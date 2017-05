Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Care A4 47 Reaffirmed Arun Excello Constructions Llp ST Bk Fac Care A3 100 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2751.2 Reaffirmed Century Infrapower Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Chemrow India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 295 Assigned Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 230 Reaffirmed Electromech ST Bk Fac Care A4 55 Reaffirmed Fives Combustion Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+* 120 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Fives, France (Fives). Friends International ST Bk Fac Care A4 55 Reaffirmed Glass Walls Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac-LC/BG CARE A2 1400 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 60 CR) Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation LtST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Assigned Hira Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6.5 Reaffirmed Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. ST Debt CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Lucid Colloids Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A3 85 Reaffirmed Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 240 Reaffirmed North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed Royal Wood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Sakku Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3000 Reaffirmed Shree Transformers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Snj Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 73 Reaffirmed Timex Art Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 935 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 580.3 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank Of Fixed Deposits CARE AAA 3000 Outstanding India Ratings LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Engineering Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Alpha Rice Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Anushree Sarees Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Arun Excello Constructions Llp LT Bk Fac Care BBB- 730.4 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4840.4 Reaffirmed Balaji Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Bmw Iron And Steel Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 465 Reaffirmed Century Infrapower Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 152.9 Reaffirmed Century Infrapower Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE BB+/CARE 930 Reaffirmed A4+ Chandra Engineers Bk Fac - - Suspended Chemrow India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6018.3 Reaffirmed Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 675 Reaffirmed A1+ Dnk Roshans Departmental Stores Pvt LtBk Fac - - Suspended Dynamic Cables Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Electromech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fives Combustion Systems Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ * 30 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+* *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Fives, France (Fives). Friends International LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A455 Reaffirmed Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Glass Walls Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A- 650 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 30 CR) Grow Ever Steel (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 25 Assigned Grow Ever Steel (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 55 Assigned A1+ Gujarat Energy Transmission CorporatioLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 93237.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat Energy Transmission CorporatioLong /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 3740 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+ Gujarat State Electricity Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 114069.5Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 4830 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+ Gujarat Energy Transmission CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7820 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2260 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Electricity Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 29201.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 30199.5 Reaffirmed Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hinduja Tech Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 500 Reaffirmed A3+ Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation LtLT Bk Fac @ CARE AA 568.8 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from GMMCO Limited Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation LtLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 100 Assigned A3+ Hira Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 346.4 Reaffirmed Iconic Fashion Retailing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 133 Reaffirmed Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 140 Reaffirmed Jain Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 19120 Reaffirmed Jain Infraprojects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 3200 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.2 Reaffirmed Jugal Kishore Vanaspati Products Pvt LBk Fac - - Suspended Klassic Construction Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended L&T Fincorp Ltd. Perpetual debt CARE AA 2000 Assigned L&T Fincorp Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 26500 Outstanding L&T Fincorp Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 28000 Outstanding Lucid Colloids Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB-/CARE 1900 Revised from A3 CARE BBB Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4239.3 Reaffirmed Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 610 Reaffirmed A1+ Metro Eco Green Resorts Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mjr Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58 Reaffirmed Nutra Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 134 Revised from CARE BB Odyssey Motors Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Pari Agro Exports Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9299.9 Reaffirmed Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 840 Reaffirmed A1+ Rajeev Kumar Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajuri Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 224 Revised from CARE B Ramachandra Educational Trust LT Bk Fac Care BBB- 910.5 Reaffirmed Ramnath Lifespace Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 380 Reaffirmed A3 Rmn Infrastructures Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Royal Wood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Rudra Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Rvs Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended S.K. Metal Works Bk Fac - - Suspended Sakku Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1117 Revised from CARE BB Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Scion Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30 Revised from CARE BBB- Sebacic India Ltd LT Bk Fac Care D 481.3 Reaffirmed Sebacic India Ltd ST Bk Fac Care D 4.6 Reaffirmed Sebacic India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac Care D 159.3 Reaffirmed Shailja Texprints Bk Fac - - Suspended Shore To Shore Logistics India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Transformers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 50000 Assigned India Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 186866 Outstanding India Ratings Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA 300000 Outstanding India Ratings Small Industries Development Bank Of Issuer Rating CARE AAA - Outstanding India Ratings Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD program CARE AAA 180000 Outstanding India (Triple Ratings A)/CARE A1+)^ ^interchangeable long term / short term limit Snj Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 385 Revised from CARE BB- Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Srm Spinners Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Ridham Texport Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Timex Art Décor Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Care B+ 3 Revised from CARE BB- Universal Woollen Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2657.5 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 797.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.