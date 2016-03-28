Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of March 23 & 25, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adcc Infocad Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 550 Reaffirmed
[enhanced from Rs.5 Cr]
Aegis Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 790 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.74.00 crore)
Apex Diamonds ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from
CARE A4
Bapalal Keshavlal ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 4.75 Cr)
BMD Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
BMD Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 15 Cr) *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company
Broski Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned
Buddha Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 15 Cr)
Chromic Steel Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned
Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1220.5 Revised from
CARE A3
(enhanced from 121.28 Cr)
Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 877.2 Reaffirmed
Non-fund Based
Dayanand Medical College And Hospital ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Assigned
Managing Society
Durgesh Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned
Ernst & Young Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Assigned
Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 Assigned
Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Revised from
CARE A4
Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Heritage Hospitals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 99 Assigned
Ind-Barath Thermal Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 750 Reaffirmed
Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed
K M Trans Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Kamakshi Flexiprints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned
Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned
Mas Financial Services Ltd CP Issue - - Withdrawn
Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Proposed ST CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed
nonfund based Bk
limits
Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 10 Cr)
Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 235 Reaffirmed
Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency ST Bk Fac CARE A2 600 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.15 crore)
Punjab National Bank CD CARE A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed
Rockdude Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed
Rohit & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed
Samarth Lifestyle Retailing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed
Sava Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
Savalia Cotton Ginning & Pressing Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from 6.50 Cr)
Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 136 Reaffirmed
Sharp Chucks & Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shri Laxminarayan Industrial ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed
Co-Operative Service Society Ltd
Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed
Skill Tech Engineers & Contractors PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Softel Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed
Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed
Upper Ganges And Sugar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 203.5 Continues to
be under
credit watch
Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.B. Polypacks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Adcc Infocad Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 617 Reaffirmed
[enhanced from Rs.10 Cr]
Aegis Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1150 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.150 crore)
Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.1 Assigned
Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 60 Assigned
A4
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Bond issue - - Withdrawn
(Series 2005)
Alfa Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 58.7 Assigned
Aparna Housing And Construction Pvt LtBk Fac - - Suspended
Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Avanse Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA(SO) 250 Assigned
Provisional
Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed
Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 100
Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 600 Reaffirmed
Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed
Provisional
(enhanced from Rs.200 crore)
Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 1300 Reaffirmed
Provisional
(enhanced from Rs 40 crore)
Bank Of Baroda Basel III CARE AA 15000 Revised from
Compliant Tier I CARE AA+
Perpetual Bonds issue #
#CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into
consideration its key features as mentioned below: The bank has full discretion at all times to
cancel coupon payments. The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the
current year's profits are not sufficient, coupon may be paid subject to availability of
sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank
meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total
Capital Ratios at all times and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of
India. The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger
of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off /
converted into common equity shares on occurrence of the trigger event called point of
non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI.
Bank Of Baroda Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 50000 Revised from
Bonds (Basel II) @ CARE AAA
@CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds
in view of their increased sensitiveness to the Bank of Baroda's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR),
capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating
factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lockin clause in hybrid
instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the
invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's
definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of
rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments
Bank Of Baroda Perpetual Bonds CARE AA+ 19117 Revised from
(Basel II) @ CARE AAA
@CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds
in view of their increased sensitiveness to the Bank of Baroda's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR),
capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating
factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lockin clause in hybrid
instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the
invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's
definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of
rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments
Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Basel II)
Bharat Petroresources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 168030 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.12,444 crore)
Blessing Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned
BMD Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 600 Assigned
@backed by corporate guarantee provided by BMD Private Limited
BMD Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1433 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 159.23 Cr)
BRK Riceland Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Buddha Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 5 Cr)
Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD issue -1 CARE AAA (SO) 6000 Placed on
Credit Watch
@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD issue -2 CARE AAA (SO) 3000 Placed on
Credit Watch
@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE AAA (SO) 1000 Placed on
Credit Watch
@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
Carnation Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Cereal Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Chromic Steel Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20.1 Assigned
Chromic Steel Llp LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 29 Assigned
CARE A4
Corodex Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Corum Hospitality LT Bk Fac CARE D 108.6 Revised from
CARE BB
Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 846.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from 85.6 Cr)
Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB- 487.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.62.56 crore)
Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB- 990 Reaffirmed
Based
Dayanand Medical College And Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 49 Assigned
Managing Society
Dena Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A 1250 Revised from
(Basel II CARE AA-
Compliant)@
Dena Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA- 14000 Revised from
Bonds (Basel II CARE AA
Compliant)
Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 8000 Revised from
(Basel III CARE AA
Compliant)
Dena Bank Basel III CARE BBB+ 14000 Revised from
compliant CARE A+
Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds#
Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1022.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 159.97 Cr)
Ds Toll Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3246.7 Reaffirmed
Durgesh Impex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 250 Assigned
A4+
Eco Cements Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Assigned
Eve Trust December 2014 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn
Ganeshgarhia Construction Company LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 450 Reaffirmed
A3
(Enhanced from 36 Cr)
Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed
Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 2083.9 Reaffirmed
Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 200
(Non-FB) A2+
Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 25540.1 Reaffirmed
(Non-FB) A2+
Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Revised from
CARE BB
Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.4 Revised from
CARE BB-
Ghanshyam Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt. Ltd.Bk Fac - - Suspended
Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 782.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.47.50 crore)
Grd Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 148.9 Assigned
Gvk Gautami Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 10097.5 Reaffirmed
H. N. Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 14.35 Cr)
Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Hasti Petro Chemical & Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 260 Revised from
CARE B+
Heritage Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2098.2 Assigned
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1575.2 Assigned
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 4011.5 Assigned
A2
Honourable Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
IMLRT March 2016 A Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned
Provisional
IMLRT March 2016 B Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned
Provisional
Ind-Barath Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9484.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 1048.92 Cr)
Indiabulls Real Estate Fund INDIABULLS REAL CARE AAA (AIF) Reaffirmed
ESTATE FUND
Indian Hospitex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Revised from
CARE BBB+ (SO)
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed
Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Jas Toll Road Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 1799.8 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from 217.54 Cr)
Jsm Devcons India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Jyoti Vidyapeeth Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 329.9 Reaffirmed
K M Trans Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Kalisma Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Kamakshi Flexiprints Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 85 Assigned
CARE A4
Kasim Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ldpe India Bk Fac - - Suspended
Madhav Infracon (Ashta Kannod LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80.5 Assigned
Corridor) Pvt Ltd
Madhav Infracon (Bhopal Vidisha LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 68.2 Assigned
Corridor) Pvt Ltd
Madhav Infracon (Ghansore Mandla LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 84.9 Assigned
Corridor) Pvt Ltd
Madhav Infracon (Vidisha Kurwai LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 141.5 Assigned
Corridor) Pvt Ltd
Mahalakshmi Roller Flour Mills Pvt. LtBk Fac - - Suspended
Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned
Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 10 Assigned
A3
Meenakshi Hatcheries LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Assigned
Metropolitan Equipments & Consultants Bk Fac - - Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Proposed LT fund CARE BBB- (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
based Bk limits
Modi Organisors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Mody Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed
Mody Enterprises LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 100 Reaffirmed
CARE A4
N R Switch N Radio Service Center Pvt.Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ltd.
Na Divine Habitat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 12 Cr)
Nangalwala Chemical Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended
Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from 5 Cr)
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 313 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from 32.20 Cr)
Navkar Builders Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Navneet Education Ltd CP/ ST Debt - - Withdrawn
Neptune Estate Bk Fac - - Suspended
Neptune Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Suspended
Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.25 crore)
New Nalanda Tubewell Boring & Bk Fac - - Suspended
Engineering Works
Northern Agro Seed Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Om Prakash Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
P.Manish Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended
Paayas Milk Producer Company Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA- (Is) - Assigned
Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ltd
Paramount Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Peri Nitrates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Porbandar Solar Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 73.3 Revised from
CARE D
Prime Gold Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AA 15000 Revised from
Compliant CARE AA+
Perpetual Tier I Bonds*
*CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into
consideration its key features as below: The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel
coupon payments. The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current
year's profits are not sufficient, coupon may be paid subject to availability of sufficient
revenue reserves and / or credit balance in profit and loss account, provided the bank meets the
minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital
Ratios at all times and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India
. The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5%
before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into
common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The
PONV triggershall be determined by RBI. Any delay in the payment of interest/principal (as the
case may be) due to invocation of any of the features mentioned above would constitute as an
event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a
somewhat sharper migration of rating compared with the conventional subordinated debt
instruments
Punjab National Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA+ 26630 Revised from
(Basel II)^ CARE AAA
^CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds (under Basel II) one
notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the bank's
Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital-raising ability and profitability during the long tenure
of the instruments. The ratings for these hybrid instruments factor in the additional risk
arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in these instruments. Any delay in payment of
interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lockin clause, would
constitute an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such, these
instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared to conventional
subordinated debt instruments
Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 95000 Revised from
Bonds^ CARE AAA
^CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds (under Basel II) one
notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the bank's
Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital-raising ability and profitability during the long tenure
of the instruments. The ratings for these hybrid instruments factor in the additional risk
arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in these instruments. Any delay in payment of
interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lockin clause, would
constitute an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such, these
instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared to conventional
subordinated debt instruments
Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Compliant Tier II
Bonds #
#Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterized by a 'Point of Non-Viability' (PONV) trigger
due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its
own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations, and thus enable it to
continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that
these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of
the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning
non-viable. In CARE's opinion, the parameters considered to assess whether a bank will reach the
PONV are similar to the parameters considered to assess the rating of Tier II instruments even
under Basel II. CARE has rated the Tier II Bonds under Basel III after factoring in the
additional feature of PONV.
Rajasthan Hybrid Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ramdev Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Ramoji Granite Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ltd
Ratnaakar Estate Developer Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Rc Golden Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk facility - - Withdrawn
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE AA (SO) 1000 Placed on
Credit Watch
# backed by letter of comfort from RCL
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 1 CARE AA (SO) 2500 Placed on
# Credit Watch
# backed by letter of comfort from RCL
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AAA (SO) 2856.6 Placed on
Credit Watch
@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 2 CARE AAA (SO) 2000 Placed on
% Credit Watch
% Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT
option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely
repayment of all outstanding amount
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 3 CARE AAA (SO) 1500 Placed on
% Credit Watch
% Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT
option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely
repayment of all outstanding amount
Rockdude Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19 Reaffirmed
Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109 Reaffirmed
Rohit & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Rohne Coal Company Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn
Rusan Pharma Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Safal Realty Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) Notice of
Withdrawal
Sai Bhakti Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Samarth Lifestyle Retailing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 483.2 Reaffirmed
Satnam Rice Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sava Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.2 Reaffirmed
Savalia Cotton Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 442.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from 44.63 Cr)
Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 879.5 Reaffirmed
Sharp Chucks & Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22.9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 3.22 Cr)
Sharp Chucks & Machines Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 180 Reaffirmed
A4
Shiva Industrial Security Agency Bk Fac - - Suspended
(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shri Laxminarayan Industrial LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed
Co-Operative Service Society Ltd
Shri Saikrupa Sugar & Allied Bk Fac - - Suspended
Industries Ltd
Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shrivallabh Pittie Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2750 Assigned
Siddhi Sugar And Allied Industries LtdBk Fac - - Suspended
Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19.1 Reaffirmed
Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 170 Reaffirmed
(Non-FB) A3
Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Skill Tech Engineers & Contractors PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Space Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Swaasa Pharma Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Tantia Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Teems India Towerlines Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
The Montfort Educational Society Bk Fac - - Suspended
Times Steel And Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Uco Bank Proposed - - Withdrawn
Infrastructure
Bonds
Uco Bank Proposed CARE A 25000 Revised from
Additional Tier-1 CARE A+
(Basel III) Bonds
Uco Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA 3750 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Uco Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA- 6200 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Uco Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Upper Ganges And Sugar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 3253.5
(reduced from Rs.337.80 crore)
Vaibhav Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Venus Biosciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 10.41 Cr)
West Coast Ingots Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Yuvaraj Cable Networks LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.7 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)