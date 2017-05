Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Ashok Auto Sales Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A2+ 127.8 Reaffirmed Based-ST Bravo Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Byrnihat Coal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Indian Phosphate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Reaffirmed Jct Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 812.7 Reaffirmed Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Maithan Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1314.8 Revised from CARE D Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 250 Assigned issue* *Rating for the proposed CP issue of Meril Life Sciences Private Limited (Meril Life) is based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by Meril Life s ultimate holding company Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL) to the Issuing and Paying Agent / Security Trustee (for the benefit of Commercial Paper holders). Petro Carbon & Chamicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 451.6 Reaffirmed Psn Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 62.5 Reaffirmed Rahul Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100.1 Reaffirmed Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari ST Bk Fac CARE A4 465.3 Reaffirmed Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Shriram Epc Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 6671.4 Reaffirmed Silver Spark Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Smita Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Sports International ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 4.8 Reaffirmed Supreme & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1025 Reaffirmed St Bank Facilities Of Karthik Alloys ST Bk Facilitie CARE D 339.6 Revised from CARE A4 Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 27.1 Assigned West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE A4 Zenith Fibress ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JCT Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE B (FD) 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarohi Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 138 Reaffirmed Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 51.5 Reaffirmed Agr Automobile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Alba Asia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 345.6 Revised from CARE C Alba Asia Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from CARE C/A4 Amrapali Leisure Valley Developers PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Anchor Agritech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Ansaldo Caldaie Boilers India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5000 Reaffirmed Arg Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 540 Reaffirmed Arisudana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 759.5 Assigned Ashbee Industries India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ashok Auto Sales Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 209.7 Assigned Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdSub-ordinated debt CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2333.7 Reaffirmed Better Value Leasing And Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Biotech Vision Care Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE A- 50 Revised from - LT CARE BBB+ Bravo Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed Brightsolar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 675 Assigned Byrnihat Coal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 45 Assigned Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Chhabra Syncotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dev India Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.7 Reaffirmed Enkay Buildwell Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Essel Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- 3100 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Essel Infraprojects Limited which shall be released after 2 years from Scheduled Commercial Operation Date subject to satisfactory review of lender. Fabtech Sugar Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended General Optics (Asia) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 30.8 Reaffirmed General Optics (Asia) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A2+ Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gulf Petrochem Fzc Bk Fac - - Suspended Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Haldia Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 35700 Reaffirmed Impact Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45.7 Revised from CARE BB- Indian Phosphate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 323.3 Reaffirmed Janam Steels And Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed JCT Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2418.6 Reaffirmed JMW India Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Kashi Jewellers Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 150 Reaffirmed A2 Konark Synthetic Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kuber Securities LT Bk Fac CARE B 37.6 Reaffirmed Lion Insulation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 73.3 Reaffirmed Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 150 Reaffirmed A3+ Mahalaxmi Vidyut Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 175 Reaffirmed Maheshwar Multitrade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maithan Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6519.5 Revised from CARE D Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Medica Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 935.3 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended M-Tech Innovations Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Navayuga Devanhalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac** - - Assigned **CARE has withdrawn with immediate effect, the rating assigned to the long term bank facilities of Navayuga Devanhalli Tollway Private Limited, subsequent to the refinancing of the said facilities. The facilities are surrendered in full by the company and there is no amount outstanding against the same as on date. Navayuga Devanhalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB 2040 Assigned Navayuga Devanhalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB+ 4050 Assigned Navayuga Devanhalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Instrument- NCD CARE BBB+ 2200 Assigned Navayuga Dibang Infra Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2300 Reaffirmed Nirwan Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 256.4 Revised from CARE BB Nobility Estates Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB 1270 Reaffirmed Nsl Wind Power Company (Satara) Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1444.5 Reaffirmed Omnifresh Agro Bk Fac - - Suspended Oriental Granites & Crushers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Assigned Petro Carbon & Chamicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Precise Laser Bk Fac - - Suspended Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 432.6 Reaffirmed Psn Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Revised from CARE BBB Pushpak Colour Roof India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rahul Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 338.2 Reaffirmed Rausheena Exim LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Samraddhi Cot Fibres Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sangam Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 162.5 Revised from CARE B Shree Arun Packaging Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE B 2176.4 Reaffirmed Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Shri Mahalaxmi Agro Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Ram Solvex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 187.5 Reaffirmed Shriram Epc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 19750.8 Reaffirmed Shriram Epc Ltd LT/ ST Bk FacilitieCARE BB/CARE A4480 Reaffirmed Silver Spark Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1076.1 Reaffirmed Sports International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110.5 Reaffirmed St Bank Facilities Of Karthik Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE D 120 Reaffirmed Success Engineers Bk Fac - - Suspended Supreme & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 637.7 Reaffirmed Supreme & Company Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1210 Reaffirmed A3 Swastik Tungsten Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 415 Assigned Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 60 Assigned A2 Tezalpatty Tea Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.5 Assigned Ullattil Hotels & Spa Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Ushdev Engitech Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ushdev International Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Varanasi Auto Sales Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1165 Revised from CARE B Zenith Fibress LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)