Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanced Computer And Mobiles India ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 290 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fundbased limits) Agrawal Sponge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed City Centre Mall Nashik Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 18 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 1.71 Cr) Family Credit Ltd CP CARE A1+ 25000 Assigned Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Revised from CARE A3 Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10 Cr) Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ (SO) 3000 Assigned issue @ @ backed by irrevocable Letter of Comfort given by Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt CP (CP) issue @ CARE A1+ (SO) 2000 Assigned Ltd Karthik Induction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 127.5 Reaffirmed Ken Agritech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 164.2 Reaffirmed Khaitan Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 899.4 Revised from CARE A4 Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 430 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.75 Cr) Maximaa Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Metcon India Realty & Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rajasthan Drugs And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Assigned Ltd. Satya Sai Exims ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10.5 Reaffirmed Somany Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2.5 Revised from CARE A4 Surya Containers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.63 Cr) Swajit Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanced Computer And Mobiles India LT Bk Fac (FBL) CARE BBB- 395 Assigned Pvt Ltd Advanced Computer And Mobiles India LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 365 Assigned Pvt Ltd (Fund/Non FB /CARE A3 limits) Agrawal Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Appollo Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 665 Reaffirmed Auromatrix Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 11 Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 13 Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 14 City Centre Mall Nashik Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 329.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 37.10 Cr) D.P.Bansal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.5 Assigned Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Family Credit Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 1000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 21000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2250 Assigned Family Credit Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AA+ 23000 Assigned Programme First Solar Power India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac^ CARE AA (SO) 600 Assigned Provisional /CARE A1+ (SO) ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by First Solar Inc, USA. First Solar Power India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE AA(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) [Enhanced from Rs.35 crore] *Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by First Solar Inc, USA. Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 396.6 Revised from CARE BBB- GMR Rajahmundry Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 30106.1 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15 Cr) Hi-Tech Systems And Services Ltd Issuer rating - - Suspended Indo Shell Mould Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ivy Healthcare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn J.K. Cotton Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jyothy Laboratories Ltd NCD issue - 500 Withdrawn Karthik Induction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Katihar Medical College LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 105.5 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 13.05 Cr) Ken Agritech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.50 Cr) Ken Agritech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 20 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Khaitan Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1606.9 Revised from CARE BB- KNR Muzaffarpur Barauni Tollways Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Krishna Hydrocarbons Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.60 Cr) Kubs Safes & Locks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 287.6 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 31.25 Cr) Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 8.4 Reaffirmed Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 282.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from 24.25 Cr) Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd CARE A4 (Enhanced from 4.50 Cr) LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 6 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 7 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 8 Matsya Automobiles Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 100 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Maximaa Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 63.3 Revised from CARE BB Metcon India Realty & Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Metenere Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 250 Assigned (Fund A2+ Based/Non-fund Based) Noble India Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 308.6 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 NRI Services And Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Pack Paper Agencies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Prime Focus Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 750 Assigned - SBLC # Provisional # the rating is In-principle subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE ; backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Prime Focus World Creative Services LT Bk Fac -Post CARE AAA (SO) 500 Assigned Pvt shipment foreign currency loan (@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Rajasthan Drugs And Pharmaceuticals LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 193 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.59 Cr) Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB- 290 Assigned Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 30450.1 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 1545.01 Cr] Rohan Rajdeep Toll Roads Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 873 Assigned Ruchi Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 418.4 Reaffirmed Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 214 Assigned Ltd. Samarth Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1234.9 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 320 Reaffirmed Satya Sai Exims LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.3 Assigned Sharma Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.5 Assigned Shriniwas Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD - I CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD - II CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD - IV CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Somany Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50.3 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 6.09 Cr) Sree Vinayak Vidhyalayaa Charitable Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Trust Sri Laxmi Saw Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Standard Press India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sun Pharmeceutical Industries Ltd. NCD - - Withdrawn Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 567.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Enhanced from 27.29 crore) Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 120 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Surya Containers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 68.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.97 Cr) Swajit Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.83 Cr) The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE AAA 5000 Assigned The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD CARE AAA 17000 Assigned The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac (BG)CARE AAA / 500 Assigned CARE A1+ Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95.3 Assigned Vishal Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.28 Cr) Vishal Enterprise LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 95 Reaffirmed CARE A4 VKS Seopur Baroda Corridor Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Western Mp Infrastructure And Toll Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Roads Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.