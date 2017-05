Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.C Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.2 Assigned Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bio Med Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 185 Reaffirmed Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 1050 Revised from CARE A4+ and removal of Credit Watch Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Secured Overdraft* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 3 debt schemes of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. Excel Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Assigned Gharpure Engineering & Construction PvST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Godavari Biorefineries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1445.7 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) Genesis Resorts Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from A4 Jindal Stainless Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 62450 Reaffirmed Kpc Flexi Tubes ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Lona Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non FB CARE A2+ 135 Revised from Limits CARE A2 Lona Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - FB - 50 Withdrawn Limits Mahavir Education Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned Manav Rachna International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110.5 Reaffirmed University(Mriu) Platinuum Edu Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Revised from CARE A4 Robeco Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to10 debt schemes of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund S Chand And Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 105 Reaffirmed S Chand And Company Pvt Ltd ST Instrument (CP)*CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Sai Lilagar Power Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 150 Assigned * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of KSK Energy Ventures Limited (KEVL; rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3 ) Sainson Paper Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Shamanur Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Revised from CARE D Teerthanker Mahaveer Institute Of ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 430 Revised from Management & Technology CARE A3 Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TexraiST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11450 Reaffirmed Unipearl Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+* 0.5 Reaffirmed * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from S. Chand & Co P Ltd. (rated CARE A+ / CARE A1 West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 11.1 Assigned Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 970 Reaffirmed Welspun Pipes Inc ST Bk Fac - Non - - Withdrawn Fund based MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB (FD) 200 Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.C Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 114 Reaffirmed Airtravel Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Airtravel Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A460 Reaffirmed Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Arihant Superstructures Ltd LT Bk FacProposed CARE BBB- 200 Assigned TL Aurangabad Jalna Toll Way Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bio Med Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 210 Reaffirmed Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 493.2 Revised from CARE BB+ and removal of Credit Watch Chemmanur Credits And Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Chemmanur Credits And Investments Ltd NCD issue CARE BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Clearing Corporation Of India Ltd Non-Convertible CARE AAA (RPS) 500 Reaffirmed Cumulative Redeemable PS Educomp Infrastructure And School LT Bk Fac CARE D 8301 Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fabrico (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gajanandha Jewellery Mart India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 134.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Gajanandha Jewellery Mart India Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 1800 Reaffirmed Ltd Gammon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9490.5 Reaffirmed Gammon India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 103550 Revised fromCARE C/CARE A4 Gammon India Ltd NCD Issue CARE D 3240 Reaffirmed General Insurance Corporation Of IndiaCPA CARE AAA - Reaffirmed (Gic Re) Genesis Resorts Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1189.1 Reaffirmed Gharpure Engineering & Construction PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Goan Real Estate And Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 1000 Revised from Ltd. CARE BB Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1150 Reaffirmed Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 3880 Reaffirmed based) Godavari Biorefineries Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Green Infra Btv Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 342.9 Reaffirmed Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd (Htpl) LT Bk Fac CARE A 4954 Reaffirmed Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd (Htpl) Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 875 Reaffirmed Hoary Realty Ltd. - - - Suspended Indiana Conveyors Pvt Ltd LT/ST non-fund CARE BBB-/CARE 100 Reaffirmed based Bk limits A3 Jindal Stainless Ltd Long Tem Bk Fac CARE C 13030 Reaffirmed (ECB's) Jindal Stainless Ltd NCD CARE C 2290 Reaffirmed Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 96360 Reaffirmed Jsl Lifestyle Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kpc Flexi Tubes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22 Reaffirmed Ksk Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1950 Assigned Lona Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - 7.6 Withdrawn Lona Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 250 Revised from CARE A2+ CARE A-/ CARE A2 Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 12376.7 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Mahavir Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 630.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Manav Rachna International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Revised from University(Mriu) CARE BB- Mayfair Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 111.5 Assigned Metropolitan Infra Housing Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CARE D 1750 Reaffirmed National Exports Corporation LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 75 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Nigam Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB - Reaffirmed Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 525 Reaffirmed Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 3475 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Platinuum Edu Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 215.2 Revised from CARE BB- Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LT /short- term Bk CARE BBB-/CARE 100 Reaffirmed limits A3 Rasa Autocom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Revised from CARE BBB* Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BB 50 Revised from based) CARE BB- *The past rating was backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of RICO Auto Industries Ltd S Chand And Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+* 650 Reaffirmed Sabari Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 163.6 Reaffirmed Sai Lilagar Power Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- 2600 Assigned * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of KSK Energy Ventures Limited (KEVL; rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3 ) Sainson Paper Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 420.9 Reaffirmed Sdb Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Shamanur Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 536 Revised from CARE D Surana Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 18000 Reaffirmed Tagore Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 234.6 Reaffirmed Taurus Asset Management Co. Ltd Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Teerthanker Mahaveer Institute Of LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2819 Revised from Management & Technology CARE BBB- Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TexraiLT Bk Fac CARE AA- 950 Reaffirmed Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL@ CARE BBB+(SO) 7950 Assigned @ The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable undertaking by Essel InfraProjects Ltd to bring in addi Unipearl Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Reaffirmed Usha Breco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 490 Reaffirmed Vaishali Agro Soya Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 185.6 Reaffirmed Varam Capital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Washery & Logistic Solution PvLT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Ltd @ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from R. K. Transport & Constructions Private Limited (RKTCPL). Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+* 828.6 Reaffirmed * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from S. Chand & Co P Ltd. (rated CARE A+ / CARE A1 Welspun Pipes Inc LT Bk Fac CARE A+ - Reaffirmed Welspun Pipes Inc Longterm Bk Fac - CARE A+ - Reaffirmed Bk Overdraft West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 340 Assigned West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 188.9 Assigned Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)