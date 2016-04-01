Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Aroma Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 205.2 Reaffirmed ^ Suspension revoked Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A1(SO) 60 Put on credit watch * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Awareness extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limited, rated CARE AA and CARE A1+, to the lenders of Casa Décor Pvt Ltd (CDPL) ensuring payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Put on credit watch Dc Industrial Plant Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1880 Reaffirmed Dev Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.1 Suspension revoked and rating reaffirmed Global Nonwovens Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reclassification *Interchangeable between CP issue of Rs.1,250 crore and Short Term Bank Loan (STL) of equivalent amount Grasim Industries Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 12500 Reclassification *Interchangeable between CP issue of Rs.1,250 crore and Short Term Bank Loan (STL) of equivalent amount Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (STD) issue Nandi Grain Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Re-affirmed Orient Craft Sweaters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 356.7 Reaffirmed Panacea Biotec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 619.7 Revised from CARE D Parason Machinery India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 106.7 Assigned Jsw Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 131616 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed (standalone) Rmg Alloy Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1559.8 Re-affirmed Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 155 Revised from CARE A4 Til Ltd. ST debt/CP* Withdrawn *carved out of fund-based working capital bank limit Transstroy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5526.3 Reaffirmed Tufropes Pvt Ltd ST Nonfund based 80 Re-affirmed Bk limits Sunshine Glass Company Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 53.8 Assigned Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 144.5 Assigned The Mobilestore Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 900 Re-affirmed Tirupati Balaji Fibres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.90 Cr) Um Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1000 Revised from CARE A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.9 Assigned Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aikumar Real Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Anush Finlease And Construction Pvt Bk Fac -- Suspended Ltd Aroma Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Aryavrat Housing Construction Pvt. LtdBk Fac -- Suspended Associate Lumbers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & Bk Fac -- Suspended Engineers Pvt Ltd Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A(SO) 40 Put on credit watch (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Awareness extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limited, rated CARE AA and CARE A1+, to the lenders of Casa Décor Pvt Ltd (CDPL) ensuring payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Put on credit watch Chl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 497.5 Revised from CARE BB Danalakshmi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dc Industrial Plant Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 645 Reaffirmed Dev Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.8 Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE B+ Dhana Shree Developers LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Engineered Power Resources India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 142.7 Assigned Ltd Essar Steel India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 421000 Re-affirmed Essar Steel India Ltd NCD issue CARE D 3120 Re-affirmed Farouk Sodagar Darvesh & Co Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended G. D. Overseas Bk Fac -- Suspended Global Nonwovens Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3500.8 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 17500 Reclassification *Interchangeable between CP issue of Rs.1,250 crore and Short Term Bank Loan (STL) of equivalent amount Grasim Industries Ltd NCD issue (LT CARE AAA 3500 Reclassification umbrella rating) *Interchangeable between CP issue of Rs.1,250 crore and Short Term Bank Loan (STL) of equivalent amount Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Hanwant Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.1 Re-affirmed Hetali Enterprises LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Hotel Rumani Bk Fac - - Suspended Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. Non-convertible CARE AAA (RPS) 7500 Assigned Redeemable Cumulative Preference share Infinium Precious Resources Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Jitf Urban Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 210 Assigned Provisional /CARE A3 (SO) Ma Kamala Sadhan Cold Storage Pvt. LtdBk Fac -- Suspended Maharashtra Vidyut Nigam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Meena Jewellers Extension Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Meena Jewels Exports Bk Fac -- Suspended Nandi Grain Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 693 Re-affirmed Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Newrise Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 750 Re-affirmed Orbit Aviation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Orient Craft Sweaters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 222.8 Reaffirmed Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 12028.8 Revised from CARE D Parason Machinery India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Assigned Pooja Constructions Bk Fac -- Suspended Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT/ ST Borrowing CARE AAA/CARE 70000* Reaffirmed Programme for FY16 A1+ * includes short-term borrowing aggregating Rs.25,000 crore as a sublimit to the total borrowing programme Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya Bk Fac - - Suspended Prashid Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended R M Auto Link Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Rakesh Kumar Gupta Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Jsw Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 243129.3revised from CARE AA Jsw Steel Ltd Various NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 98140.5 revised from CARE AA issue Jsw Steel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 82688.3 revised from CARE AA/ A1+ reaffirmed Rmg Alloy Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2574 Re-affirmed Samata Lok Sansthan Bk facility Withdrawn Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5377.4 Revised from CARE B+ Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Smart Card It Solutions Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Srinivasa Educational And Bk Fac - - Suspended Charitable Trust State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 40000 Assigned (Basel III) State Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 107219.9Assigned State Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 160164 Assigned State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 21650 Assigned State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 90000 Assigned (Basel III) Sun Indchemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Sundaram Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170.7 Revised from CARE B+ Sunshine Glass Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190 Assigned Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 872.5 Assigned Surya Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240 Reaffirmed The Divine Resort LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Assigned The Mobilestore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 706.6 Re-affirmed Til Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2273.4 Revised from CARE A- Til Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1800 Revised from A3+ CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Tirupati Balaji Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 673 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.57 Cr) Topworth Tollways (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1216.8 Suspended Toyo Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 22270 Reaffirmed Transstroy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9383.2 Reaffirmed Transstroy India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 17302 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 220 Revised from CARE BBB+ Trinity Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 592.4 Re-affirmed Trinity Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 592.4 Re-affirmed Tufropes Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE A+ 106.8 Re-affirmed limits Tufropes Pvt Ltd LT /shortterm Bk CARE A+/CARE A1300 Re-affirmed limits Um Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB+ 650 Revised from CARE A- Enhanced from Rs.10 crore Usha Prabha Industries Bk Fac -- Suspended Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Western Lumbers Bk Fac -- Suspended Yojaka India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 