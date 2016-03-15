Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Bansal Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Coloured Rocks Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 110 Assigned Eastman Reclamations ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.5 Assigned Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Idfc Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to thirteen debt schemes of IDFC Mutual Fund Nortech Power Projects Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Png Jewellery & Gems ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Revised from CARE A3 Rungta Irrigation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned S K Samanta & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Assigned Sanghavi Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Sks Fasteners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Spring Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 (SO) 500 Assigned *backed by corporate guarantee provided by Spring Infradev Limited Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 28.5 Reaffirmed The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Trv Global Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Global Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 143 Reaffirmed Aakash Global Foods Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 25 Reaffirmed A4+ Accord Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 52.4 Reaffirmed Advance Syntex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Reaffirmed Ample Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Arpee Energy Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Arvind Envisol Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE A+ (SO) 370 Assigned Fac /CARE A1+ (SO) Asan Memorial Association LT Bk Fac CARE D 83.8 Reaffirmed Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Bagori Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Bansal Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Byreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Coloured Rocks Trading Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac Provisional 110 Assigned CARE AA- (SO) / ProvisionalCARE A1+(SO) Dheer Agri Godowns LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO)* 351 Reaffirmed *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd through Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd. (PunGrain) and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) Eastman Reclamations LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76 Assigned Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs* CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Ltd. *Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Friends Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Reaffirmed Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 118.9 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Infutec Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 716.2 Reaffirmed Infutec Healthcare Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 145 Reaffirmed A4 Jaybajrang Agro Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned K C Mall & Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended K J Infrastructure Projects India Pvt Bk Fac CARE C+ /CARE Suspended Ltd A4 K. K. Milk Fresh India Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Knk Ship Management Bk Fac Suspended Kuloday Plastomers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Makino Automotive Bk Fac Suspended Mynores India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 75 Assigned New Empire Tin Factory Bk Fac Suspended Nortech Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 20 Reaffirmed Om Sai Hospitality LT Bk Fac CARE D 55.5 Assigned Osaka Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Oxive Environmental Management Pvt LtdBk Fac Suspended Parry Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 445 Reaffirmed Png Jewellery & Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 261.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Png Jewellery & Gems LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ A3+ 370 Revised from CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 R. A. Parikh Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed R. D. Forge (A Unit Of R. D. Chemicals Bk Fac Suspended Pvt Ltd) Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Rama Arts & Exports LT Bk Fac CARE A 1 Assigned Rama Arts & Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.1 Assigned Rama Arts & Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 6.2 Assigned A4 Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Revised from CARE BB- Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Revised from A4 CARE BB-/ Reaffirmed Rcik Foods Bk Fac Suspended Rungta Irrigation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned S K Samanta & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 150 Assigned S.S. Agri Business Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Sanghavi Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 890 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) Seya Pate Constructions Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 41.5 Reaffirmed Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 260 Reaffirmed A3+ Shree Jeenmata Dyeing & Printing MillsLT Bk Fac CARE BB 117.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB- Shri Guru Gorakh Nath Rice Mill Bk Fac Suspended Siddhi Vinayak Polymer Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Sks Fasteners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 152.5 Revised from CARE BB- Sonarch International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Sree Kiran Enterprises Bk Fac Suspended Sri Sai Traders LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Super Floorings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 33.1 Reaffirmed Teja Industries Bk Fac Suspended The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3839.4 Reaffirmed Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Trv Global Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 30 Assigned Utkal Energy Resources Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Vandana Global Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Vijay Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73.3 Assigned Vikram Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Zonac Knitting Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 215 Revised from CARE BBB- Zonac Knitting Machines Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 25 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)