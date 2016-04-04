Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 105 Reaffirmed Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 125 Revised from CARE A2 Basanti Mata Agri Product Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.20 Cr) D.B.Corp. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 2050 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Diaworks Diamond Manufacturing Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hero Wiretex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Indian Synthetic Rubber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3000 Reaffirmed Jindal Green Crop International Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 [Enhanced from Rs.25 crore] Khushbu Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 253 Reaffirmed Prashant Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 730 Reaffirmed Rieco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100 Cr) Valueline Homestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33 Assigned Velani Oils Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 450 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Amit Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1179.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 121.37 Cr) Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 1400 Revised from CARE A2+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 B.Odhavji And Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Basanti Mata Agri Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.8 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.56 Cr) Calista Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended D.B.Corp. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Based) Gangamai Industries & Constructions Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha Bk Fac - - Suspended H.G. Narayan & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Hero Wiretex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Indian Synthetic Rubber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Jindal Green Crop International Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Revised from Ltd CARE BB [Enhanced from Rs.10 crore] Khushbu Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3.1 Reaffirmed KJ Steel Rolling Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Labournet Services India Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue - - Suspended MDS Air Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R. K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2414.9 Reaffirmed R. K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1450 Reaffirmed A1+ REX Global Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rieco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35 Cr) S. V. Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Schutz Dishman Biotech Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shri Anand Swaroop Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Signet Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1513.9 Assigned Signet Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2100 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced from 25 Cr) SKS Netgate Llp Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Suzlon Energy Ltd Proposed Long- CARE A+(SO) 13000 Reaffirmed term/ ST Bk Fac@ Provisional /CARE A1+(SO) (enhanced from 100 Cr) @ to be backed by credit enhancement in the form of proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Virtuous Finance Private Limited Valueline Homestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47 Assigned Velani Oils Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Vilas Javdekar Eco Shelters Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B+ 134 Reaffirmed (reduced from 29.30 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 