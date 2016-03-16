Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advaith International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 421.5 Reaffirmed Debt Instruments Of Jsw Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 56770 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs 4327 crore] Debt Instruments Of Jsw Energy Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Fashion Accessories ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 230 Reaffirmed Gtl Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 39000 Reaffirmed Jaycee Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.50 crore) Lord Shiva Construction Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Ltd Manohar Lal Sarraf & Sons Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd [Reduced from Rs.9 crore] Mukesh Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Narmada Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 40 Assigned Patiala Cotspin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14.2 Assigned Prabha Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Rnr Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.5 crore] Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20.4 Reaffirmed Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt LtdBk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Based - ST-BGs (enhanced from Rs.0.75 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advaith International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.3 Assigned Alliance Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Revised from CARE BB+ Anandji Haridas & Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO)* 495 Assigned (FB-Proposed TL) * backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ashiana Homes Pvt Ltd (AHPL) Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (NFB) CARE BB (SO)* 95 Assigned * backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ashiana Homes Pvt Ltd (AHPL) Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd convertible CARE BB (SO)* 650 Assigned Debentures-I * backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ashiana Homes Pvt Ltd (AHPL) Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO)* 1750 Assigned * backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ashiana Homes Pvt Ltd (AHPL) Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCD-I CARE BB+ (SO)* 1799.9 Revised from CARE BB- * backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ashiana Homes Pvt Ltd (AHPL) Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCD-II CARE BB+ (SO)* 290.1 Revised from CARE BB- * backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ashiana Homes Pvt Ltd (AHPL) Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5067.3 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.357.21 crore] Bodhisatva Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Borah Agencies Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Technologies Bk Fac - - Suspended Chetan Stone Crusher Bk Fac - - Suspended Debt Instruments Of Jsw Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 18839.4 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs2971.39 crore] Debt Instruments Of Jsw Energy Ltd LT NCD -1 CARE AA- 12000 Reaffirmed Debt Instruments Of Jsw Energy Ltd LT NCD -2 CARE AA- 16800 Reaffirmed Debt Instruments Of Jsw Energy Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE AA- 6000 Assigned Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1280 Reaffirmed Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 750 Reaffirmed Dhule Palesner Tollway Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Embee Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gour Flour Mills Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Gtl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Reaffirmed Gtl Ltd NCD CARE D 14000 Reaffirmed H.S. Agro LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)* 125.5 Reaffirmed *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd through Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd. (PunGrain) and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA). Harsh Agro LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 318.9 Reaffirmed *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd through Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd. (PunGrain) and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) Heritage Max Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed Non- CARE BB- 4000 Assigned Convertible Debenture issue Hyderabad Nursing Home Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 121.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.69 CR) Ishwar Raj Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Jagat Agro LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 187.2 Reaffirmed *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd through Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd. (PunGrain) and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) Jatin Agro LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 460.9 Reaffirmed *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd through Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd. (PunGrain) and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) Jaycee Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 66.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.93 crore) Kissan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160 Reaffirmed [reduced from 17.72 CR] Ksk Water Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 6367.3 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) (enhanced from 497.52 CR) Lord Shiva Construction Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Ltd Lord Shiva Construction Company Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A465 Assigned Ltd Man Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.80 crore] Man Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.80 crore] Manohar Lal Sarraf & Sons Jewellers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A3 [Enhanced from Rs.24 crore] Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Miraj Metals LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Miraj Metals LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 420 Assigned A4 Miraj Recyclers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Miraj Recyclers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 120 Assigned A4 Mitra Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO)* 1346 Reaffirmed *The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Tripartite agreement between Future Retail Ltd. (FRL), Mitra Infratech Pvt. Ltd. (MIPL) and MIPL's lender wherein FRL has given an unconditional undertaking that it shall continue to make payment of monthly lease rentals to MIPL until the term loan of MIPL is repaid in full irrespective of usage of the assets leased by MIPL to FRL. The rating also factors in the personal guarantee provided by Mr. Kishore Biyani and Mr. Vijay Biyani. Mukesh Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Narmada Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned Nhdc Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdProposed LT NCD CARE AAA 25000 Assigned Orbit Artisans Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Orbit Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Orient Pack-N-Print Bk Fac - - Suspended Parshwnath Dyechem Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Patiala Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 293.4 Assigned Prabha Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Pratiti Health Educational Institutes Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Prithvi Pumps LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.6 Assigned Priyadarshi Purnanand Automobiles Pvt.Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning And PressinLT Bk Fac CARE BB 694.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs.69.76 crore) Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Reliance Capital Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 20000 Placed on issue "credit watch" Reliance Capital Ltd LT debt Programme CARE AAA 220000 Placed on "credit watch" Reliance Capital Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD AAA10000 Placed on Protected Market "credit watch" Linked Debentures Rnr Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.3 crore] Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed (decreased from 0.30 CR) Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 Sai India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sarika Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shivam Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Shree Vijay Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shrijee Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69 Reaffirmed Sms Ltd (Erstwhile Sms Infrastructure LT Bk Fac - CC CARE A- 2750 Revised from Ltd) CARE BBB+ Sms Ltd (Erstwhile Sms Infrastructure Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 200 Revised from Ltd) -fundbased (SLOC) A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Sms Ltd (Erstwhile Sms Infrastructure Long/ST Bk Fac- CARE A- /CARE 8070 Revised from Ltd) NonFB A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Sponge Sales (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sree Harsha Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended State Bank Of Travancore Proposed Tier II CARE AAA 12500 Assigned Bond Issue (Basel III) Suasth Healthcare (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2200 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.147 crore] Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Revised from CARE BB Tulshyan Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Uma Glass Works Bk Fac - - Suspended Win-Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.5 Assigned Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt LtdBk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB+ 218 Reaffirmed - LT-TL (enhanced from Rs.14.50 crore) Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt LtdBk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed - LT-CC Woodside Parks Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA- (SO)* 800 Assigned (NCDs) *'Provisional' rating assigned is based on pledge of equity shares of Mcleod Russel India Limited and Eveready Industries India Limited (rated CARE A) and the draft term sheet. Final rating would be assigned subject to implementation of the structure as envisaged, execution of various documents and a legal opinion, to the satisfaction of CARE, provided by Woodside Parks Limited -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.