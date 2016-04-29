Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed
Capital First Home Finance Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Export-Import Bank Of India ST CP Programme CARE A1+ 152166.6Reaffirmed
Genuine Promoters ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed
Genus Apparels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 93.6 Revised from
CARE A4+ to
CARE D and
then revised
to CARE A4
Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn*
*The short term ratings have been withdrawn on account of reclassification
of short term facility to long-term.
International Trade Links Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed
Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 295 Reaffirmed
Samarth Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Suspension
revoked and
reaffirmed
Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Carthic Credits Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE B+ (FD) 60 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arvind Lifestyles Brands Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE A+ (SO) 1500 Assigned
issue @
@ The above rating is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of
unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited
(Arvind, rated: CARE A+ / CARE A1+)
Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 97.5 Reaffirmed
A4
Bvg India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9226.5 Reaffirmed
Capital First Home Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4610.1 Reaffirmed
Dbl Hata - Dargawon Tollways Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 37.1 Assigned
/CARE A2+ (SO)@
@The above bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional
and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be extended by Dilip Buildcon Limited
(DBL; rated CARE A-/ CARE A2+). As of now, the above ratings are 'provisional'
and it will be confirmed once the company submits the copy of supporting
documents regarding extension of corporate guarantee by DBL to the satisfaction of CARE.
Dbl Hata - Dargawon Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)@ 740 Assigned
@The above bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional
and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be extended by Dilip Buildcon Limited
(DBL; rated CARE A-/ CARE A2+). As of now, the above ratings are 'provisional'
and it will be confirmed once the company submits the copy of supporting
documents regarding extension of corporate guarantee by DBL to the satisfaction of CARE.
Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 712.2 Final rating
Ltd. assigned
Export-Import Bank Of India LT Bk Borrowing CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Export-Import Bank Of India LT / ST CD CARE AAA 152166.6Reaffirmed
Programme /CARE A1+*
^interchangeable long-term / short-term limit
Genuine Promoters LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 844.4 Reaffirmed
Genus Apparels Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 80.7 Revised from
CARE BB to
CARE D and
then revised
to CARE BB-
Govind Milk And Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 348.9 Reaffirmed
International Trade Links Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 245.5 Reaffirmed
Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 711.9 Reaffirmed
Ozone Projects Pvt. Ltd. Unsecured CARE BB+ (SO) 1730 Final rating
NonConvertible assigned
Debenture
Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd NCD I CARE BB+ 4250 Reaffirmed
Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd NCD II CARE BB+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 354.1 Reaffirmed
Rising Sun Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE D 70 Assigned
Samarth Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.7 Suspension
revoked and
reaffirmed
Silk Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B 75.2 Assigned
Society Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed
Somenath Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.5 Assigned
Sourcehov India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Assigned
Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 95 Assigned
A4
Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16.9 Assigned
Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 32.5 Assigned
A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
