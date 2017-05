Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Mines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bend Joints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Bilaspur Mining Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 24.8 Assigned Denis Chem Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Deccan Hyderabad Trade Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Duncans Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 130 Reaffirmed DNH Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 917.5 Assigned Gemscab Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 515.3 Assigned Grv Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Reaffirmed Interjewel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 16 Reaffirmed Jai Raj Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 161.7 Revised from CARE A3+ Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Karle International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1095 Revised from CARE A4+ Mahavir Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Mangal Electrical Industires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 157.5 Reaffirmed Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3950 % Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A4+ 800 % Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 43 Reaffirmed Prashant Enterprises. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 730 Reaffirmed Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 336 Reaffirmed Rotomag Motors And Controls Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 182.5 Reaffirmed Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned Sbi Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed * Facility is extended to 4 debt schemes of SBI Mutual Fund Shaleen Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Assigned Shiraguppi Sugar Works Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.7 Reaffirmed Sigma Industrial Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 232 Reaffirmed Ltd Supreme Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Care A4 55 Assigned Taurus Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 4 debt schemes of Taurus Mutual Fund Topcem India ST Bk Fac CARE A1* 60 Assigned *based on the credit enhancement in the form of 'unconditional & irrevocable guarantee' of Meghalaya Cements Limited. Udaipur Poly Sacks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 84 Reaffirmed Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Vijit International Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Zen Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Transformers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Acron Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ally Pharma Options Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Amit Mines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 420 Revised from CARE BB- Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport LT Bk Fac CARE D 25135.3 Reaffirmed Corporation Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs Provisional CARE A- 135.4 Assigned Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 46.5 Reaffirmed Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 230 Reaffirmed A4+ Bend Joints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Revised from CARE BB Bilaspur Mining Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 439 Assigned Cheminova India Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Daksha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Denis Chem Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 225.1 Reaffirmed Denis Chem Lab Ltd LT/ Short -term Bk CARE BB+/CARE 154.5 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Dharmraj Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dharti Developers Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dnh Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3632.5 Assigned Duncans Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 440.7 Reaffirmed Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended ESAF Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A PTCs Provisional Ltd. CARE BBB 919.4 Assigned Food Inn Bk Fac - - Suspended Friends & Friends Shipping Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gemscab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 603.6 Assigned Ghevariya Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Giriraj Exim Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Grv Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 409.1 Reaffirmed Grv Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 12 Reaffirmed A4 H.G. Luxury Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 27.6 Revised from CARE BB- Hdpl Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Helios Mercantile Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ 480 Revised from CARE BBB @backed by corporate guarantee provided by Platinum Textile Ltd (rated 'CARE BBB+'). Integrated Rubian Exports Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Interjewel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2100 Reaffirmed Jai Raj Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL^ - - Withdrawn ^Since the company has not availed the proposed term loan facility, the same has been withdrawn. Jai Raj Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Revised from CARE BBB+ Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 790 Reaffirmed Kariganur Mineral Mining Industry LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 550 Reaffirmed Karle International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Khagaria Purnea Highway Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5368 Reaffirmed Khagaria Purnea Highway Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Lcl Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Leading Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Leading Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned /CARE A4+ Lotus Infrarealty Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahavir Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9 Assigned Mangal Electrical Industires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Mangal Electrical Industires Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 222.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mbs Services Bk Fac - - Suspended Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Non-Convertible CARE BB 435 Placed on Cumulative credit watch Redeemable Preference Share Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 48038.7 % Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ 2200 % Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2132.3 % Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ CARE A4 1000 % Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BB+ 316.7 % #Based on credit enhancement in the form of 'unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee' of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. (MBEL) Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Revised from CARE B Modern Insecticides Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Narmada Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 287.1 Reaffirmed Narmada Concast Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilites CARE B/A4 40 Reaffirmed Nasim Ahsan Construction Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Natani Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Newgen Saurashtra Windfarms Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Nikkamal Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Opal Luxury Time Product Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pacific Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.5 % Paradise Properties LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 270 Reaffirmed Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 238.2 Reaffirmed Parvin Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Platinum Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1177 Revised from CARE BBB Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.1 Reaffirmed Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210 Reaffirmed Rajuri Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rotomag Motors And Controls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 14.7 Reaffirmed Rotomag Motors And Controls Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB+/CARE 8 Reaffirmed A4+ Ruban Patliputra Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 167.7 Reaffirmed Sakuma Exports Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 83 Assigned A4 Sapthagiri Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 254 Reaffirmed Shaleen Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122.5 Assigned Shiraguppi Sugar Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1961.6 Reaffirmed Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sigma Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Supreme Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 280 Assigned Supreme Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE BB- Technology India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 % Technology India Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ 150 % Topcem India LT Bk Fac CARE A* 340 Assigned *based on the credit enhancement in the form of 'unconditional & irrevocable guarantee' of Meghalaya Cements Limited. Tractors India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2581.4 Reaffirmed Tractors India Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 350 Reaffirmed A2+ Udaipur Poly Sacks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 303 Reaffirmed Unnati Fortune Hotmart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 89 Assigned Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 217.9 Assigned Vijit International Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Vishal Papertech India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wasan Auto Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Wasan Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 661.4 Revised from CARE BB- Zcl Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Zen Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Zen Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 570 Assigned A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)