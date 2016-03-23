Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adie Broswon Sugars & Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Ltd Electrical Controls And Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 17.5 Revised from CARE A3 India Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 1310 India Power Corporation Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ % 500 CP)* * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Kaizen Switchgear Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 162.8 Revised from CARE A3 Kalpsutra Gujarat ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Madhu India Deco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Mor Transformers & Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Navinchandra Laxmichand Shah ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 460 Revised from CARE A4 Nilkanth Ferro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 388.1 Revised from CARE A3 NR Oils ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd CP * CARE A1+ 1000 Revised from CARE A1 * Carved out from the sanctioned working capital bank limits. Sebacic India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4.6 Assigned Shapers Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Terapanth Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed South India Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Tide Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 87 Assigned Asrec (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Atoz Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Dhanalakshmi Textrade India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals NCD CARE BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.97.50 crore) Eiffel India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Electrical Controls And Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 94.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Gspc Lng Ltd. CP - - Withdrawn Haldiram Bhujiawala Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Assigned Haldiram Bhujiawala Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 100 Assigned CARE A3+ Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended HBS View Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1000 Assigned IKF Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs # CARE A- (SO) Assigned IKF Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs # CARE BBB+ (SO) Assigned India Power Corporation (Bodhgaya) LtdLT Bk Fac @ CARE A+(SO)% 250 @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of India Power Corporation Ltd. India Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ % 3520 India Power Corporation Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE A+ % 1200 issue India Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT CARE A+ % 1800 borrowing/ NCD issue$ $ The proposed Long term Borrowing/ NCD will have tenure of 10 years and will be repaid in five equal annual installments starting from the end of sixth year from the date of allocation. JBC Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Kaizen Switchgear Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 97.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Kalpsutra Gujarat LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed Light Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 198.5 Assigned Madhu India Deco Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Meenu Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.40 Cr) Mor Transformers & Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Nilkanth Ferro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 201.3 Revised from CARE BBB- [reduced from Rs.22.34 crore] NR Oils LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 62.5 Reaffirmed Polywell Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.1 Assigned Prakash Impex Bk Fac - - Suspended Rohan Rajdeep Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 771.2 Reaffirmed Ronak Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 136.8 Assigned S.N. Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 475.6 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5867.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.436.78 crore) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 18000 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Sebacic India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 105.4 Assigned Sebacic India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Assigned Shapers Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Reaffirmed Shapers Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.29 Cr) Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended South India Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 20 Reaffirmed SPC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 200 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sujeet Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA- 926.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 113.04 Cr) Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Instrument- CARE AA- 948.2 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debentures (reduced from 120.00 Cr) Terapanth Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 452 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.53.94 crore] Tide Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 86.5 Reaffirmed Treasure Realtors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 540 Assigned Unity Multicons Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ved Sai Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.