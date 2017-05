Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 8250 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1400 Reaffirmed Agarwal Toughened Glass India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5 Reaffirmed Arkay Energy(Rameswarm) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 550 Reaffirmed Balasaheb R Bhadane ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1 Cr) Ceiba ECC Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220.2 Reaffirmed Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 129.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.4.89 crore) Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Reaffirmed Gogoal Hydro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 315 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 33.50 Cr) L&T Infrastructure Finance Company CP / STD CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Ltd L-Comps And Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Assigned Narsingh Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110.7 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Sambhav Gems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 123 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Chemicals Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 73.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.85 Cr) Simanchal Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Supreme Polytubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Technocon Constructions & ST- Non-FB-BG CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 750 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB- (FD) 400 Revised from Instrument (Fixed CARE BBB (FD) Deposit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Polymers & Chemicals (India) Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 350 Reaffirmed Agarwal Toughened Glass India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.5 Assigned Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Series A1 PTCs # CARE A- (SO) Provisional # - the PTCs have been rated on basis of ultimate payment of principal. Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Series A2 PTCs # CARE BBB (SO) Provisional # - the PTCs have been rated on basis of ultimate payment of principal. Arkay Energy(Rameswarm) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3097.5 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 41.25 Cr] Balasaheb R Bhadane LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4 Cr) Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Cardpro Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ceiba ECC Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101 Reaffirmed Chanakya Dairy Products Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chhajed Warehousing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8 Cr) Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.13.26 crore) Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2317.8 Revised from CARE BBB Gogoal Hydro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed (Increased from 11 Cr) G-Top Designer Tiles Bk Fac - - Suspended Hindupur Steel & Alloys Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 241.5 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 25.91 Cr) Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed J.S.K. Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 71.8 Reaffirmed Jai Mata Di Food Processing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 99 Assigned Ksm Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kumar Elastomech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Perpetual Debt CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.350 crore) L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 105000 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Company NCDs CARE AA+ 95000 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Infrastructure CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bonds L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd L-Comps And Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Reaffirmed Leela Krishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Leela Krishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 100 Assigned CARE A4 Mohan Fabtex Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Narsingh Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 750 Reaffirmed Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Oriental Tollways Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pnp Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Reaffirmed Quippo Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 44.5 Reaffirmed (Facility 2)* * backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Quippo Energy Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 100 Reaffirmed (Facility 3)* /CARE A2+(SO) * backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Quippo Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 425 Reaffirmed (Facility 1) # #backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 900 Reaffirmed (Facility 1)* *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 700 Reaffirmed (Facility 2) # # based on credit enhancement in the form of Put option of SIFL. Raj Engineering Company LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 693 Assigned Roto Auto Engineering Solutions Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Sandhu Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Sansar Buildcon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Hari Chemicals Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.50 Cr) Simanchal Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from CARE B+ Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 66.3 Reaffirmed Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 180 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Sri Ranga Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85.4 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.6.96 crore] Sri Senthil Autos Bk Fac - - Suspended Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 38.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.80 Cr) Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 60 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Supreme Polytubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Technocon Constructions & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Topaz Investments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended U.B.Cotton Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 300 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Venkatesh Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Yashomala Farming & Tourism Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 