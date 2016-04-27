Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Builders ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 200 Assigned CARE A3 (Reduced from Rs.35.00 crore) Annu Infra Construct (India) Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Reaffirmed C.P. Milk And Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Centrum Direct Ltd (Cdl) ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1526.8 Assigned Havells India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4099 Reaffirmed Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 21.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 47.60 CR) Karan Letex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Revised from CARE A4 Nata Devices India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Bar Ltd (Rbl) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Sahiba Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Satco Capital Markets Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4678 Reaffirmed Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 86.8 Reaffirmed Ssa International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4908 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 450.50 CR) Staragri Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 500 Assigned (Proposed)* *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Star Agriwarehousing & Collateral Management Ltd. True Value Homes (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Havells India Ltd FD - - Withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Fixed Deposits of Havells India Ltd with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 175 Assigned (Reduced from Rs.32.50 crore) Annu Infra Construct (India) Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO)^ 180.6^ Reaffirmed Ltd ^backed by Fixed Deposits hypothecated to the bank Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 109.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 400 Reaffirmed Ltd CARE A3 Brace Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B(SO)* 850 Assigned *The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of Structured Payment Mechanism backed by bank monitored Trust and Retention Account of the Lessee (Bhushan Steel Limited). C.P. Milk And Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Centrum Direct Ltd (Cdl) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 655 Reaffirmed Dhanraj Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ellenabad Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Revised from CARE BB Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 473.2 Assigned Garg Steels Jalandhar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Havells India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2450 Revised from CARE AA+ (reduced from 284.98 CR) Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9783.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 862.90 CR) Hhp Broadcasting Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 