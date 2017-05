Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 97 Assigned Azam Rubber Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 308 Reaffirmed Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Fibremarx Papers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed G D Goenka Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 GMR Warora Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A3 2300 Assigned Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE D 275.5 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 K.H.T. Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2100 Revised from CARE A1 Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Pnb Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Shriramchander Straw Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Value Homes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 237.5 Assigned Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 168 Assigned Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd LT/ST Fac CARE BB+/CARE 70 Assigned A4+ Azam Rubber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 457.5 Reaffirmed Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 749 Revised from CARE A- Century Textiles And Industries Ltd NCD CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1249.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Eagle Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Fibremarx Papers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 316.9 Reaffirmed G D Goenka Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1025.2 Reaffirmed Gmr Warora Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 35108.8 Assigned Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCD Programme CARE BBB- 750 Assigned Gmr Warora Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE BBB-/CARE 3900 Assigned A3 Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4093 Revised from CARE C Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Indo Rama Renewables Jath Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1486.2 % Ivy Health & Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE BBB- Jain Sons Finlease Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Jain Sons Finlease Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Jetpur Somnath Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7120 Reaffirmed K.H.T. Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 350 Assigned Kalpana Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Kalpana Shivhare Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A450 Assigned Kanase Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Liz Traders And Agents Pvt Ltd Proposed LT/ST CARE AA-/CARE 1500 Reaffirmed instruments A1+ Maruti Clean Coal & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11190 Reaffirmed Maruti Clean Coal & Power Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1370 Reaffirmed A3 Mkj Tradex Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB 225 Assigned Nahar Homes Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 800 Revised from CARE BB- Oriental Pathways (Agra) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1025.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Oriental Pathways (Nagpur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1042.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3250 Revised from CARE A Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 7550 Revised from A2+ CARE A/ CARE A1 Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 52 Assigned Ram Swaroop Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Ram Swaroop Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 50 Assigned Shriramchander Straw Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Revised from CARE BBB- Sneh Sadan Traders And Agents Ltd Proposed LT/ST CARE AA-/CARE 2750 Reaffirmed instruments A1+ Swastik Epitome Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 780 Assigned Syndicate Bank Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Thermadyne Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Times Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Upgraded from CARE B+ Trn Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 21879.8 Reaffirmed Debt) Trn Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3127 Reaffirmed (Subordinate Debt) Trn Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1850 Reaffirmed A3 Trust Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- Working CARE A- 3000 Reaffirmed Capital Demand Loan Tulip Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1600 Reaffirmed Uniquest Infra Ventures Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 750 Reaffirmed A1+ Wondervalue Realty Developers Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3000 Revised from CARE BB Xrbia Abode Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Reaffirmed Zamil Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 