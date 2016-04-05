Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Condor Footwear (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Hawa Valves (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 53.00 Crore) Honour Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1450 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.20 crore] Indian Additives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 165 Reaffirmed Jai Karni Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Khanna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3255 Reaffirmed (reduced from 353.38 CR) Maithan International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 60 Revised from CARE A3+ Pune Metagraph ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 57.6 Revised from CARE A3 Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjaneya Cotton Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.3 Assigned Bhandari Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.62.25 crore] Condor Footwear (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-/ 150 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Condor Footwear (U.P.) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 120 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Dsg Papers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dutch Tech Tools Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Emgee Properties LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned Gagan Rice Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Giriraj Iron Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Godavari Foundation Bk Fac - - Suspended Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO) 519.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 41.37 CR ) Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE AAA(SO) 240 Reaffirmed ^ 'Provisional' rating has been assigned based on Letter of Comfort proposed to be provided by Grasim Industries Ltd for the given bank facilities. Final rating would be assigned on verification of the executed Letter of Comfort to the satisfaction of CARE. Hari Om Foods Bk Fac - - Suspended Hari Om Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Hawa Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 560.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 31.16 Crore Hdfc Bank Ltd For Enhanced Limits Infrastructure CARE AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Bonds Honour Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4381.4 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.60.32 crore] Indian Additives Ltd Proposed CP - - Withdrawn Issue (carved out of working capital limits) Indian Additives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 250 Revised from CARE AA- Indian Additives Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA / 40 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE AA- / CARE A1+ Jai Karni Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 106 Assigned Jai Raj Infra Services Pvt Ltd On LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Credit Watch Karur K.C.P Packkagings Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Khanna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3526.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 363.79 CR) Lotus Fabrics Bk Fac - - Suspended M V Rajani Bk Fac - - Suspended M.S Cold Storage Bk Fac - - Suspended Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80 Revised from CARE BBB Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ (enhanced from 13 CR) Monga Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Olive Bar & Kitchen Pvt Ltd ISSUER RATING Withdrawn P. D. Sekhsaria Trading Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Packaging India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pune Metagraph LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 182.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Rana Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Regen Infrastructure And Services Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ronak Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74.3 Assigned S.S Fruits International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sharda Education Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Jay Jagdamba Flour Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.70 CR) Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Stalwart Alloys India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 309.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 32.17 CR) Vishal Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 688.7 Reaffirmed Yogesh Agencies And Investments Pvt Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A 620 Reaffirmed Ltd - TL Yogesh Agencies And Investments Pvt Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A 30 Reaffirmed Ltd - CC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 