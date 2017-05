Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurex Biomedical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Airen Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 247.5 Reaffirmed Ala Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3(SO) 300 Assigned Non-fundbased - LC/BG Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 87.2 Assigned Almadina Steel ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23.5 Assigned Associated Colours Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140.5 Reaffirmed Breech Oralcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Caparo Maruti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 437.5 Reaffirmed Caparo Maruti Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Continental Device India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 37 Reaffirmed Devdashrath Royalties And Tollways ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.3 Assigned Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 389 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.60 CR) I-Design Engineering Solutions Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)@ 40 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by RSB Transmissions(I) Ltd Indo Count Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 7079.2 Revised from CARE A3 Kie Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Mahajan Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Mahati Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Meet Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 3.60 CR) Orchid Marine ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Pilot Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Revised from CARE A3+ Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Market CARE A1+ 80000 Assigned Borrowing Programme - FY17 Riga Sugar Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.76 CR) Rodic Consultants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - FB CARE A2+ 100 Assigned Rodic Consultants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A2+ 50 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Warora Rob InfrastructurST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Roshni Creations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Sanmar Shipping Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed Sanwariya Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Suspension revoked and rating reaffirmed Saurashtra Enviro Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 11 Assigned Sewri Engineering Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Shakti Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 32.5 Reaffirmed Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Shiva Pharmachem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1750 Reaffirmed; Removed from Credit Watch Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Shree Krishnanand Infrastructure And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Surat Metallics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Viraj Profiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 37750.5 Revised from CARE A3 Zenith Metaplast Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurex Biomedical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Airen Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3 CR) Ala Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB - CCCARE BBB-(SO) 100 Assigned Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Assigned Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 102.5 Assigned /CARE A3 Almadina Steel LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 36.3 Assigned Annai Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST fixed deposit Withdrawn Arch Pharmalabs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 13337.5 Reaffirmed Arch Pharmalabs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5250 Reaffirmed Associated Colours Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed Assrm & Co LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 335.2 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA (SO) 250 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+ (SO) 700 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+ (SO) 1300 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 1290 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 1710 Final Rating Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Avon Lifesciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1003.3 Reaffirmed Avon Lifesciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 475 Reaffirmed Avon Lifesciences Ltd CP* CARE D 400 Reaffirmed *Carved out of working capital limits Bell Finvest (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Bhopal Garage And Service Station LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.9 Assigned Breech Oralcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.09 CR) Camden Industries Ltd NCD CARE AAA (SO) 4300 Assigned (reduced from 650 CR) Caparo Maruti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1361.9 Reaffirmed Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd. NCD Issue (Tier II)CARE A 300 Reaffirmed Charms India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Continental Device India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 73 Reaffirmed Continental Device India Pvt Ltd Medium term Fixed CARE BBB (FD) 78.1 Reaffirmed Deposits Cure Life Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 176.1 Reaffirmed Devdashrath Royalties And Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.5 Assigned Digamber Capfin Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 CR) Duggar Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Reaffirmed Eveready Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 194.4 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 50 CR) Exclusive Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 177.1 Reaffirmed Exclusive Overseas Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 Frost International Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gaap Tuff Glass Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 91.8 Assigned Golden Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Greenko Bagewadi Wind Energies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac^ CARE A (SO) 1800 Revised from CARE A- (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A ). Greenko Hatkoti Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A (SO) 1470 Revised from CARE A- (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A ) Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.30 CR) Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 I-Design Engineering Solutions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4.6 Assigned I-Design Engineering Solutions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)@ 43.5 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by RSB Transmissions(I) Ltd Indo Count Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1391.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Indo Count Industries Ltd NCD issue CARE A 93.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Jasdan Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1435 Reaffirmed Kaizen Autocars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 102.8 Reaffirmed Kie Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 162 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10.86 CR) L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non- CARE A 250 Assigned Fund Based) - LOC L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non- CARE A 50 Assigned Fund Based) - BG L&T Vrindavan Properties Ltd NCD Issue CARE AA+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Vrindavan Properties Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE AA+ (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Life Science And Business Management LT Bk Fac CARE BB 441.2 Reaffirmed Mahajan Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Mahati Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.50 CR) Malkani Properties LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Assigned Meet Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 203.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 14.00 CR) Mukarba Chowk-Panipat Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 15750 Assigned @ to be backed by credit enhancement in the form of proposed joint and several corporate guarantee to be extended by Essel Infraprojects Limited and Essel Highways Limited to meet any shortfall in (i) project cost funding (ii) meeting the Major Maintenance requirement of the Project over and above the budgeted Major Maintenance Reserve and (iii) meeting any shortfall in debt servicing to the lenders of Mukarba Chowk-Panipat Toll Roads Limited for the entire tenure of the facilities. P. V. N. Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned P. V. N. Constructions Long/ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 50 Assigned Facilites A4 Perla Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A (SO) 340 Revised from CARE A- (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A ) Pilot Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1711.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 187.58 crore) Pilot Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 100 Revised from A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 340000 Assigned Borrowing Programme - FY17 Precision Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48 Reaffirmed Precision Electronics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A4 Rajdeep Info Techno Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 53 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Rajdeep Buildcon Private Limited. Rajdeep Info Techno Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) Riga Sugar Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1292.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 140.73 CR) Rodic Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE A- 290.1 Assigned Rohan Builders And Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Hydro Power Projects LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 70 Reaffirmed *backed by joint and several corporate guarantee of Rajdeep Buildcon Private Limited and Rohan Builders (India) Private Limited Rohan Rajdeep Warora Rob InfrastructurLT Bk Fac CARE BB 222.2 Reaffirmed Roshni Creations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109 Assigned Roshni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Reaffirmed Sanmar Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 257 Reaffirmed Sanmar Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1102.3 Reaffirmed Sanwariya Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.5 Suspension revoked and rating reaffirmed Saurashtra Enviro Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 547.5 Revised from CARE A- Sewri Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8.50 CR) Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Assigned Shiva Pharmachem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed; Removed from Credit Watch Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Assigned Shree Krishnanand Infrastructure And LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Shri Dhanalakshmi Green Energy India LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 328.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sicom Investment And Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1250 Revised from CARE BBB- Sidhartha Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1290 Reaffirmed Singer Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Sneha Kinetic Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE A(SO) 6710 Revised from CARE A-(SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A ). Sunrise Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Reaffirmed Sunrise Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Surat Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2845.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.157.10 crore) Surat Metallics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced from Rs.0.69 crore) Swasti Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE A(SO) 1200 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A ). Technology House India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE A(SO) 470 Revised from CARE A-(SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A ). Tulsi Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 71.3 Assigned Unicure India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Unicure India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Viraj Profiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10689.4 Revised from CARE BBB Wpil Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) Assigned Zenith Metaplast Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 513.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)