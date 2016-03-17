Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 41 Reaffirmed Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Kunstocom India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Mgi Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Assigned Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Rishabh Construcitons Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Saraswati Chemical Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sharma Export. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 230 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST CP/ICD ProgrammeCARE A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Stylam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 641 Reaffirmed Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angle Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Anil Bioplus Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Appu International Bk Fac - - Suspended Asr Traders Bk Fac - - Suspended Assotech Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt LtdLT Fund based Bk CARE A 4004.9 Revised from limits CARE A- Bhaktavatsalam Memorial Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 290.5 Reaffirmed Bsc-C&C Kurali Toll Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2379.6 Assigned Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 230 Reaffirmed Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Fusion Microfinance P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3000 Reaffirmed Gahir Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Green Infra Corporate Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 7900 Assigned Green Infra Corporate Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB 660 Assigned Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 9 Reaffirmed A3 Ind Barath Thermotek Pvt Ltd NCD issueSeries I CARE B+ 6990 Revised from CARE BB+ Ind Barath Thermotek Pvt Ltd NCD issueSeries II CARE B+ 800 Revised from CARE BB+ Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD - - Withdrawn Services Ltd Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd Subordinated CARE BB+ 70 Assigned Unsecured TL (Tier-II Capital) Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1040.9 Reaffirmed Kandla Agro And Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 262.9 Reaffirmed Kandla Agro And Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 2600 Reaffirmed A3 Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 873.7 Reaffirmed Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Krrish Realtynirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 900 Reaffirmed Kunstocom India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 176.6 Reaffirmed Lsr Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.6 Reaffirmed Mep Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT FB Bk limits CARE BBB- 4000 Assigned Mep Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT /ST Bk limits CARE BBB-/CARE 3750 Reaffirmed A3 Mgi Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Mgm Infra Development Solution Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Osaw Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Polyols & Polymers Bk Fac - - Withdrawn R J Cold Storage Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Reaffirmed Radha Krishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Radhe Shyam Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Reddy And Reddy Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5250 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 11400 Reaffirmed A1+ Ridhi Sidhi Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.2 Assigned Rishabh Construcitons Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 146.9 Reaffirmed Rishabh Construcitons Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 1016 Reaffirmed A4 Rs Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 84.9 Assigned Saraswati Chemical Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Semler Research Center Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB+ 40 Revised from CARE BB- Shree Hardeo Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.4 Reaffirmed (reduce from 8.78CR) Shree Ramrajya Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sparsh Hospitals & Critical Care Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Sri Vandana Reality Bk Fac - - Suspended Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme-ICARE AA+ 54060 Revised from CARE AAA Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AA+ 30000 Revised from Programme-II CARE AAA Steel Authority Of India Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AA+ 60000 Revised from Programme-III CARE AAA Steel Authority Of India Ltd Proposed LT Public CARE AA+ 10000 Revised from Deposit Programme CARE AAA Stylam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 680.9 Revised from CARE BBB Sumedha Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Suresh Angadi Education Foundation TruLT Bk Fac CARE B- 340.2 Assigned Teesta Agro Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Trump Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended U-Phase Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ 1248.8 Reaffirmed @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Tripartite agreement between Future Retail Ltd. (FRL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ (under credit watch)), U-Phase Infraprojects Pvt Ltd (UIPL) and UIPL's lender wherein FRL has given an unconditional undertaking that it shall continue to make payment of monthly lease rentals to UIPL until the term loan of UIPL is repaid in full irrespective of usage of the assets leased by UIPL to FRL. The rating also factors in the personal guarantee provided by Mr. Kishore Biyani and Mr. Vijay Biyani V.S.T Motors Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vandana Structures Bk Fac - - Suspended Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135.9 Reaffirmed Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 943.3 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.98.51 crore] Welspun Solar Rajasthan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 814.3 Revised from CARE BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.