Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 215 Assigned Antique Marbonite Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Assigned Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4 CR) Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7750 Placed on Credit Watch Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A2+ 1000 Placed on CP) programme* Credit Watch *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company; Gopal Glass Works Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 78 Revised from CARE A2 Gujrat Saw Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Ireo Grace Realtech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ - Withdrawn K R Sea Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 114 Reaffirmed K. P. G. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 490.8 Reaffirmed Kaan Fish Oil Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Kisaan Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Kudu Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.7 Assigned Mg Tex Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Model Exims. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Assigned Rachana Seeds Industires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.30.50 crore) Ramani Timber Mart ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Rexon Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned S. Pal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.3.01 crore) Sahaj E-Village Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 38 Reaffirmed (Facility 3) Salasar Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Sharp Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Shree Sales Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.60 CR) Simbel Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.26.50 CR) Sukhmani Megastructures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 160 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 10 CR] MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Galada Finance Ltd FD CARE BB(FD) 8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Fauz International. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 150 Assigned A4+ Amar Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 462 Revised from CARE BB Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Anthem Editute Trust Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Antique Marbonite Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 550 Assigned Antique Marbonite Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 270 Assigned A2+ Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 280 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Arun Oil Trade Bk Fac - - Suspended Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A- 700 Assigned (Proposed) Bajrang Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA- 30000 Revised from Bonds (under Basel CARE AA+ II) Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 7000 Revised from (under Basel II) CARE AA+ Banwari Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.16 CR) Bharat Parenterals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd OFCD CARE BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14 CR) Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd NCDs-I (NCD-I) CARE BBB+ 1170 Reaffirmed (reduced from 120 CR) Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd NCDs-II (NCD-II) CARE BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed Bhubaneshwar Expressways Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bonafide Arts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chandrawati Education Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Corporation Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 5000 Revised from CARE AA+ Corporation Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 28500 Revised from CARE AA Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 7375 Revised from (Basel III) CARE AA Cygnus Equipments & Rentals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Delton Cables Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5934.9 Placed on Credit Watch Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 6000 Placed on A2+ Credit Watch Drishti Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Empee Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 740 Reaffirmed Empee Distilleries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 352 Assigned Excel Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gangotri Enterprises Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gangotri Jhabua Jobat Kukshi Tollway Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway PvBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Gopal Glass Works Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 140 Revised from CARE BBB+ Gujrat Saw Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Reaffirmed Hariom Polypacks Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Hester Biosciencesltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 341.9 Reaffirmed Hester Biosciencesltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Himenviro Environmental Engineering CoBk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Housing Finance India Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE A-(SO) 126.3 Assigned Housing Finance India Ltd Series A2 PTC CARE BBB+(SO) 2.8 Assigned Idbi Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II CARE AA 700 Revised from Bonds (Basel II) $ CARE AA+ $transferred from erstwhile IDBI Home finance Ltd. Ireo Grace Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 475 Reaffirmed Jai Sakthi Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 356.2 Revised from CARE B+ (Enhanced from Rs.26.58 crore) Jaypee Powergrid Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5232.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 582.39 CR) Jps Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned K. P. G. Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kaan Fish Oil Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 24.7 Reaffirmed Kisaan Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 124.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.32 CR) Kudu Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 121.6 Assigned Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd INFRASTRUCTURE - 2500 Withdrawn BOND ISSUE Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation - - Withdrawn Trust-X Series A1 PTCs Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation - - Withdrawn Trust-X Series A2 PTCs Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation - - Withdrawn Trust-X Second Loss Facility Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation - - Withdrawn Trust-X Liquidity Facility Mahabir Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Mayur Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mg Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.2 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 8.23 CR ) Model Exims (India) Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 180 Assigned A3+ Model Exims. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 450 Assigned A3+ Nandeshwari Steel Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ns Papers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Orbis Elevator Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE A+ 10000 Revised from Compliant Tier I CARE AA- Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE AA 20000 Revised from Compliant Tier II CARE AA+ Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 5000 Revised from CARE AA+ Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 5000 Revised from CARE AA+ Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 3000 Revised from CARE AA+ Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 9000 Revised from CARE AA+ Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 5000 Revised from CARE AA Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 5000 Revised from CARE AA Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 2000 Revised from CARE AA Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 2500 Revised from (Basel II) CARE AA Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 3000 Revised from (Basel II) CARE AA Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 3000 Revised from (Basel II) CARE AA Panama Sunarch Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned R. K. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Rachana Seeds Industires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 111 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.05 crore) Rama Power And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ramani Timber Mart LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rexon Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 152.5 Assigned Rockland Hospitals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S. Pal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.7 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from Rs.4.25 crore) S.K. Agri Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed (Increased from 6 CR) Sahaj E-Village Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 100 Assigned (Facility 4) Sahaj E-Village Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 250 Revised from (Facility 1)* CARE A- *backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL); #backed by letter of comfort from SIFL; ^backed by letter of responsibility from SIFL. Sahaj E-Village Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed (Facility 2)* *backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Sahara Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5067.4 Reaffirmed Sahara Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Reaffirmed Salasar Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 132.5 Reaffirmed Salasar Yarns Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.62 CR) Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 16.3 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 1.00 CR) Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE A-(SO) 222.1 Assigned Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Series A2 PTC CARE BBB+(SO) 12.7 Assigned Shiv Marine Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Sales Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 27.4 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.98 CR) Shree Sales Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 47.5 Suspension A4 Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed Simbel Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.7 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd IMLRT March 2015 B - - Withdrawn Series A PTCs Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 270 Revised from CARE B Stci Finance Ltd. NCD issue CARE AA 3000 Withdrawn Steelexpert Industries (Indore) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sukh Sagar Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 64.8 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 6.77 CR) Sukhmani Megastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Tommy Hilfiger Arvind Fashion Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 990 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 105 CR] United Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Y Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL - - Withdrawn Securitisation Trust I Series A1 PTCs Y Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL - - Withdrawn Securitisation Trust I Series A2 PTCs Y Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL - - Withdrawn Securitisation Trust I Second Loss Facility Y Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL - - Withdrawn Securitisation Trust I Liquidity Facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 