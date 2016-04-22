Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Assigned Abans Commodities India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Abhinav Steels And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 280 Revised from CARE A4 Bindals Papers Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1212 Revised from CARE D C. J. Corporation ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4+ 110 Revised from fund based) CARE A3 Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 535 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 30 crores) Intergold India Pvt Ltd ST Bk CARE A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac(Non-fundbased) Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A3 652.5 Assigned - LC/BG Manaj Infraconstruction Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A2+ (SO) 350 Reaffirmed Bk limits Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1570.5 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Infra Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1050 Reaffirmed * carved out of the working capital limits SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Assigned Ltd (Non-fundbased) Shyam Steel Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 311.6 Revised from CARE A3 Singhal Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10 crore) Sova Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3+ (SO) 297.5 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited Surana Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 756.3 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7010 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Abans Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Abans Jewels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac (Fund Based CARE BB+ /CARE 80 Assigned and Non Fund Based)A4+ Abhinav Steels And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3794.1 Revised from CARE B+ Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 139 Assigned Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 486 Assigned /CARE A3+ (SO) Araanya Mines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility * CARE BBB+ (SO) 550 Assigned *Based on irrevocable and enforceable (notwithstanding any dispute) guarantee of Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd (ASIPL) and Maa Chhinnmastika Cement & Ispat Pvt Ltd (MCCIPL) for the entire debt servicing obligation during the full tenure of the facility. Betul Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Assigned Bindals Papers Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 3501 Revised from CARE D Bright Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2550 Reaffirmed C. J. Corporation LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn C. J. Corporation LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 120 Revised from based) CARE BBB- Clean Sustainable Solar Energy Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1649.5 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.168.75 crore] Devanshi Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 9 Cr) Dudh Ganga LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed ETP International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.2 Reaffirmed Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 115 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 5 crores) Intergold India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(FB) CARE A- 750 Reaffirmed Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB -CC CARE BBB- 230 Assigned M/S. Jay Jalaram Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Man Infraconstruction Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE A- 575 Reaffirmed Fac Man Infraconstruction Ltd Long/ST non-fund CARE A-/CARE 1881.8 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac A2+ Manaj Tollway Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE A- (SO) 1700 Reaffirmed limits Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 7822.3 Reaffirmed (TL Phase-I) # # The said bank facilities/instruments are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by MMTC Ltd Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd NCDs-I (NCD-I) # CARE A+(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed # The said bank facilities/instruments are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by MMTC Ltd Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd NCDs -II (NCD-II) #CARE A+(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed # The said bank facilities/instruments are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by MMTC Ltd Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE B- 1400 Reaffirmed Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL CARE D 5611.9 Reaffirmed Phase-II) Patel Bridge Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1700 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs.140.00 crore) Patel Highway Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 1198.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.178.89 crore) @ The above bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Patel Infrastructure Private Limited (PIPL; rated: CARE A- and CARE A2) Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.70.00 crore) Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT /Short- term Bk CARE A- /CARE 6300 Reaffirmed limits A2 (enhanced from Rs.400.00 crore) Pnc Delhi Industrial Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1164.2 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1201.6 Reaffirmed Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2050 Reaffirmed S. M. Autostar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 92.5 Assigned SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 100 Assigned Ltd SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 100 Assigned Ltd (NonFB) CARE A1 Shree Chanakya Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 474.3 Revised from CARE BBB- [Reduced from 58.78 Cr] Shyam Steel Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2551.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 291.77 Cr) Shyam Steel Industries Ltd. LT /ST Bk CARE BBB+/ 320 Revised from limits CARE A3+ CARE BBB/ CARE A3 Singhal Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25 crores) Sova Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+(SO) 750 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) (reduced from 91.42 Cr) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited Surana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5172.8 Reaffirmed Tarang Jewels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Three M Paper Manufacturing Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 398.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB- Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB (Is) Reaffirmed Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac ^ - - Withdrawn ^WWIIPL has surrendered the aforementioned bank facilities rated by us and there is no outstanding under the said facility Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1990 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)