1 CARE A- / CARE A2+ Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs # CARE BBB(SO) 150.2 Assigned #Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Autopack Machines Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Baba Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 11.50 Cr) Bec Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 650 Reaffirmed Bhavna Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Black Diamond Explosives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Revised from CARE BBB- Black Rose Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Camson Agri-Ventures Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE BB (SO) 100 Revised from Cash Credit CARE BBB (reduced from 12 CR) Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Revised from CARE BB Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Cubex Tubings Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Damasha Stampings LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42.2 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 3.60 CR) Damasha Stampings LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 15 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.42 CR) F.T.Textiles Priavte Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 119.9 Assigned GKD India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 133.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.17.45 crore) Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 322.4 Revised from CARE B+ Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 16 Revised from A4 CARE B+ H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd IBFSL Direct CARE A+(SO) 308.9 Revised from Assignment Mar '12 CARE BBB (SO) II Second Loss Facility Equivalent Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd IBFSL Direct CARE AAA(SO) 458.3 Revised from Assignment Dec '11 CARE AA+(SO) I Assignee Payouts Equivalent Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd IBFSL Direct CARE AAA(SO) 424.2 Revised from Assignment Feb '12 CARE AA+(SO) I Assignee Payouts Equivalent Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd IBFSL Direct CARE AAA(SO) 556.9 Revised from Assignment Sep' 11 CARE AA+(SO) I Assignee Payouts Equivalent Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd IBFSL Direct CARE AAA(SO) 455 Revised from Assignment Mar '12 CARE AA+(SO) II Assignee Payouts Equivalent International Trading Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Jiya Eco Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 41.8 Revised from CARE BB Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Revised from CARE BB- Lucky Automotives Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhuram Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Maruti Comforts & Inn Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn N B Entrepreneurs LT Bk Fac CARE BB 21.7 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 2.18 Cr) Neelkanth Yarn Bk Fac - - Suspended New Habitat Housing Finance And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Development Ltd Omniactive Health Technologies Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended One Education Initiatives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 346 Assigned Pate Future Constructions Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Assigned Praveen Foundry Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Raaj Mahal Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Raebareilly Allahabad Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE D 2150.8 Revised from Debt) CARE BB Raebareilly Allahabad Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from (Sub-Debt) CARE BB Raj Foods International LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 160 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Rajeshree Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rajeshree Cotex LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 180 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Riddhi Steel And Tube Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rohan Rajdeep Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 725.2 Reaffirmed Sabar Conductors Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Suspended Sadiwala'S Clinic Bk Fac - - Suspended Sarjan Infracon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiv Shakti Silver Bk Fac - - Suspended SKP Bearing Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 96.6 Revised from CARE BB+ SKP Bearing Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4 (enhanced from 3.42 CR) Sri Bakgiyam Engineering Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Ramesh Rice Industry Bk Fac - - Suspended SSP Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sylvanus Properties Ltd NCD@ CARE BB-(SO) 1000 Assigned @ Final rating assigned after execution of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee deed by Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) in favour of the debenture trustee for the aforesaid NCD issue by Sylvanus Properties Ltd. Universal Technocast LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.75 CR) USB Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed NCD issue - - Withdrawn Vedant Landmarks LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 283.2 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 29.00 CR) Venus Controls & Switchgear Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 19.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)