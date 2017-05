Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aesthetic Livingmerchants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 139.2 Reaffirmed Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed Apm Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 22.5 Reaffirmed Arvee Electricals And Engineers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 Capital Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Rating suspension revoked and revised from CARE A4 Devu Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Dh Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+ 207 Reaffirmed E. A. Khan & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Galaxy Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 420.5 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd CP CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed Jupiter Solar Power Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 550 Reaffirmed Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Removed from credit watch Kohinoor India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Laxmi Garments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 106.9 Assigned Lipi International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Manali Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Menon Pistons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Reaffirmed Multimetals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed National Plastic Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Padammotors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Plastene Polyfilms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Ravalgaon Sugar Farms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Rex Sewing Machine Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Reaffirmed S. G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE A4 Saisons Technocompvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 765 Assigned Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed Smbt Sevabhavi Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Suzuki Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 119.8 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Revised from CARE D Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed enhanced from 25 CR Ulka Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 330 Reaffirmed Uppal Housing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1550 Reaffirmed Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Viral Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Wellknown Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 9470 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7689.5 Revised from CARE BB- Aban Offshore Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 2750 Revised from CARE BB- /A4 Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE D (RPS) 1050 Revised from I CARE C (RPS) Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE D (RPS) 1560 Revised from II CARE C (RPS) Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE D (RPS) 200 Revised from III CARE C (RPS) Adhikar Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Aesthetic Livingmerchants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.8 Revised from CARE B+ Agarwal Associates Promoters Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Agarwal Associates Promoters Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC* Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the cash credit facilities as the company has surrendered the aforementioned facility Agrasen Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Agros Impex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.5 Revised from CARE B+ Apm Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Arvee Electricals And Engineers Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE D 15 Revised from CARE B+ Asian Aerosol Oan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103.2 Revised from CARE BB- Ballaram Hanumandas Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80.8 Reaffirmed Best Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd LT FB - Proposed @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 250 Assigned @backed by Letter of Comfort from Best Corporation Private Limited (BCPL) Bloomflex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.1 Assigned Capital Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Rating suspension revoked and revised from CARE BB Chhaparia Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended D. B. Malls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2390 Revised from CARE BB+ Devu Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1057.4 Reaffirmed Dh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 337.5 Reaffirmed A3 E. A. Khan & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Reaffirmed Earthcon Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 600 Assigned Educomp Infrastructure And Cumulative CARE C 3400 Assigned Schoolmanagement Ltd Compulsory CPS Frost Infrastructure And Energy Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Galaxy Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Revised from CARE BB Green Field Material Handling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 117.5 Revised from CARE BB Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1093.8 Revised from CARE A- Iifcl Mutual Fund Infrastructure Debt Debt Fund CARE AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Series I (MF-IDF) Iifcl Mutual Fund Infrastructure Debt Debt Fund CARE AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Series Ii (MF-IDF) Iifcl Mutual Fund Infrastructure Debt Debt Fund CARE AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Series Iii (MF-IDF) Ikf Finance Ltd Series A PTC CARE A- (SO) Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 11865 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCD CARE A 15000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /A1 6000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCD* CARE AAA (SO) 3900 Assigned *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. LT Bk Fac CARE B 1538.5 Reaffirmed Jyotindra Prasad Singh LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 136.9 Reaffirmed Removed from credit watch Khandoba Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 650 Assigned Kohinoor India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Krushiraj Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 147.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.14.00 crore L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11511 Revised from CARE A-(SO) * Placed on CreditWatch ; * L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (LTIDPL; rated CARE AA), a 97.45% subsidiary of L&T has provided a sponsor support undertaking to the lenders of L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Limited (LAM) to infuse funds (a) to cover cash flow shortfall arising out of cost overrun up to an extent of 5% of the project cost and (b) to bring additional funds to the extent of Rs.30 crore to meet cash deficit during the initial three full years of operation and to maintain DSCR of 1.2x, in each case. L&T Rajkot Vadinar Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8238.2 Revised from CARE BBB Laxmi Garments LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3.1 Assigned Laxmi India Finleasecap Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Lipi International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 132 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 4000 Assigned Manali Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 600 Reaffirmed Menon Pistons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Milestone Mercandise Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Multimetals Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 350 Reaffirmed enhanced from 25 CR National Plastic Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 249.6 Reaffirmed Niil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Reaffirmed North East Region Housing Finance Co. Bk Fac -- Suspended Ltd Nysa Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53 Assigned Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Olive Bar & Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 56.2 Reaffirmed Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Om Sons Marketing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended P.P. Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Padammotors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129.3 Reaffirmed Pan India Paryatan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 710 Reaffirmed Pankaj Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 150 Assigned Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4 Plastene Polyfilms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 18.8 Reaffirmed Plastene Polyfilms Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4100 Reaffirmed R. Kantilal & Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1600 Reaffirmed A4 Rajalakshmi Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 560 Reaffirmed Rajarambapu Patil Sahakari Sakhar LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5000 Revised from Karkhana Ltd CARE BB Ravalgaon Sugar Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 228.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Reliancemediaworks Ltd LT Bk Fac 347.5 Withdrawn Reliancemediaworks Ltd LT Bk Fac 650 Withdrawn Reliancemediaworks Ltd NCD 2500 Withdrawn Rex Sewing Machine Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.5 Reaffirmed Ritnand Balved Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15484.7 Reaffirmed (Amity) Ritnand Balved Education Foundation LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 150 Reaffirmed (Amity) A1+ S V Creditline Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs# CARE A- (SO) Provisional S V Creditline Pvt Ltd Series A3 PTCs# CARE BB (SO) Provisional S V Creditline Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs# CARE BBB (SO) Provisional S. G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE BB- Safari Retreats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 223 Assigned Saha Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Instruments - CARE BB 1600 Reaffirmed NCDs reduced from 175 CR Sai Jyoti Logistics Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A+ (SO) 61.9 Reaffirmed # backed by the undertaking from Time Technoplast Limited (TTL, flagship company of Time group) to the lenders of SJL for the repayment of obligations. Saisons Technocompvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Revised from CARE BB- Samyakth Realties LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Sansar Trust March 2016 Ii Second Loss CARE A- (SO) Assigned Facility Sansar Trust March 2016 Ii Series A PTC CARE AA (SO) 5007.9 Assigned Satmaya Trading Company Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 215 Assigned Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 58 Reaffirmed Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 58 Reaffirmed Shree Azad Transport Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Shri Balaji Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 71.8 Reaffirmed Shri Kailash Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 749.6 Reaffirmed reduced from 86.82 CR Shrotra Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 322.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Simhapuri Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20400 Reaffirmed Smbt Sevabhavi Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1458.2 Reaffirmed Sunkraft Designs LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.5 Reaffirmed Sunkraft Designs LT Bk Fac CARE BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Sunkraft Designs Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4150 Reaffirmed Suzuki Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1172.2 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2136.9 Revised from CARE D Trust Marketing Bk Fac CARE BBB/ A3+ 410 Assigned Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2810 Revised from CARE B Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 470 Revised from CARE A4 Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1572.6 Reaffirmed reduced from 195.16 CR Ulka Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 37.3 Reaffirmed Um Green Lighting Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Umang Realtech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Varam Capital Pvt Ltd Series A PTC CARE BBB (SO) Provisional Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 46.7 Reaffirmed Vega Jeweldiam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Reaffirmed Viral Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Wellknown Polyesters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 16832.6 Reaffirmed Wellwisher Homes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 240 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)