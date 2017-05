Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Suspension revoked and rating reaffirmed Airen Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Reaffirmed Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Assigned Celite Tyre Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Bk Fac CARE A4+ 260 Reaffirmed (BG) Firstsource Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1320 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd CP* CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed * carved out of the working capital limits Indian Infradevelopers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed M. K. Shipping And Allied Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed CP)* Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed CP) Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2149 Reaffirmed Polyplex Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Prakash Plastic Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 33 Reaffirmed Pravin Masalewale ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned R. B. S. Candiaparcar ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Rani Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 573.4 Assigned Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Assigned Shree Sant Kripa Accessories Pvt Ltd ST -Non-FB - (LC/ CARE A2 50 Assigned BG) Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd ST -Non-FB - (LC/ CARE A2 750 Assigned BG) Shree Sant Kripa Infotech Pvt Ltd ST -Non-FB - (LC/ CARE A2 50 Assigned BG) Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 43.5 Assigned Souza Engineers And Contractors Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 56 Reaffirmed Sunrise Marketing And Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd ST -Non-FB - (LC/ CARE A2 520 Assigned BG) Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3519.6 Assigned Uae Exchange & Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1800 Continues on Credit Watch Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 143 Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE BB- Aditya Exim Ltd Bk facility -- Suspended Airen Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 308.4 Reaffirmed Alm Infotech City Pvt Ltd NCD -- Withdrawn Amrapali Smart City Developers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 2700 Revised from CARE C Anjali Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 32.9 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed Anjani Promoters LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Revised from CARE BB- Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 311.9 Reaffirmed B. D. Overseas And Fiscal Services LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Banaras Swarn Kala Kendra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 75 Assigned Berggruen Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*1885.8 Reaffirmed * backed by 'Letter of Comfort' issued by Berggruen Investments Mauritius, to the lenders of Berggruen Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (BHPL) for timely servicing of the above-rated facilities Celite Tyre Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 3294.1 Reaffirmed Dev Cotton Industries Bk facility -- Suspended Earth Home LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Elora Cotton Industries Bk facility -- Suspended Firstsource Solutions Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A / A1 1475 Reaffirmed Ganjam Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 270 Revised from CARE BB- Gie Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1.3 Assigned Gie Jewels LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ A3 100 Assigned Humble Hospitality Punjab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 68.5 Revised from CARE BB- Hungama Digital Media Entertainment PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Infradevelopers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Revised from CARE B+ Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Revised from CARE BB+ Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Infrastructure Leasing And Financial NCD CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Services Ltd Jai Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145.7 Reaffirmed Khandwa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121.5 Reaffirmed M. K. Shipping And Allied Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Magnolia Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Assigned Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Proposed NCD CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Services Ltd. Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 196.2 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 562.7 Reaffirmed Narayana Agro Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 215 Assigned Neelyog Construction Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Polyplex Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Prakash Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.7 Reaffirmed Prakash Plastic Industries LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Pranaav Marathe Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Pravin Masalewale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB + 992.3 Revised from CARE BBB Prithvi Edifice Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 76.5 Revised from CARE BB Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Assigned R D Cotlink Pvt Ltd Bk facility -- Suspended R. B. S. Candiaparcar LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 190 Reaffirmed Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk FacilitieCARE B/CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Rani Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 128.5 Assigned Satadhar Cotton Industries Bk facility -- Suspended Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135.8 Reaffirmed Shivam Protein Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.9 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 133 Assigned Shree Sant Kripa Accessories Pvt Ltd FB- LT - CC CARE A- 200 Assigned Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd FB- LT - CC/ Bill CARE A- 6250 Assigned discounting / WCDL Shree Sant Kripa Infotech Pvt Ltd FB- LT - CC CARE A- 90 Assigned Shree Sant Kripa Infotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based- LT - TLCARE A- 110 Assigned Shri Rathi Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 141.6 Assigned Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Souza Engineers And Contractors Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 23.2 Reaffirmed Ssk Retails Pvt Ltd FB- LT - CC CARE A- 300 Assigned Sunrise Marketing And Services LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Suyog Anjani Avishkar Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.8 Reaffirmed Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd FB- LT - CC/ WCDL CARE A- 900 Assigned Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1431.3 Assigned Tikaula Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 897.5 Reaffirmed Uae Exchange & Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4880 Continues on Credit Watch Vital Construction Pvt Ltd Bk facility -- Suspended Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28.9 Reaffirmed Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ A4 10 Reaffirmed Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd Proposed NCDs* CARE AA- (SO) 2200 Provisional -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)