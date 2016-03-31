Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd ST Bk Fac ^ Provisional 950 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) Provisional CARE A2+ (SO) ^ proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of AEL & WEL in the ratio of 65:35 respectively Alang Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.26.58 crore) Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed Cold Steel Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30.5 Reaffirmed Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 362 Revised from CARE A4+ Ganesh Grains Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 27.5 Assigned GSPC LNG Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 11371.3 Reaffirmed Gurukripa Conveyors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ % 15 K.Sevantilal & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 191 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.10 Cr) Kamla Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.8 Cr) KPC Medical College And Hospital ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Outstanding Mantena Infra ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 310 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 Cr) Nimbus Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Revised from CARE D Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Patni Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed RSG Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned RSV Global ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Reaffirmed S. R. Precision Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Sevantilal & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A3 161 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.10 Cr) Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A2 Shri Mahalaxmi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2050 Reaffirmed Vasantha Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 146.6 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.12.90 crore] MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AA+ (FD) 1000 Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE D 79 Assigned Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 670 Revised from CARE A- (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Adani Enterprises Ltd.(AEL) & Welspun Enterprises Ltd.(WEL) in the ratio of 65:35 respectively Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 1414.4 Reaffirmed * backed by letter of comfort of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Alang Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore) Annapurna Imports Bk Facility - - Withdrawn Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed B. M. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhandary Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 215.9 Revised from CARE BB Brijbhoomi Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1507.1 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs.155.98 crore] Cold Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Revised from CARE BB+ Enzen Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Gallops Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ganesh Grains Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1389.4 Assigned Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4950 Reaffirmed Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B / 500 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal LT Bond CARE AA (SO) 533.2 Reaffirmed Corporation [Reduced from Rs.100 crore] GSPC LNG Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3528.7 Assigned GSPC LNG Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A / 1100 Assigned / CARE A1 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Milk Products Bk Fac - - Suspended Gurukripa Conveyors LT Bk Fac CARE B 80.3 Assigned Gyanjeet Sewa Mission Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Hari Udyog Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 3000 Assigned issue Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 181.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.14 Cr) Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 350 Reaffirmed A2+ Ishita Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Revised from CARE B Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 335 Joshi Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned K.Sevantilal & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Kadevi Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kamla Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.74 Cr) KPC Medical College And Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB 911.5 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs.113.17 crore] L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 1000 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 21500 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 49500 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Outstanding Lumis Biotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mantena Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35 Cr) Moti Ram Sunil Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.7 Reaffirmed Myco Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Reaffirmed Nimbus Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 282.8 Revised from CARE D Nimbus Pipes Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B-/ 15 Revised from CARE A4 CARE D Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67 Reaffirmed Patni Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Prasad Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 456 Revised from CARE BB [Reduced from Rs.45.62 crore] Raj Kesari Electrodes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Reliance Financial Ltd NCD CARE AA(SO)% 500 Reliance Financial Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD 1000 Debentures AA (SO)% Ritesh Tradefin Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended RSG Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 230 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21 Cr) RSV Global LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from CARE BB- S. R. Precision Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.8 Assigned Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sevantilal & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Sharda Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.29 Cr) Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4908.9 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.505.27 crore) Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 1300 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE A- \ CARE A2 Somila Texfab (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.2 Reaffirmed SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 2393.7 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IV) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 137.3 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series IV) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 4685.9 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series V) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 0.3 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series V) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VI) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 2026.5 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VII) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 973.5 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VII) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 1635.4 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VIII) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 8364.6 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VIII) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 3261.4 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IX) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 1738.6 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series IX) Stylo Graphics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sugee Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 166.8 Revised from CARE BB Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/ 29500 Assigned CARE A1+ Swift Warehousing Bk Fac - - Suspended Taquito Lease Operators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 1224.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (reduced from Rs.140.00 crore) @The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Tripartite agreement between Future Retail Ltd. (FRL,rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ (under credit watch)), Taquito Lease Operators Pvt. Ltd. (TLO) and TLO's lender wherein FRL has given an unconditional undertaking that it shall continue to make payment of monthly lease rentals to TLO until the term loan of TLO is repaid in full irrespective of usage of the assets leased by TLO to FRL. The rating also factors in the personal guarantee provided by Mr. Kishore Biyani and Mr. Vijay Biyani Taxmann Allied Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Taxmann Publications Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Kutch Salt & Allied Industries LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 185 Revised from CARE BB Uniply Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 750 Reaffirmed Vasantha Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2343.8 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.227.10 crore] Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.