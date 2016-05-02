May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of Apr 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Apl International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 900 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore] Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4+ 60 Revised from Based) CARE A3 Hindustan Waste Treatment Pvt. Ltd. STBk Facility Non CARE A1(SO)* 73.5 Assigned Fund Based - BG *based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A/CARE A1) to the lenders of Hindustan Waste Treatment Private Limited (HWTPL) Indian Yarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 33.6 Reaffirmed J.B. Advani & Co. Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Mega International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Reaffirmed Milano Bathroom Fittings (P) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 2.5 Reaffirmed Modern Dairies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 41 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 944 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.72.40 crore] Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 929.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 75.50 CR) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 71000 Assigned Programme for FY17 Shri Rathi Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.9 Assigned Smc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Non - Fund CARE A1 2430 Reaffirmed BasedST-LC/BG Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 291.2 Reaffirmed Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 61.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abbott Cold Storages Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 250 Assigned A4+ Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 8000 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 14.93 CR) Apl International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1500 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.30.00 crore] Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A- 330 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd Assignee Payouts - - Withdrawn Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE B+ 13500 Reaffirmed Debt) Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Reaffirmed (Subordinate Debt) Cms Computers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 645 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Commercial Carriers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.9 Assigned Crescent Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 850 Assigned Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB-(SO)@ 4000 Assigned (TL)-Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) @based on escrow of rent receivables and other terms of the sanction. Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 157 Reaffirmed Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 36 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 410.1 Revised from Based) CARE BBB- Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 51.9 Revised from Based TL) CARE BBB- Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1160 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB+(Is) - Revised from CARE BBB- Haridwar Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9810.9 Revised from CARE BB- Hindustan Waste Treatment Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk CARE A(SO)* 1173.8 Assigned Facility Fund Based (TL) *based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A/CARE A1) to the lenders of Hindustan Waste Treatment Private Limited (HWTPL). Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB(SO) 1728 Assigned ^ The facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent company, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited. Hyderabad Ring Road Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2651.3 Revised from CARE BB Indian Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 672.5 Reaffirmed Jagran Social Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 523.3 Revised from CARE BBB Kisan Agro LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned L&T Western Andhra Tollway Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mahabal Auto Ancillaries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135.1 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.10.29 crore] Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 580.3 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.41.05 crore] Mega International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Mega International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Milano Bathroom Fittings (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 124.1 Reaffirmed Modern Dairies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1212.5 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2052.7 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs. 205.51 crore] Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1193.6 Reaffirmed Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 5.2 Reaffirmed A4+ Opg Power Ventures Plc Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A 25650 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 140000 Assigned Programme for FY17 Pradeep Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Rishab Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 11.2 Assigned Rishab Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 45 Assigned A4 Shri Rathi Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170.9 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.14.16 crore] Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147 Assigned Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 100 Assigned A4 Smc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE A 680 Reaffirmed Based-LT-CC Smc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A140 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.3 Assigned Talwalkar Better Value Fitness Ltd. NCDs -Proposed CARE AA 500 Assigned Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 397.1 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 44.76 CR) Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190.5 Assigned Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 134.6 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.15.22 crore] Wadhawan Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 335.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40.38 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.