Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agrifresh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ajanta Footcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+(SO) 5 Assigned @ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd. (BRIPL; rated CARE A/CARE A1) Ajanta Footcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac # CARE A2+(SO) 40 Assigned # The rating is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort of Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd (BRIPL; rated CARE A/CARE A1). Bharat Ship Breakers Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 663 Reaffirmed C.I. Automotors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Reaffirmed Chandra Electronic Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 28.9 Reaffirmed Dynatech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ernst & Young Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Grv Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Assigned Khurana Coal Sales ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Assigned (reduced from 1.70 CR) Komoline Aerospace Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A4(SO) M.H.Khanusiya ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Mfar Realtors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed S.V.K Shipping Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sethia Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 371 Assigned Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 781.5 Assigned Subrata Kundu Construction Company PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Ltd The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 383 Continues to be on credit watch Vijay Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 337.5 Reaffirmed Vivekanand Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 171.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8 CR) Abhilasha Commercial Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 372.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 23.70 CR) Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A3+ (Enhanced from 120.00 CR) Ajanta Footcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 40 Assigned @ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.(BRIPL; rated CARE A/CARE A1). Ajanta Footcare Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 5 Assigned /CARE A2+ (SO) @ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.(BRIPL; rated CARE A/CARE A1). Anamika Conductors Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Balaji Polycot Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Barath Building Construction (India) Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Bazaari Global Finance Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Bbcl Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bharat Ship Breakers Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 90 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Bhartiya International Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bhavnagar Energy Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 33022.4 Reaffirmed Bkb Transport Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Brilliant Grammar School Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Society C.I. Automotors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.3 Revised from CARE B C.I. Finlease Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE B+ Chaitanya Hi-Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB+ 24 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Hi-Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd LT - Bk Fac-CC CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Chandra Electronic Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133.5 Reaffirmed (Increased from 9.75 CR) Coropex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 109.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.90 CR) Crest Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dasari Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2833.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.209.05 crore) Deep Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 700 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Dynatech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.5 Assigned Ernst & Young Llp LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 875 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 CR) Fashion Impex Bk Fac - - Suspended Grv Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42 Assigned Grv Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 120 Assigned CARE A4 Hansraj Memorial Educational Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Icon Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 191.3 Reaffirmed Khurana Coal Sales LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned (reduced from 5.25 CR) Komoline Aerospace Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 30 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+(SO) / CARE A4 (SO) M.H.Khanusiya LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Revised from CARE BB- Macro Ventures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mfar Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 220 Revised from CARE B+ Multimetals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned /CARE A3 Mynores India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 85 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore) @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Wolkem India Ltd. Nagaland Pulp & Paper Company Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Narmada Sugar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 444.5 Assigned Panchanan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.5 Assigned Pushti Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed Rccl Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S.V.K Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Sampoorna Feeds Bk Fac - - Suspended Satia Synthetics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sethia Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84.5 Assigned Shakti Investcap Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shalimar Thermocole Products Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Gajanan Paper Boards Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Mandvi Vibhag Sahakari Khand LT Bk Fac CARE D 539.1 Revised from Udyog Mandli Ltd CARE BB Shri Gangajali Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1275.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.134.19 crore) Shri Shivjot Developers & Builders LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Assigned Siddhartha Processors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Signet Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 250 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135 Assigned Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Assigned /CARE A3 Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Assigned /CARE A3 Sri Ranganatha Gold And Silver LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Sri Ranganatha Swamy Jewellary Works LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Subh Laxmi Cotton Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Subrata Kundu Construction Company PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Ltd Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 200 Reaffirmed * Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) for the bank facilities vide GO Ms. No. 327 Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department dated December 29, 2015 and letter from TNCSC bearing No.ACBF7/90439/07 dated August 31, 2009. Tantia Sanjauliparkings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 6614.5 Continues to be on credit watch (reduced from Rs.686.58 crore) The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 15 Continues to CARE A4 be on credit watch Topworth Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Topworth Steels And Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Topworth Tollways (Satna) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Topworth Urja And Metals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vijay Ship Breaking Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 45 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Vivekanand Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 233.3 Reaffirmed Zenium Cables Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)