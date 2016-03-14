Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Bundy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Eureka Forbes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 60 CR) Goyal Educational And Welfare Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Greenlam Industries Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A1 500 Withdrawn CP) Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.50 crore] Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 96492.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Jpl Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2 Revised from CARE A4 Kohinoor Reclamations ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.4 Assigned Ltc Commercial Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 394 Assigned Maruthi Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Reaffirmed Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed P.G.Setty Construction Technology Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Pallishree Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4 Revised from CARE A3+ Rajiva Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Sai Wardha Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1050 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 125 CR) Sandip Nanavati ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Saveetha Institute Of Medical And ST Bk Fac CARE A2 150 Assigned Technical Sciences Sundaram Auto Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 40.00 CR] Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.2.00 crore] Ved Prakash Mithal And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Adishwar India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 580 Reaffirmed Agropure Capital Foods P Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 600 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB [Enhanced from Rs.50 crore] Ajmera Metals (Indore) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Annam Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Associated Lighting Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Birbhum Chemicals And Fertilisers Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A- 620 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Enhanced from 52 CR) Bundy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Century Texofin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Coastal Farms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.22 crore] D. Nareshkumar Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 291 Reaffirmed Dhroov Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE D 110 Revised from CARE B Emson Tools Manufacturing Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Assigned Ltd Eureka Forbes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 70 CR) Gajanand Cottex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Galaxy Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Goyal Educational And Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Gpa Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95.8 Revised from CARE BB [Reduced from Rs.10.73 crore] Hari Bhog Overseas Bk Fac - - Suspended Hindustan Dall & Flour Mills LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 60 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 537.6 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.63.56 crore] Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23129.4 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 229887.5Revised from CARE BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD-I CARE D 5000 Revised from CARE BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD-II CARE D 10000 Revised from CARE BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD-III CARE D 8620 Revised from CARE BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD-IV CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD-V CARE D 7500 Revised from CARE BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP Programme CARE D 41500 Revised from CARE A4+ Jpl Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.4 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Reclamations LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.6 Assigned Ltc Commercial Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 131 Assigned Maruthi Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 56.5 Reaffirmed Meena Agency Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mercury Travels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 212.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 221.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25.39 CR) Octopus Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 88.8 Assigned P.G.Setty Construction Technology Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108 Reaffirmed Ltd Pallishree Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 670 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Enhanced from 60 CR) Pegma Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 190.5 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.14.62 crore] Pmp Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R.B Knit Exports (Export Wing) Bk Fac - - Suspended R.G. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed R.S. Triveni Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 400 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB [Enhanced from Rs.25 crore] Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 690 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Rajiva Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ramakrishna Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 375 Assigned Real Granito Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sai Wardha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 24939.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 2331.50 CR) Sai Wardha Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 4030 Revised from CARE A+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Sandip Nanavati LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 0.93 CR) Sangam Automobiles Bk Fac - - Suspended Satyam Cottex Bk Fac - - Suspended Saveetha Institute Of Medical And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Technical Sciences [Reduced from Rs.14.92 crore] Scm Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Senthur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 73.9 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.7.82 crore] Seven Star Hotel And Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Siddhi Vinayak Creations Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Shri Mahavir Pulses Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 80 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB Sundaram Auto Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 360 Reaffirmed [reduced from 39.50 CR] Tee Ventures India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned The Chennai Silks LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 324.2 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.41.02 crore] Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ved Prakash Mithal And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Vks Gormi Udotgarh Corridor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- (SO) 240.4 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Vinod Kumar Shukla Construction Private Limited. Vks Gormi Udotgarh Corridor Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE BBB- (SO) 17.6 Reaffirmed /CARE A3(SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Vinod Kumar Shukla Construction Private Limited. Welspun Solar Up Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 263.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 31.08 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.