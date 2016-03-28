Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 23 & 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adcc Infocad Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 550 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.5 Cr] Aegis Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 790 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.74.00 crore) Apex Diamonds ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A4 Bapalal Keshavlal ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.75 Cr) BMD Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed BMD Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 Cr) *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Broski Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Buddha Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15 Cr) Chromic Steel Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1220.5 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 121.28 Cr) Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 877.2 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based Dayanand Medical College And Hospital ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Assigned Managing Society Durgesh Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned Ernst & Young Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 Assigned Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Revised from CARE A4 Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Heritage Hospitals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 99 Assigned Ind-Barath Thermal Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 750 Reaffirmed Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed K M Trans Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Kamakshi Flexiprints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Mas Financial Services Ltd CP Issue - - Withdrawn Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Proposed ST CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed nonfund based Bk limits Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 235 Reaffirmed Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency ST Bk Fac CARE A2 600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Punjab National Bank CD CARE A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed Rockdude Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Rohit & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed Samarth Lifestyle Retailing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed Sava Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Savalia Cotton Ginning & Pressing Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 6.50 Cr) Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 136 Reaffirmed Sharp Chucks & Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Shri Laxminarayan Industrial ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Service Society Ltd Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Skill Tech Engineers & Contractors PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Softel Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Upper Ganges And Sugar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 203.5 Continues to be under credit watch Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B. Polypacks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Adcc Infocad Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 617 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.10 Cr] Aegis Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1150 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.150 crore) Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.1 Assigned Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Bond issue - - Withdrawn (Series 2005) Alfa Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 58.7 Assigned Aparna Housing And Construction Pvt LtBk Fac - - Suspended Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Avanse Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA(SO) 250 Assigned Provisional Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 100 Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 600 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Provisional (enhanced from Rs.200 crore) Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 1300 Reaffirmed Provisional (enhanced from Rs 40 crore) Bank Of Baroda Basel III CARE AA 15000 Revised from Compliant Tier I CARE AA+ Perpetual Bonds issue # #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as mentioned below: The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, coupon may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all times and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of the trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Bank Of Baroda Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 50000 Revised from Bonds (Basel II) @ CARE AAA @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the Bank of Baroda's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lockin clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments Bank Of Baroda Perpetual Bonds CARE AA+ 19117 Revised from (Basel II) @ CARE AAA @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the Bank of Baroda's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lockin clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) Bharat Petroresources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 168030 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12,444 crore) Blessing Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned BMD Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 600 Assigned @backed by corporate guarantee provided by BMD Private Limited BMD Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1433 Reaffirmed (reduced from 159.23 Cr) BRK Riceland Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Buddha Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5 Cr) Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD issue -1 CARE AAA (SO) 6000 Placed on Credit Watch @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD issue -2 CARE AAA (SO) 3000 Placed on Credit Watch @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE AAA (SO) 1000 Placed on Credit Watch @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Carnation Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Cereal Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chromic Steel Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20.1 Assigned Chromic Steel Llp LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 29 Assigned CARE A4 Corodex Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Corum Hospitality LT Bk Fac CARE D 108.6 Revised from CARE BB Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 846.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 85.6 Cr) Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB- 487.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.62.56 crore) Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB- 990 Reaffirmed Based Dayanand Medical College And Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 49 Assigned Managing Society Dena Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A 1250 Revised from (Basel II CARE AA- Compliant)@ Dena Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA- 14000 Revised from Bonds (Basel II CARE AA Compliant) Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 8000 Revised from (Basel III CARE AA Compliant) Dena Bank Basel III CARE BBB+ 14000 Revised from compliant CARE A+ Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds# Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1022.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 159.97 Cr) Ds Toll Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3246.7 Reaffirmed Durgesh Impex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 250 Assigned A4+ Eco Cements Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Assigned Eve Trust December 2014 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Ganeshgarhia Construction Company LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 450 Reaffirmed A3 (Enhanced from 36 Cr) Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 2083.9 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 200 (Non-FB) A2+ Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 25540.1 Reaffirmed (Non-FB) A2+ Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Revised from CARE BB Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.4 Revised from CARE BB- Ghanshyam Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt. Ltd.Bk Fac - - Suspended Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 782.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.47.50 crore) Grd Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 148.9 Assigned Gvk Gautami Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 10097.5 Reaffirmed H. N. Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.35 Cr) Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hasti Petro Chemical & Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 260 Revised from CARE B+ Heritage Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2098.2 Assigned Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1575.2 Assigned Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 4011.5 Assigned A2 Honourable Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended IMLRT March 2016 A Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Provisional IMLRT March 2016 B Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Provisional Ind-Barath Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9484.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1048.92 Cr) Indiabulls Real Estate Fund INDIABULLS REAL CARE AAA (AIF) Reaffirmed ESTATE FUND Indian Hospitex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jas Toll Road Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 1799.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 217.54 Cr) Jsm Devcons India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jyoti Vidyapeeth Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 329.9 Reaffirmed K M Trans Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Kalisma Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kamakshi Flexiprints Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 85 Assigned CARE A4 Kasim Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ldpe India Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhav Infracon (Ashta Kannod LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80.5 Assigned Corridor) Pvt Ltd Madhav Infracon (Bhopal Vidisha LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 68.2 Assigned Corridor) Pvt Ltd Madhav Infracon (Ghansore Mandla LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 84.9 Assigned Corridor) Pvt Ltd Madhav Infracon (Vidisha Kurwai LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 141.5 Assigned Corridor) Pvt Ltd Mahalakshmi Roller Flour Mills Pvt. LtBk Fac - - Suspended Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 10 Assigned A3 Meenakshi Hatcheries LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Assigned Metropolitan Equipments & Consultants Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Proposed LT fund CARE BBB- (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed based Bk limits Modi Organisors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mody Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed Mody Enterprises LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 100 Reaffirmed CARE A4 N R Switch N Radio Service Center Pvt.Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd. Na Divine Habitat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12 Cr) Nangalwala Chemical Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 5 Cr) Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 313 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 32.20 Cr) Navkar Builders Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Navneet Education Ltd CP/ ST Debt - - Withdrawn Neptune Estate Bk Fac - - Suspended Neptune Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Suspended Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.25 crore) New Nalanda Tubewell Boring & Bk Fac - - Suspended Engineering Works Northern Agro Seed Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended P.Manish Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Paayas Milk Producer Company Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA- (Is) - Assigned Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Paramount Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Peri Nitrates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Porbandar Solar Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 73.3 Revised from CARE D Prime Gold Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AA 15000 Revised from Compliant CARE AA+ Perpetual Tier I Bonds* *CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as below: The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, coupon may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue reserves and / or credit balance in profit and loss account, provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all times and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India . The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV triggershall be determined by RBI. Any delay in the payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) due to invocation of any of the features mentioned above would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared with the conventional subordinated debt instruments Punjab National Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA+ 26630 Revised from (Basel II)^ CARE AAA ^CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds (under Basel II) one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital-raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The ratings for these hybrid instruments factor in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in these instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lockin clause, would constitute an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such, these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 95000 Revised from Bonds^ CARE AAA ^CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds (under Basel II) one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital-raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The ratings for these hybrid instruments factor in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in these instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lockin clause, would constitute an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such, these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier II Bonds # #Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterized by a 'Point of Non-Viability' (PONV) trigger due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations, and thus enable it to continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning non-viable. In CARE's opinion, the parameters considered to assess whether a bank will reach the PONV are similar to the parameters considered to assess the rating of Tier II instruments even under Basel II. CARE has rated the Tier II Bonds under Basel III after factoring in the additional feature of PONV. Rajasthan Hybrid Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Ramdev Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Reaffirmed Ramoji Granite Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Ratnaakar Estate Developer Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rc Golden Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk facility - - Withdrawn Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE AA (SO) 1000 Placed on Credit Watch # backed by letter of comfort from RCL Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 1 CARE AA (SO) 2500 Placed on # Credit Watch # backed by letter of comfort from RCL Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AAA (SO) 2856.6 Placed on Credit Watch @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 2 CARE AAA (SO) 2000 Placed on % Credit Watch % Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amount Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 3 CARE AAA (SO) 1500 Placed on % Credit Watch % Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amount Rockdude Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19 Reaffirmed Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109 Reaffirmed Rohit & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Rohne Coal Company Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Rusan Pharma Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Safal Realty Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) Notice of Withdrawal Sai Bhakti Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Samarth Lifestyle Retailing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 483.2 Reaffirmed Satnam Rice Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Sava Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.2 Reaffirmed Savalia Cotton Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 442.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 44.63 Cr) Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 879.5 Reaffirmed Sharp Chucks & Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.22 Cr) Sharp Chucks & Machines Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 Shiva Industrial Security Agency Bk Fac - - Suspended (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Laxminarayan Industrial LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Service Society Ltd Shri Saikrupa Sugar & Allied Bk Fac - - Suspended Industries Ltd Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shrivallabh Pittie Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2750 Assigned Siddhi Sugar And Allied Industries LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19.1 Reaffirmed Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 170 Reaffirmed (Non-FB) A3 Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Skill Tech Engineers & Contractors PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Space Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Swaasa Pharma Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tantia Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Teems India Towerlines Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Montfort Educational Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Times Steel And Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Uco Bank Proposed - - Withdrawn Infrastructure Bonds Uco Bank Proposed CARE A 25000 Revised from Additional Tier-1 CARE A+ (Basel III) Bonds Uco Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA 3750 Reaffirmed Bonds Uco Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA- 6200 Reaffirmed Bonds Uco Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Upper Ganges And Sugar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 3253.5 (reduced from Rs.337.80 crore) Vaibhav Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Venus Biosciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.41 Cr) West Coast Ingots Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Yuvaraj Cable Networks LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.