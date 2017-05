Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed Babu Banarasi Das Northern India ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Institute Of Technology Bmi Wholesale Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Deesan Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Educational Development Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Emmbi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from CARE A3 Ghai Constructions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 790 Reaffirmed Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 790 Reaffirmed Hindustan Spirit Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 80 Revised from CARE A4+ Kalyani Technotherm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO)* 30 Revised from CARE A3 * the above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Letter of Comfort issued by parent company Kalyani Technoforge Limited. L&T Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Malwa Oxygen & Industrial Gases Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Mense Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Neosym Industry Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 140 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5 CR) Netmagic It Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Status Seramik India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Tcpl Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 90 Upgraded from CARE A2 Tebma Shipyards Ltd Financial Strength GRADE 6 - Reaffirmed Grading Zulaikha Motors Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 190 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwalpalkar Constructions And Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B+ (reduced from 28.21 CR) Animala Wind Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A(SO) 3600 Assigned ^Backed by corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated 'CARE A'). The corporate guarantee shall secure the facility till the final settlement date. However, Lenders (L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited) may consider release of Corporate Guarantee after 2 years of satisfactory operational performance after Commercial Operations Date (COD). Ankit India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 503.6 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.50.56 crore] Apg Shimla University LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 468.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 48.83 CR) Apple Hospitals Institute And ResearchST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Institute Ltd Apple Hospitals Institute And ResearchLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 44.9 Reaffirmed Institute Ltd (reduced from 10.93 CR) Arkade Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Reaffirmed Ashvi Developers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 2500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 325 CR) B.K. Roy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 190 Assigned Babu Banarasi Das Northern India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Institute Of Technology (Reduced from 5.12 CR) Bharath Salt Refineries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 701.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 15.89 CR) Bitwise Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 466.7 Reaffirmed Bmi Wholesale Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Calyx Merlin Ventures Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed Chidambaram Mulraj & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 199.5 Revised from CARE BB- Deesan Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 253.1 Reaffirmed Deesan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Educational Development Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 222.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 24.15 CR) Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 20945 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,898.87 CR) Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A110000 Reaffirmed Emmbi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1009.8 Revised from CARE BBB Ganesh Ramchandra Apte LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Reaffirmed Ggl Hotel & Resort Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2006 Reaffirmed (reduced from 203.10 CR) Ghai Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 132.1 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 17.41 CR) H.G.Narayan & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE BB Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE BB Hindustan Spirit Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 142.3 Assigned Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 174.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 26.23 CR) (reduced from 25.00 CR) Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 330 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 15.00 CR) Javery Incorporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed Jewelmark India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 70 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Kalyani Technotherm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 167.5 Revised from CARE BBB- * the above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Letter of Comfort issued by parent company Kalyani Technoforge Limited. Lovable Lingerie Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-TL CARE A+ 66.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.8.85 crore) Lovable Lingerie Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-CC CARE A+ 135 Reaffirmed Malwa Oxygen & Industrial Gases Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 0.23 CR) Malwa Oxygen & Industrial Gases Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 45 Reaffirmed Ltd CARE A3+ (reduced from 1.80 CR) Maruti Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 80 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Megaplast India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 150 Assigned CARE A3+ Mense Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Reaffirmed Mutha Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.47 CR) Naman Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE D 702.4 Reaffirmed Neosym Industry Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 95 CR) Netmagic It Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 776.2 Reaffirmed Nirman Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed Om Metals Auto Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 220 Reaffirmed CARE A4 (Enhanced from 10.00 CR) Origin Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 348.5 Revised from CARE BB- Origin Lifecare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Revised from CARE B+ Poly-Mech Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.3 Reaffirmed Pratiroop Mudran LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92.9 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 10.81 CR) Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 420 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Sai Maatarini Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 13973.5 Assigned Sai Poultry Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Assigned Shiksha Bharti Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 115 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 12.00 CR) Status Seramik India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.2 Assigned Tajshree Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Tajshree Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18.05 CR) Take Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 60 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Tcpl Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1527.3 Upgraded from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.176.72 crore) Vinayak Raj Shikshan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.9 Assigned Vistacore Infraprojects LT Bk Fac CARE BB 199.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 38.22 CR) Zulaikha Motors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.4 Assigned Zulaikha Motors Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 309.6 Assigned CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)