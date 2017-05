Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinav Overseas (A Unit Of Marino ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Assigned Cables India Pvt Ltd) Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.0.25 crore] Balaji Mobitech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.20 crore] Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 75 BTL EPC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1113 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 66.3 Cr) Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 280 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A3 (enhanced from 22 Cr) Gravita India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 415 Reaffirmed Gupta H.C. Overseas (I) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Reaffirmed K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned K.K.R. Food Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Kei Industries Ltd Corporate CGR 3 Reaffirmed Governance Rating Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 4 debt schemes of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund M.S.Ramaiah Developers And Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Mamta Seeds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Mayor & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 112 Assigned Paragon Cable India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Non-FB ST- CARE A3 53170 Reaffirmed LC/BG (Enhanced from 4796.41 Cr) Sanvijay Rolling And Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 139.5 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 14.05 Cr) Siddha Galaxia Phase II By Siddha Project Star Kolkata - 6 Assigned Sphere Llp Rating Star Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 408.5 Revised from CARE D Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 130 Reaffirmed Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinav Overseas (A Unit Of Marino LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Cables India Pvt Ltd) Ashok Leyland Nissan Vehicles Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB- 4400 Revised from CARE A *(Includes unavailed amount of Rs.25 crore) Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.6.40 crore] Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 107.2 Reaffirmed A3 [Enhanced from Rs.1.58 crore] Balaji Mobitech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE BB [Reduced from Rs.13 crore] Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ % 12395 Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 154 A1+ % BCS India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Reaffirmed BTL EPC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1638 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100 Cr) DB Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 82210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5,688 Cr) Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 67.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB (Enhanced from 4.90 Cr) Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India Long- term/ Short- CARE BBB+/CARE 260 Revised from Pvt Ltd term Bk Fac A3+ CARE BBB/ CARE A3 (enhanced from 20 Cr) Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Series A PTC CARE AA (SO) Assigned Provisional Gadgil Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 130 A3 % Gravita India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 235 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.10.09 crore] Gravita India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 595 Reaffirmed A2+ [Enhanced from Rs.49.50 crore] Gupta H.C. Overseas (I) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Ind Barath Power (Madras) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 26550 Assigned Indiabulls Asset Management Co. Ltd Indiabulls Income CARE AAAmfs Assigned Fund K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 50 Assigned CARE A4 K.K.R. Flour Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 138 Assigned K.K.R. Flour Mills LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 62 Assigned CARE A4 K.K.R. Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270 Assigned K.K.R. Food Products LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 20 Assigned CARE A4 Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned KBS Creation LT/ ST Bk CARE BBB+/ 150 Reaffirmed Fac CARE A2+ Kilburn Engineering Ltd LT Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Kilburn Engineering Ltd LT Fac/ ST Fac CARE BBB-/ 1000 Assigned (LC/BG) CARE A3 L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4493.7 Assigned L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd NCD Issue CARE A 2500 Assigned Lord Shiva Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120.2 Revised from CARE BB [reduced from Rs.14.67 crore] M.S.Ramaiah Developers And Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Machine Tools (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Machine Tools (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk CARE BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Fac /CARE A3 Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 2975.5 (enhanced from 259.25 Cr) Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 625 Reaffirmed (reduced from 81.25 Cr) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Shiva Distilleries Limited (SDL rated CARE BBB) Mamta Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Manba Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 766.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 59.7 crore) Mangalore Chemicals And Fertilizers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 19500 Assigned Ltd CARE A3 Nissan Ashok Leyland Powertrain Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB- 825 Revised from CARE A *(Includes unavailed amount of Rs.45 crore) Paragon Cable India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Pheroze Framroze & Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac (CC Limits) CARE BB- 390 Reaffirmed Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 230 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB-CC-LT CARE BBB 14810.2 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT CARE BBB 940 Reaffirmed Bills discounting/ Bills purchasing Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac-FB-(ECB) CARE BBB 560 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LT TL CARE BBB 8074.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 663.51 Cr) Punjab Biomass Power Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB- 202.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.31.78 crore) Punjab Biomass Power Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB- 99.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.11.95 crore) Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs CARE AAA (SO) 250 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) (RCL, rated CARE AAA(long-term debt)/CARE AA+ (subordinated debt)/CARE PP-MLD AAA (principle protected market linked debenture)) on credit watch Sanvijay Rolling And Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3500 Reaffirmed Sapphire Industrial Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 269.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ [Reduced from 31.85 Cr] Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1643.1 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Shyama Shyam Vsk Water Management Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.5 Reaffirmed Ltd [Reduced from Rs.14.00 crore] Solitaire Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1153.2 Revised from CARE BBB [Reduced from 133.88 Cr] Solutrean Building Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 303 Revised from CARE BB Sri Bhavani Wire Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Supertech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 14500 Assigned Supertech Ltd NCD CARE BB+ 1300 Assigned Trust Marketing LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 800 Reaffirmed A3+ (Enhanced from 41 Cr) Tv Vision Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 233.6 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A- 750 Assigned Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 6102.4 Revised from CARE D Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk CARE BBB 60 Reaffirmed Fac (SO)/CARE A3+ (SO) Vardhman Industrial Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Vasu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Assigned Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs.1.46 crore] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)