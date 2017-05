Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.C. Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed Ashok Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Aarti Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - 150 - ATC Tires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Avion Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Avon Steel Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 500 Assigned Centenary Polytex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Essel Vidyut Vitaran (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+ 530 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Essel Infraprojects Limited. Expat Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Freewill Sports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Finfoot Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2 Revised from CARE A4 Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 113 Revised from CARE A2 Geetanjali University ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed India Nets ST Bk Fac CARE A1 60 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50.2 Assigned Katyaini Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned King Refineries Pvtltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 Reaffirmed Lahoty Buildcon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 35 Revised from CARE A4 M & B Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1576.5 Reaffirmed M. B. Enterprise ST Bk Fac^ CARE A3 650 Reaffirmed ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from M & B Engineering Limited (rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3 ) M.S.Ramaiah Developers And Builders PvST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Ltd Maa Mahamaya Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51.7 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 660 Reaffirmed Major Life Style Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Murli Electrodes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Nahar Poly Films Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 210 Assigned Niros Ispat Pvtltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Nutech Engineering Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Orchid Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4985 Reaffirmed Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Perfect International Fabricators Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Ltd (proposed) Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based - - Withdrawn Bk limits Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110.7 Reaffirmed Radha-Rukman Packages Pvt.Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Rallifan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Rexon Strips Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Kovai Kalaimagal Educational Trust ST Bk Fac CARE D 1.4 Revised from CARE A4 Scg Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Scg Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A4+ 1400 Reaffirmed Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk FacBG CARE D 3.1 Assigned Shera Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Revised from CARE A4+ Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Shyamjoti Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Styrax Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Supreme Polytubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3580 Reaffirmed Terna Public Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 408.5 Revised from CARE C Vascular Therapeutics (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.8 Assigned Worldwide Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABT Ltd FD CARE B (FD) 600 Placed under Credit Watch Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB (FD) 182.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 262.3 Reaffirmed ABT Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 800 Placed under Credit Watch Aleph Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Aleph Enterprises LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 80 Reaffirmed Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 182.3 Reaffirmed Annapurna Pet Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Arashu Clothing Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.9 Assigned Arumugha Mudaliar Sornam Educational LT Bk Fac CARE D 50.9 Reaffirmed Trust Ashok Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Atc Tires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3920 Revised from CARE AA- Auto Vogue Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Avion Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Avon Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 750 Assigned Bbt Elevated Road Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility-TL CARE BBB* 1350 Assigned *based on unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Riverbank Developers Pvt Ltd Bhavani Cotspin Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhushan Aviation Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Centenary Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48 Reaffirmed Centenary Polytex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 50 Reaffirmed Chanchal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chandrakantha Builders & Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Clarion Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Revised from CARE BB- Clarion Properties Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A426.4 Revised from CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Eiffel Lifespaces Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essel Vidyut Vitaran (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Essel Infraprojects Limited Essel Walajahpet Poonamallee Toll RoadLT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ 10200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Essel Infraprojects Limited Essem 18 Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Expat Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Revised from CARE B Fabrico (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Fabworth Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5550 Reaffirmed Finfoot Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 126.6 Revised from CARE B+ Freewill Sports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 232.5 Reaffirmed G. M. Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2179.6 Reaffirmed Gangavaram Port Ltd TL* - - Withdrawn Gangavaram Port Ltd Refinanced CARE AA- 12800 Assigned Facility - TL Geetanjali University LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 278.6 Reaffirmed Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hari Bhoomi Communications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Ig3 Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5460 Reaffirmed India Nets LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 143.1 Reaffirmed India Nets Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/A1 80 Reaffirmed J.B Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 260 Assigned A3 Karnataka Power Transmission LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Katyaini Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned Kims Super Speciality Hospital Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 238.6 Reaffirmed King Refineries Pvtltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 15 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd. NCD CARE BB+ 2500 Assigned Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed *Rating assigned to the term loan facility has been downgraded to CARE D owing to delay in its servicing and subsequently withdrawn as the term loan facilit Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 12.7 Reaffirmed Kovai Kalaimagal Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 56.6 Revised from CARE BB Lahoty Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Revised from CARE BB Lahoty Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+/CARE 300 Revised from Fac A4+ CARE BB/A4 Little Flower Hospital Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 459.3 Reaffirmed M & B Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125.4 Reaffirmed M & B Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 618.5 Reaffirmed M D P Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended M.S.Ramaiah Developers And Builders PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1200 Assigned Ltd Maa Mahamaya Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 208.7 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1840 Reaffirmed Major Life Style Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* *-The long-term rating of 'CARE B' assigned to the long-term bank facilities has been withdrawn since the facility has been repaid entirely. Motisons Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Msk Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) PvtLT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 227.4 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB+ Murli Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Nahar Poly Films Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 897.9 Assigned Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Niros Ispat Pvtltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 659.2 Revised from CARE BB Nutech Engineering Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Orchid Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 26874.9 Reaffirmed Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Ozone Logistics Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB+ 295 Reaffirmed # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Parekh Gadgets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Assigned Ltd (proposed) Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Reaffirmed Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB+ 1250 Revised from limits CARE BBB Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue*ProvCARE BBB+ 1350 Assigned Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB+ 550 Revised from limits CARE BBB Radha-Rukman Packages Pvt.Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 217.2 Reaffirmed Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning And PressinLT Bk Fac CARE BB 694.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Raheja Developers Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB 7563.1 Reaffirmed Fac Raheja Developers Ltd LT Non-Fund Based CARE BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Raheja Icon Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Instrument- CARE BBB 680 Assigned NCDs @ @Backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Raheja Developers Limited rated CARE BBB Rallifan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Rattanindia Nasik Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42400 Reaffirmed Rexon Strips Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220 Reaffirmed Richa Petro Products Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 125.8 Reaffirmed Royal Infraconstru Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 171.9 Reaffirmed Royal Infraconstru Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 3550 Reaffirmed Sagar Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Sgs Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Shah Group Builders Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) - TLCARE BB 1350 Assigned Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1450 Revised from CARE A- Shera Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 196.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Shera Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB/A3 2.5 Revised from Fac CARE BB+/A4+ Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 472.2 Reaffirmed Shree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.5 Reaffirmed And Pressing Shri Jagannath Educational, Health AndLT Bk Fac CARE D 142.9 Revised from Charitable Trust CARE BB+ Shri Ram Precisions LT Bk Fac # CARE BB+ 187 Reaffirmed # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE D 20 Assigned Based Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- CC CARE D 41 Assigned Shriram Ozone Retail Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac# CARE BB+ 186.6 Reaffirmed # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited. Shyamjoti Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.8 Assigned Sonotel Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.6 Revised from CARE BB+* * Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL), flagship company of Shri Ram Ozone Group. Currently corporate guarantee given by SRMPL has been withdrawn and we have done standalone rating of the company. Sparsh Hospitals & Critical Care Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Styrax Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380 Assigned Sukh Sagar Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Sukhmani Holidays Inn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Supreme Polytubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Suryadarshan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Suyash Chemical And Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 237.4 Revised from CARE BB- Svasti Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Tata Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 7650 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Teach For India Education And ResearchBk Fac - - Suspended Samiti Terna Public Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 362.3 Reaffirmed Tgb Banquets And Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 926.4 Reaffirmed Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - BG- - Withdrawn Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Revised from CARE BB Ultra Home Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2045.6 Revised from CARE B Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6102.4 Revised from CARE C Vascular Therapeutics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Venus Textiles Bk Fac - - Suspended Vikas Steel Inc. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Vikas Steel Inc. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 50 Assigned A4 Vitrag Foam Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 66.8 Assigned Welspun Enterprisesltd LT Bk Fac - TL@ CARE A 9 Revised from CARE A- Welspun Enterprisesltd LT Bk Fac - TL$ CARE A 106.4 Revised from CARE A- Welspun Enterprisesltd LT Fund based Bk CARE A 550 Revised from Fac CARE BBB+ Welspun Enterprisesltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1 1650 Revised from CARE BBB+/A3+ Worldwide Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1210 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)