Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Assigned Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Asm Traxim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Autoline Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Revised from CARE D Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 410 Reaffirmed Bhagat Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed Bindlas Duplex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 102.5 Reaffirmed A3 Caparo Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1185 Revised from CARE A4 to CARE D and then upgraded to CARE A4 Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.7 Reaffirmed Color Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 44.5 Assigned Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 9650 Reaffirmed out)* Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Ems Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1150 Reaffirmed A3 Everest Metals Fze ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 970.2* Reaffirmed *equivalent of sanctioned facilities of USD 11.8mn@ Rs.66.97/USD Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 85 Revised from CARE A3 H. P. Rajyaguru ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Hastkala ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.3 Assigned Haveli Restaurant And Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Icici Prudential Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to31 debt schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Indraprastha Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 670 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 27763.1 Reaffirmed Kanwar Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1378 Revised from CARE D Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 140.7 Reaffirmed Minerals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4390 Reaffirmed Nabha Power Ltd ST Bk Fac (LOC/BG) CARE A1 2500 Reaffirmed Precast Infrastructures India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 620 Reaffirmed Proenergy Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 105 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO) Protrans Supply Chain Management Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 47 Revised from Ltd CARE A3+ (SO) Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2970 Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 9 debt schemes of Religare Invesco Mutual Fund Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Sri Adhikari Brothers Television ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Network Ltd Swan Energy Ltd ST Non-FB - LC/BG CARE A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Tc Travel And Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Assigned Uttaranchal Iron & Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 85 Revised from CARE A4 Uttam Value Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 13900 Revised from CARE A4+ Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 187.5 Revised from CARE A4 Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 9100 Revised from CARE A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd Medium Term CARE B+ 460 Revised from Instruments - CARE C (FD) Fixed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Assigned Aarnav Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 441.8 Assigned Aarnav Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 10 Assigned A3+ Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Asm Traxim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Aspiro Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 406.5 Assigned Autoline Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1500.6 Revised from CARE D Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 257.8 Reaffirmed B A Consulting LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Baharampore Farakka Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7450.4 Reaffirmed Bhagat Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 126.3 Reaffirmed Bharati Vidyapeeth Pune LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2670.6 Reaffirmed Bindlas Duplex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 304.1 Reaffirmed Caparo Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2693.8 Revised from CARE B to CARE D and then upgraded to CARE B Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Care Bbb/Care A3+ LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Reaffirmed Color Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Color Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4100 Assigned Cox And Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 10890 Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd NCDs CARE AA 8000 Reaffirmed Dishman Fze Bk Fac Suspended Ems Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 105.7 Reaffirmed Farakka Raiganj Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9696.7 Reaffirmed Financial Software And Systems Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A 7799.9 Reaffirmed Gopal Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Assigned Gopal Shivhare Long/ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 30 Assigned Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 751.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE BBB/CARE 15 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 H. P. Rajyaguru LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Hastkala LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 70 Assigned A4 Haveli Restaurant And Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 282.7 Reaffirmed Icici Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 2300 Reaffirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Iii Series A1 PTCs Withdrawn India Standard Loan Trust - Iii Series A2 PTCs Withdrawn India Standard Loan Trust - Iii Second Loss Withdrawn Facility Indraprastha Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 472.7 Revised from CARE BB Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 217863 Reaffirmed J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs CARE D 27133.3 Reaffirmed (aggregate) IV, VIII, X, XI, XII, XIII Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 53879.7 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs V* Withdrawn Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Bk Fac and Withdrawn Compulsorily Convertible Debentures Jsl Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC ) CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed and removed from credit watch Jsl Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 27 Assigned Jsl Lifestyle Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 162.5 Reaffirmed (LC/BG) A4+ and removed from credit watch Kamla Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE C 47 Assigned Kamla Shivhare Long/ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 30 Assigned Kanwar Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Kapil Mohan & Associates Hydro Power LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 532.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE B+ 850 Revised from CARE D Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE B+ 271.5 Revised from CARE C Kurmi Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 402.6 Revised from CARE BB- Kurmi Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 25 Revised from CARE BB Kut Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2571.4 Revised from CARE BB- Laxmi Narayan Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE C 70 Assigned Laxmi Narayan Shivhare Long/ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 30 Assigned Long Term Bank Facilities LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 10000 Assigned A1+ Man Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Revised from CARE BB Mantra Island Homes Chimbli Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 849.3 Reaffirmed Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs# CARE A- (SO) Assigned #Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis. Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 390 Reaffirmed Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5240 Reaffirmed (External commercial borrowings) Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (Working CARE A 7500 Reaffirmed capital limits) Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE A 800 Reaffirmed Nice Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Precast Infrastructures India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 283.9 Reaffirmed Proenergy Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 15 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Protrans Supply Chain Management Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 103.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 106094.5Reaffirmed Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd Non SLR Bonds -I @ CARE BBB(SO) 3400 Reaffirmed @ based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of Punjab Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB- Santoshi Rice And General Mills Bk Fac Suspended Satman Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Shikhar Microfinance P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Shree Jagannath Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 10586 Revised from CARE BB+ Shyamaraju And Company (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2096 Assigned Shyamsree Food Processing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 377.5 Assigned Sri Adhikari Brothers Television LT Bk Fac - FB -TL CARE BBB 861.5 Reaffirmed Network Ltd Straight Edge Contracts Pvt Ltd (SecplLT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed Swan Energy Ltd LT FB - CC CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 673.5 Revised from CARE C The Hind Samachar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB CARE C 1700 Revised from Limits) CARE BBB- Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 39339.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Uttam Value Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6400.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Uttaranchal Iron & Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 223.6 Revised from CARE BB Vijay Printing Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 8.3 Reaffirmed Vijay Printing Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 75 Reaffirmed (Overdraft) Wadhawan Global Hotels And Resorts PvtLT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB 550 Assigned Ltd Wadhawan Global Hotels And Resorts PvtLT Bk Fac- CARE BBB 70 Assigned Ltd Non-fundbased- BG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)