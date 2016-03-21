Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd ST Fac CARE A4+ 42 Assigned Cargo Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 775 Reaffirmed Centex International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Emi Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2 520 Reaffirmed based) - SLC Emi Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2 700 Reaffirmed based) - Bills discounting Emi Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2 4654 Reaffirmed Fund based) - BG/ LC Glaze Garments (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Hema Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Indiamco ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Reaffirmed Indian Armour Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Reaffirmed Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1254.8 Reaffirmed Ras Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2 2.5 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Texspin Bearings Limited S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+ 5400 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+) S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP issue^ CARE A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+) Seabird Resorts Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 30# Reaffirmed #-backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Seabird Marine Services Private Limited Texspin Bearings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.5 Assigned Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BB- 188 Assigned Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 20 Assigned A4+ Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3768 Reaffirmed B L Agarwala Bk Fac - - Suspended B. G. Chitale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 537.1 Reaffirmed Cargo Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Centex International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1085 Reaffirmed Chhabra Autolink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2.7 Revised from CARE B Chhabra Autolink Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A484 LT rating revised from CARE B and ST rating Reaffirmed Emi Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB + 2600 Reaffirmed Based) - CC Empee Distilleries Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE B 475 Assigned Gail Gas Ltd LT Proposed Bond CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed Issue Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 219.4 Reaffirmed Gugan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Hema Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Indian Armour Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from CARE BB Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 4291.8 Reaffirmed J.P Infra (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jay Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Jvs Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Magma Housing Finance Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1050 Assigned NCD (NCD) issue Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 21588.6 Reaffirmed Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 40000 Reaffirmed A2 Nilachal Iron & Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Palladium Constructions Pvt Ltd Facility - - Withdrawn Parasram Mannulal Dall Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Polysil Pipes LT /Shortterm Bk CARE A-/CARE 200 Reaffirmed limits A2+ (enhanced from 12.00 CR) Pramukh Gems Bk Fac - - Suspended Quatrro Global Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 684.1 Reaffirmed Quatrro Global Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 300 Reaffirmed A3+ Ras Bearings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ 167.5 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Texspin Bearings Limited Rizvi Estates And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 33.3 Assigned Sapthagiri Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 563.9 Reaffirmed Scope E-Knowledge Centre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ProvCARE BBB+ 46.7 Reaffirmed (Proposed)* *proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee proposed to be extended by its parent company; Quatrro Global Services Private Limited [rated CARE BBB+ (Triple B Plus)] Seabird Marine Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Seabird Marine Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 400 Reaffirmed A1+ Seabird Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 141.2# Reaffirmed* #-backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Seabird Marine Services Private Limited *- The rating assigned to cash credit facility has been withdrawn Servalakshmi Paper Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sgs Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) - 253.2 Withdrawn Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ 3675.4 Revised from CARE BB Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B+ 2999.9 Revised from CARE BB Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (reduced from 3.80cr) Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.95cr) Shivani Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 34.1 Reaffirmed Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Srijan Steel & Power Industries Pvt LtBk Fac - - Withdrawn Sumit Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB- Sun Packaging LT Fac CARE B 65 Assigned Swastik Cement Products Pvt Ltd. 