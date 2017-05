Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adico Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CARE A4 (SO) 57.5 Reaffirmed ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Amul Industries Pvt Ltd (rated CARE BB-/ CARE A4) Aditya Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Agrawal Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 Reaffirmed Alucop India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Amul Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Asian Hotels (North) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Athani Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 101.3 Reaffirmed Atlas Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92.5 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed CP /ST CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed debt (CP/STD) Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7900 Reaffirmed Binani Zinc Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE D 2470 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4360 Revised from CARE A4 Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed issue* *carved out of working capital limits of the company Birlasoft India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Bonanza Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 750 Assigned Bonanza Portfolio Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5000 Assigned Caparo Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230 Assigned Celebrations Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 10 Reaffirmed Cri Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.4 Assigned Evertogen Life Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Exedy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 14 Reaffirmed Etc Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac 800 Reaffirmed (Fundbased/Non-FB Fashion Gate ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Fiotex Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 69 Assigned Flash Electronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 502.6 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A1 290 Reaffirmed (NonFund based) Gem Granites ST Bk Fac CARE D 865 Assigned Gadre Marine Export ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Gajraj Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 Garg Inox Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 827.6 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 4205 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd CP issu CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed Imp Powers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased- LC) Imp Powers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 39.7 Assigned (Non-fundbased- LC)(Proposed) Jitf Esipl Cetp (Sitarganj) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Jayaram Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE D 1.8 Revised from CARE A4 Kancor Ingredients Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 442.5 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Ginning And Pressing Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Msm Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 68 Revised from CARE A4 Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 23.5 Reaffirmed Merlin Creations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Modern Insulatorsltd ST Bk Fac (LC/BG) CARE A4 450 Reaffirmed Modison Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 24 Reaffirmed Modison Metals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 125 Reaffirmed Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Bk Mstc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 54800 Reaffirmed New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Om Shiv Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned P. Duraisamy Maharajha Rice Mills Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Ltd Pacific Academy Of Higher Education AnST Bk Fac CARE A2 12 Placed on Research Society credit watch Pps Enviro Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk FacForward - - Withdrawn Contract* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the facility with immediate effect, as the company has no outstanding amount under the said facility Paragon Polymer Products Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 430 Assigned Parsewar Seeds And Fertilisers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Patwa City Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Revised from CARE A4 Pps Enviro Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 800 Revised from CARE A3 Preston India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 207 Assigned Progressive Exim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Rajkishor Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ravji Manji Sorathia & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Rcn Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Saregama India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed Shalimar Distributors & Investments Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Reaffirmed Ltd Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 330 Revised from CARE A3+ Shere Bengal Food Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1250 Assigned Tebma Shipyards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4804.7 Reaffirmed Virtue Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Vishesh Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation LT Fixed Income CARE MLD AA 1500 Reaffirmed Plc. Bonds Issue LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakavi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.1 Assigned Adico Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB- (SO) 86.3 Revised from CARE BB (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Amul Industries Pvt Ltd (rated CARE BB-/ CARE A4) Aditya Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 102.8 Reaffirmed Agents Ltd (Erstwhile Sneh Sadan Proposed LT/ CARE AA- /CARE 2750 Reaffirmed Graphic Services Ltd) shortterm A1+ instruments Agrawal Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Alucop India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Amul Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB- (SO) 66 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Amul Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 523.4 Revised from CARE BB Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And LT Bk Fac CARE A 180 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Aryavansh Land Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74.5 Assigned Asian Hotels (North) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Reaffirmed Athani Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3167.3 Reaffirmed Atlantic Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1234.5 Reaffirmed Atlas Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20.3 Reaffirmed Bansal Iron & Steel Traders. Bk Fac Suspended Bhagwati Lacto Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 16522 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE D 19921.3 Revised from CARE BB Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 2521.4 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE D 600 Revised from based CARE BB Binani Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ 4461.5 Revised from CARE BB Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 150 Reaffirmed Birlasoft India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 650 Reaffirmed Brilliant Grammar School Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 452.3 Reaffirmed Society Caparo Power Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 421.4 Assigned Celebrations Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 147.9 Reaffirmed Celebrations Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Clear Water Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed Clear Water Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A475 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 1800 Assigned Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 428 Assigned Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4170 Assigned Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 66.6 Assigned Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2750 Assigned Eshwar Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140.6 Assigned Essential Power Transmission Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Etc Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Etc Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) 20 Reaffirmed Etc Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac 1510 Reaffirmed (FB/Non-fundbased) Evertogen Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 437.8 Assigned Exedy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 131 Reaffirmed Fashion Gate LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54 Reaffirmed Fiotex Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1320 Assigned Flash Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1110 Reaffirmed Future Agrovet Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1345 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd NCD CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 500 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) A1 Gadre Marine Export LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Gajraj Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE D 165 Revised from CARE B+ Garg Inox Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1107 Reaffirmed Garve Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125 Assigned Gem Granites LT Bk Fac CARE D 801.9 Assigned Gem Granites LT /ST Bk Fac CARE D 193.3 Assigned Ghanshyam Das Rungta Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 286.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Giriraj Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 102.9 Reaffirmed Goa Glass Fibre Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ (SO) 276.4 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Goa Glass Fibre Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ (SO) 60 Revised from (NonFB) /CARE A4 (SO) CARE BB (SO)/A4 (SO) Hazel Merchantile Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 11865 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue CARE A 15000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 6000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Proposed NCDs*@ CARE AAA (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. @Ratings shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as Debenture Trust Deed, Parent Agreement/Shortfall Undertaking and Information Memorandum along with Independent Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE. Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs* CARE AAA (SO) 5000 Assigned *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. Imp Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 75.2 Reaffirmed Imp Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac (FBCC) CARE BBB- 886.6 Reaffirmed Imp Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1518.7 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased- BG) Indiabulls High Yield Fund Indiabulls High CARE AAA(AIF) Assigned Yield Fund Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Series A PTC CARE AAA (SO) 255 Assigned Indra Tubes Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Iq City Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2100 Reaffirmed Jasmine Buildmart Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jay Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 165.1 Reaffirmed Jayaram Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE D 236.7 Revised from CARE BB- Jitf Esipl Cetp (Sitarganj) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11.5 Revised from CARE BBB Jrg Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 76.7 Reaffirmed Kalinga Media & Entertainment Pvt. LtdLT Bk Facility CARE A (SO)* 95 Revised from Provisional CARE BBB+ (SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by parent entity i.e. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Society. Kancor Ingredients Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65.6 Reaffirmed Kancor Ingredients Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1604.3 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kesoram Industries Ltd Optionally CARE BBB+ (RPS)900 Assigned Convertible Redeemable PS Khivraj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 180 Revised from CARE BBB+ Kilburn Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1660 Assigned Kunj Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Lands End Properties Pvt Ltd. NCD issue Withdrawn Laxmi Venkatesh Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.5 Revised from Factory CARE B Liz Traders And Agents Pvt Ltd Proposed LT/ CARE AA- /CARE 1500 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Liz Investments Pvt Ltd) shortterm A1+ instruments Lords Oriental Resorts Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B 131.6 Revised from (Silvassa) Pvt Ltd CARE D Mahadeo Construction Company Bk Fac Suspended Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 200.6 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of Maharashtra Maharashtra State Road Development LT CARE A- (SO) 12014.3 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd InstrumentsBonds* (Series XVI - XXIV) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of Maharashtra Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1860.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Mahaveer Ginning And Pressing Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69.3 Reaffirmed Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB- 152.1 Reaffirmed Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 294.5 Reaffirmed A3 Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE A- 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 130 Assigned Pvt Ltd A2+ Minda Kosei Aluminium Wheel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO)* 1320 Assigned and placed on credit watch Modern Insulatorsltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB+ 950 Reaffirmed Modison Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 55 Reaffirmed Modison Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 350 Reaffirmed Modison Metals Ltd LT Bk FacTL Withdrawn Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE A+ 20 Reaffirmed Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd LT non-fund based CARE A+ 100 Reaffirmed Bk Msm Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 655 Revised from CARE B+ Mstc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9000 Reaffirmed Mukesh Balvantrai Rotliwala LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4 Mumbai Waste Management Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1245 Assigned Mumbai Waste Management Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Assigned /CARE A3 Nanu Ram Goyal And Company Bk Fac Suspended Navayuga Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Revised from CARE BBB- Navayuga Infotech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 868.4 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 Navayuga Jahnavi Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7200 Reaffirmed New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Assigned Nlc Tamil Nadu Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 52719.2 Reaffirmed Nlc Tamil Nadu Power Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 2000 Assigned /CARE A1+(SO) Nutech Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 86.8 Assigned Om Shiv Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 15 Assigned Omax Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - 200 Reaffirmed P. Duraisamy Maharajha Rice Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71.3 Assigned Ltd Pacific Academy Of Higher Education AnLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 373 Placed on Research Society credit watch Paragon Polymer Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 138.8 Assigned Paragon Polymer Products Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A21731.2 Assigned Parkwood Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Parsewar Seeds And Fertilisers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Parveen Travels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 840 Assigned Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Patwa City Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 135.6 Revised from CARE BB Pps Enviro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1916.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Prag Distillery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL-ECB) CARE D 128.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Prag Distillery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from (Fundbased) CARE BBB- Preston India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 164.2 Assigned Preston India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2450 Assigned Progressive Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6.6 Reaffirmed Progressive Exim Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 245 Reaffirmed A4+ R. Rajesh Exports LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 1010 Reaffirmed based) Rajkishor Singh LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Randhawa Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Randhawa Construction Company LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Rare Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115 Revised from CARE B+ Ravji Manji Sorathia & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Raymond Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd Proposed CP* CARE A+ 500* Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital facilities Raymond Ltd NCD 300 Withdrawn Raymond Ltd NCD 1000 Withdrawn Rcn Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Reliance Retail Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Rrb Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1004 Revised from CARE B Rrb Energy Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 400 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 117.7 Assigned Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 984.8 Reaffirmed Saregama India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 170 Reaffirmed Shalby Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3224.6 Reaffirmed Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2275.3 Revised from CARE BBB Shere Bengal Food Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE B 56 Assigned Shiv S. Balvantrai Rotliwala LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4 Shree Hari Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Shreeji Fibre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 58.5 Assigned Shrirang Kisanlal Sarda LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 161.7 Reaffirmed Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Assigned Ska Realtech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sohanlal Sons LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 80 Assigned Sonam Clock Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 11.6 Assigned Sonam Clock Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 125 Assigned A4 Sree Parimala Cotton Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Suspension Pressing Fatory revoked and rating reaffirmed Suncity Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 125 Assigned Sunflag Iron & Steel Co. Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Tcg Lifesciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 725 Reaffirmed Tcg Lifesciences Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 620 Reaffirmed A2+ Tebma Shipyards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1978.3 Reaffirmed Transnational Knowledge Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60.2 Reaffirmed Travancore Multispecialty Hospital PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122 Assigned Ltd Trimula Industries Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Universal Infra & Agri Oil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 296.7 Reaffirmed Valuent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) @ 1200 Assigned @ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of escrow of cash receivables from Panchsheel Pratishtha project and explicit support from Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limited with the company being the co-borrower for the rated facility Videocon Telecommunications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 37000 Reaffirmed Virtue Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1570 Reaffirmed Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 560 Reaffirmed Vishesh Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.6 Assigned Walmark Meditech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154.7 Reaffirmed Weldfast Electrodes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *The short term rating assigned to Letter of Credit (LC) has been withdrawn as the company's LC facility stands closed on account of domestic procurement of raw material - 'Rutile sand' vis-a-vis import against LC previously. Weldfast Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Yak Education Trust Maritime Courses Withdrawn Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 149.8 Revised from CARE B Yes Bank Ltd. Tier II Bond issue CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned (Basel III) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 