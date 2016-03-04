Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.00 CR) Adinath Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Ajeet & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Arkay Energy(Rameswarm) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 550 Revised from CARE A3+ Arwade Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Revised from CARE A4 Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs 100 crore] Bharathi Spintex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.3 Assigned Delux Mechanical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Etco Denim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A4 290 Assigned Based - ST- BG/ LC Etco Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A4 120 Revised Based - ST- BG/ LC from CARE D (enhanced from Rs. 9.00 cr) Gvk Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 405 Revised from CARE A4 Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Assigned Kisan Oleochem & Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 44.8 Assigned Mortex (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1325 Reaffirmed (reduced from 141.50 CR) Rpn Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 48.7 Reaffirmed Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sanmar Foundries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Serum Institute Of India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6370 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 610.40 CR) The Belgachi Tea Co. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 116.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.12.34 CR) Trans Metalite India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.R Srinivasan & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 128.5 Reaffirmed A.R.R Srinivasan & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.75 cr) Abc India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 238.5 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 30.20 CR) Adinath Motors LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 123.6 Reaffirmed A4 Ajeet & Company Long -term/ ST Bk CARE BB- / A4 125 Revised from Fac CARE BB/A4 Arkay Energy(Rameswarm) Ltd NCD-I* - - Revised from CARE BBB *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the facility with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the aforesaid facility and there are no outstanding dues under the same facility. Arkay Energy(Rameswarm) Ltd Proposed NCDs - - Withdrawn issue -II** **CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the facility with immediate effect, as the company has not availed the said facility. Arkay Energy(Rameswarm) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 412.5 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 45 CR) Arr Srinivasan Rajeswari Charitable LT Bk Fac - CC - - Withdrawn Trust Arr Srinivasan Rajeswari Charitable LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 82.7 Reaffirmed Trust (reduced from 9.57 CR) Arwade Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Revised from CARE BB- Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12411.1 Reaffirmed Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CC CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs 100 crore] Bharathi Spintex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.46.00 crore) Bhawariya Construction Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Bmm Cements Ltd LT Instruments- CARE BBB-(SO) 1500 FINAL RATING NCD@ @ Backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee provided by Sagar Cements Limited. Bmm Cements Ltd ^LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB-(SO) 1130 Reaffirmed based TL ^ Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee to be provided by Sagar Cements Limited. Bmm Cements Ltd ^LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB-(SO) 360 Assigned based CC ^ Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee to be provided by Sagar Cements Limited. Camlin Fine Sceinces Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Delux Mechanical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59 Reaffirmed Devrishi Foods Pvtd Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD CARE AA-(SO)* 300 FINAL RATING Ltd. * based on credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD CARE AA-(SO)* 3700 Reaffirmed Ltd. * based on credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL). Etco Denim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE C 2464.5 Revised from - LT- TL CARE D (enhanced from Rs. 237.00 cr) Etco Denim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE C /CARE A41129.9 Assigned - LT/ STWorking Capital Fac Etco Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE C 1015.6 Revised - LT- Term Loan from CARE D (enhanced from Rs. 60.49 cr) Etco Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE C 390 Revised - LT- Cash Credit from CARE D (enhanced from Rs. 30.00 cr) Fahrenheit Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gangkhed Sugar & Energy Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gayatri Vidya Parishad Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Graintech Foods (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 106.4 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 13.00 CR) Gvk Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 24000 Revised from CARE BB Haigreeva Infratech Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1850 Reaffirmed (reduced from 191.36 CR) Harmony Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.58 CR) Jagdambay Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105.7 Assigned Joy Mahaprovu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Revised from CARE B Kekule Pharma Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 43.3 Assigned Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 220 Assigned A4+ Kisan Oleochem & Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 305 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Leela Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 202.5 Reaffirmed Libra Autosales Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maxwell Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 152.2 Assigned Mb Sponge And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116 Reaffirmed Meenamani Ganga Builders Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Assigned Methra Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 120.8 Reaffirmed Mohammed Khan Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 178 Assigned Mortex (India) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 175 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Multidimension Entertainment Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nalli Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1159 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 104.51 CR) P. M. Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B 71.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.75 CR) Pancham Hospitals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Patel Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended R.S. Mould Plast (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rpn Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 12.6 Reaffirmed Samoj Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanmar Foundries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 112 CR) Sanmar Foundries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.73 crore) Serum Institute Of India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 17451 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 1,508.00 CR) Shagun Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Himghar LT Bk Fac CARE B 106.4 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Shiv Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.80 CR) Shree Ambica Board Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Laxmi Pulse Rice & Roller Flour LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 83 Reaffirmed Mills A4 Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 2236.3 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/CD CARE AAA/CARE 180000 Reaffirmed India A1+^ ^interchangeable long term / short term limit Spentex Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Spintech Textile Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Sterling Gated Community Pvt Ltd LT Instruments- CARE D 600 Revised NonConvertible from CARE BB+ Debentures Sudheer Timber Depot Bk Fac - - Suspended Sunil And Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Swaminarayan Cotton & Oil Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Synco Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Belgachi Tea Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A4 5.8 Reaffirmed Trans Metalite India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 119.1 Assigned Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Woolways India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Zen Tobacco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)