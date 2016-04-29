Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank Of India ST CP Programme CARE A1+ 152166.6Reaffirmed Genuine Promoters ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Genus Apparels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 93.6 Revised from CARE A4+ to CARE D and then revised to CARE A4 Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn* *The short term ratings have been withdrawn on account of reclassification of short term facility to long-term. International Trade Links Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 295 Reaffirmed Samarth Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Carthic Credits Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE B+ (FD) 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Lifestyles Brands Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE A+ (SO) 1500 Assigned issue @ @ The above rating is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind, rated: CARE A+ / CARE A1+) Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 97.5 Reaffirmed A4 Bvg India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9226.5 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4610.1 Reaffirmed Dbl Hata - Dargawon Tollways Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 37.1 Assigned /CARE A2+ (SO)@ @The above bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be extended by Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL; rated CARE A-/ CARE A2+). As of now, the above ratings are 'provisional' and it will be confirmed once the company submits the copy of supporting documents regarding extension of corporate guarantee by DBL to the satisfaction of CARE. Dbl Hata - Dargawon Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)@ 740 Assigned @The above bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be extended by Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL; rated CARE A-/ CARE A2+). As of now, the above ratings are 'provisional' and it will be confirmed once the company submits the copy of supporting documents regarding extension of corporate guarantee by DBL to the satisfaction of CARE. Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 712.2 Final rating Ltd. assigned Export-Import Bank Of India LT Bk Borrowing CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Programme Export-Import Bank Of India LT / ST CD CARE AAA 152166.6Reaffirmed Programme /CARE A1+* ^interchangeable long-term / short-term limit Genuine Promoters LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 844.4 Reaffirmed Genus Apparels Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 80.7 Revised from CARE BB to CARE D and then revised to CARE BB- Govind Milk And Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 348.9 Reaffirmed International Trade Links Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 245.5 Reaffirmed Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 711.9 Reaffirmed Ozone Projects Pvt. Ltd. Unsecured CARE BB+ (SO) 1730 Final rating NonConvertible assigned Debenture Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd NCD I CARE BB+ 4250 Reaffirmed Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd NCD II CARE BB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 354.1 Reaffirmed Rising Sun Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE D 70 Assigned Samarth Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.7 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Silk Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B 75.2 Assigned Society Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Somenath Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.5 Assigned Sourcehov India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Assigned Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 95 Assigned A4 Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16.9 Assigned Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 32.5 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.