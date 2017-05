Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Valves Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Reaffirmed Adico Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A4 (SO) 57.5 Reaffirmed ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Amul Industries Pvt Ltd (rated CARE BB-/ CARE A4) Ambey Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 87.5 Revised from CARE A3 (Enhanced from 6.75 Cr) Amul Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed APL International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Aurionpro Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 626.5 Reaffirmed Badve Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 65 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based- Working capital) Bodal Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 750 Revised from CARE A2 BR Agrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Card Pro Solution Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.82 Cr) Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70.6 Assigned CL Gupta Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 912.5 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 70.25 Cr) Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1580 Assigned Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 267.9 Revised from CARE D Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 203 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 4500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 385 Cr) Elsteel Modular Products India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 76 Assigned Ltd Emco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 12124.6 Revised from CARE A4 ESS & BEE International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 86 Assigned Fine Jewellery India Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A4 (SO) 67.7 Reaffirmed * Backed by undertaking from Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Limited (FJML) to the lenders of FJIL for repayment of debt obligations Global Energyfood Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Hind Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.0.50 crore) IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 10 Cr] Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16840 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) (enhanced from Rs.583.01 crore) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CP* - - Withdrawn *carved out of working capital limits. Jansons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Assigned Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2327.4 Revised from CARE A4+ Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 (SO) 90 Reaffirmed Non-fundbased Limits Khnadelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Lahiri Laminates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3 (SO) 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3 Cr) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of NutanIspat& Power Pvt. Ltd. Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Upgraded from CARE BBB Metro & Metro ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 11.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 29.82 Cr) Natural Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Neptune Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 81.8 Reaffirmed Nutan Ispat & Power Pvtltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13 Cr) Om Yarn Plus Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Orange City Water Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Parishudh Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Non-fundbased) Rathi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed S A Iron And Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Siva Granite Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Sriyansh Knitters ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Ssm Builders And Promoters ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Surya Roshni Ltd CP (proposed) * - - Withdrawn * Ratings have been withdrawn since no funds were raised under the proposed issue. Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fund Based UCAL Polymer Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Revised From CARE A4 Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Venture Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32 Assigned Vishvaraj Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 750 Revised from CARE A3 Welspun Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A3+ 1937.5 Reaffirmed Fund based Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 104.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.45 Cr) Zicom Electronic Security System Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A2 Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3+ (SO) 20 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited (Zicom) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB (FD) 550 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And Fixed Deposit CARE BBB+ (FD) 35.3 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development programme Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Valves Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Revised from CARE B A V Valves Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 48 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B / Reaffirmed Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 255 Reaffirmed Acme Solar Energy (Madhya Pradesh) LT Bk Fac CARE A- 497.9 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB+ (Reduced from Rs.68.80 crore) Adani Power Ltd. At Mundra (Gujarat) LT Bk Fac # CARE A- (SO) 65460 Assigned # the above rating is based on the Credit Enhancement which is available in the form of a ring-fenced cash flow structure for priority in debt servicing of rupee term loans availed for funding the Phase-IV power project assets of 1980 MW of APL. Adico Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE BB- (SO) 86.3 Revised from CARE BB(SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Amul Industries Pvt Ltd (rated CARE BB-/ CARE A4) Ahinsha Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 370 Revised from CARE BB- Ambey Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 236.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 23.24 Cr) Amul Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 523.4 Revised from CARE BB Anant Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 628 Revised from CARE BBB APL International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Appu Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2202 Reaffirmed Appu Hotels Ltd NCD issue CARE B+ 421.5 Reaffirmed Appu Hotels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A490 Reaffirmed Ascent Hotel Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Withdrawn ASF Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * - 775 Withdrawn * The entire amount of rated facility has been repaid & there is no amount outstanding under the same as on date. Thus, the rating has been withdrawn as requested by the client and as per CARE policy. ASF Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB (SO) 1869.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.170.43 crore) # Backed by escrow of receivables from reputed IT/ITes companies, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, along with a Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) Aurionpro Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 374.5 Reaffirmed Ayushman Medical Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125 Assigned Badve Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 8285.9 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs.661.53 crore) Badve Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 2710 Revised from Based -Working CARE A- capital) (enhanced from 246.00 crore) Badve Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 410 Revised from (Non-Fund Based)* CARE A2+ CARE A- / CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.33.25 crore) Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company LCPA / Financial CARE AAA (In) - Reaffirmed Strength Baramati Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8361.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 852.87 Cr) Bodal Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 870 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.117.30 crore) BR Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 Cr) Card Pro Solution Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.19 Cr) Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 268.6 Assigned CL Gupta Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 345 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 34.47 Cr) Cosmic Soft Solution Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.6 Revised from CARE B Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5808.8 Assigned Crown Alba Writing Instruments India Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 6002.7 Revised from CARE D (enhanced from 555.89 Cr) Dodsal Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.50.00 crore) *Irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Dodsal Engineering and Construction Pte.Limited (DECPL, operating out of Dubai, UAE) for the bank facilities aggregating Rs.575 crore of Dodsal Enterprise Pvt Ltd Dodsal Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac * CARE BBB 5400 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3+ (SO) (reduced from Rs.552.00 crore) *Irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Dodsal Engineering and Construction Pte.Limited (DECPL, operating out of Dubai, UAE) for the bank facilities aggregating Rs.575 crore of Dodsal Enterprise Pvt Ltd Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 3000 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 500 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) (reduced from 138 Cr) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 6226.5 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1+ CARE AA- (SO) (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) (enhanced from 547.65 Cr) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 6641.8 Revised from CARE AA (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 783.2 Revised from Provisional Provisional CARE AA (SO) Elsteel Modular Products India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 29.4 Assigned Ltd Emco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4981.4 Revised from CARE B Encore Theme Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.9 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from 5.66 Cr) Encore Theme Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 71 Revised from A4 CARE B/ CARE A4 (Reduced from 10 Cr) ESS KAY Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 215 Cr) ESS KAY Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB 55 Reaffirmed ESS KAY Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB 369.9 Reaffirmed ESS KAY Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB 94.5 Reaffirmed ESS KAY Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Fac (Tier II) CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed ESS KAY Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD Issue (Tier II)CARE BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Ess Pee Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40.2 Reaffirmed Ess Pee Industrial Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 34.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Fine Jewellery India Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BB (SO) 69.1 Revised from CARE BB- (SO) * Backed by undertaking from Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Limited (FJML) to the lenders of FJIL for repayment of debt obligations Fonroche Rajhans Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 410 Reaffirmed Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1290 Reaffirmed Global Energyfood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 270 Reaffirmed Goverdhan Energy And Petrochemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 81.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Goverdhan Energy And Petrochemicals LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 Gupta Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Revised from CARE BB Hanuman Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.1 Reaffirmed Hind Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 238.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.22.06 crore) Hurricane Windfarms Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 496 Reaffirmed (increased from 19.80 Cr) Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 185 Reaffirmed A2+ (increased from 12.50 Cr) Irb Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 8307.1 Reaffirmed @Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to meet shortfall in debt obligations upto Rs.200 crore for a period of 8 successive years commencing from initial disbursement date of senior debt. Jagdamba Timbers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 6193.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.139.43 crore) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 814 Reaffirmed (External commercial borrowings) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 17000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.885.41 crore) Jansons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 768.6 Assigned Jhajjar Kt Transco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2261.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.240.55 crore) Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 54920.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2978.5 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE BB+ Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 2900 Revised from CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Kayess Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9 Cr) Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- (SO) 991.1 Reaffirmed Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Kewalram Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB- (SO) 277 Assigned Provisional /CARE A3 (SO) #Provisional rating shall be confirmed upon the extension of the corporate guarantee by KIL; backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by KCTex International Ltd (KIL). Kewalram Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac @ CARE 890 Reaffirmed BBB-(SO)/CARE A3(SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by KCTex International Ltd (KIL). Khnadelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Kiara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lahiri Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB- (SO) 112.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.75 Cr) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of NutanIspat& Power Pvt. Ltd. Maharashtra Border Check Post Network LT Bk Fac CARE A- 11410 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Upgraded from CARE BBB Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 597.5 Upgraded from A1+ CARE BBB MDD Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed MDD Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4+ Metro & Metro LT Bk Fac CARE A- 240 Reaffirmed Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1229.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 182.22 Cr) Motisons Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Nand Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Nand Trading Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 92 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 5.70 Cr) Natural Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 120 Assigned A3 Neptune Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.19 Cr) Nutan Ispat & Power Pvtltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 347.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21 Cr) Om Yarn Plus Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 134.6 Reaffirmed Orange City Water Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2430 Reaffirmed Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240 Reaffirmed Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 1750 Reaffirmed Parishudh Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Revised from CARE B+ Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ping Telematics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.1 Reaffirmed [reduced from 7.88 Cr] Pranav Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Pravin Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 9.90 Cr) Prestige Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 31.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.77 Cr) Rathi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 805.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 82.75 Cr) Rohits Heritage Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S A Iron And Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 620 Assigned S N Super Speciality Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 280 Assigned Salasar Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 528.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 61.06 Cr) Samhi Hotels (Ahmedabad) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 310.4 Reaffirmed Samhi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 632.8 Revised from CARE BBB Shree Venkateshwara Food Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131.3 Assigned Shrenuj And Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Siva Granite Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 18.2 Assigned Sri Dhandayuthapani Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 141.2 Assigned Srinithi Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Sriyansh Knitters LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115 Assigned SSM Builders And Promoters LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2500 Assigned Suba Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9193.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 938.5 Cr) Surya Roshni Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 6200 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 520 Cr) Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 473.4 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And Issuer Rating* CARE BBB+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd *The Issuer Rating is subject to the company s overall gearing not exceeding 5.82x Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended UCAL Polymer Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.8 Revised from CARE BB+ V And S International Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Venture Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 32.1 Assigned Vishvaraj Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1040 Revised from CARE BBB- Welspun Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1750 Reaffirmed Welspun Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB 712.5 Reaffirmed Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 541.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 47.50 Cr) Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 264.5 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced from 24.51 Cr) Woodside Parks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA- (SO) 800 Assigned *Backed by pledge of equity shares of Mcleod Russel India Limited (MRIL) and Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL; rated CARE A ). Zicom Electronic Security System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1272.5 Revised from CARE A- Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ (SO) 518.5 Revised from CARE A- (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited (Zicom) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)