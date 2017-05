May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Rasayan Ltd ST Instruments* CARE A1+ 222.5 Assigned (CP) * Proposed to be carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company C&S Electric Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4050 Reaffirmed De Converter India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Geo Miller & Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 733 Reaffirmed Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 168 Assigned Kuwar Tikamchand Jwellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Laj Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 308 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ps Group Realty Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 238.5 Assigned Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) - Revised from CARE A3 Samtex Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 260 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwetha Cement Holdings Ltd LT Instruments- ProvCARE AA- 750 Reaffirmed NCD @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee proposed to be provided by Dalmia Bharat Limited (rated 'CARE AA-/CARE A1+') and a structured. Ambit Concrete Pvt Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhartiya Micro Credit Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Biltech Building Elements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 629.9 Revised from CARE BBB C&S Electric Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2686 Reaffirmed Classic Mall Development Company Pvt NCD issue CARE AA+ (SO) 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd Cleta Real Estate Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn De Converter India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.6 Reaffirmed Enersan Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 361.5 Assigned Essel Bagalkot Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 334.5 Assigned Essel Gulbarga Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 333.3 Assigned Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 24 Assigned Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 177.5 Assigned A4+ Gandevikar Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 330 Placed on credit watch Genius Propbuild Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 12.7 Reaffirmed Geo Miller & Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140.4 Reaffirmed Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd NCD issue@ CARE AA 1250 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKLC, rated 'CARE AA/CARE A1+') and structured payment mechanism Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 301 Assigned Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 419 Assigned A2+ Ifmr Fimpact Medium Term Microfinance Medium Term CARE AA (AIF) - Assigned Fund Microfinance Fund Kc Educational And Social Welfare LT Bk Fac CARE D 600 Reaffirmed Society Kc Hostel LT Bk Fac CARE D 210.3 Reaffirmed Kuwar Tikamchand Jwellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned Laj Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.2 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ps Group Realty Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 611.5 Assigned Rajasthan Liquors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 579.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 3000 @ Assigned @ Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Innoventures Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL). Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Rsm Sapthagiri Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Samtex Fashions Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Semler Research Centre Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB+ 40 Placed on credit watch Semler Research Centre Pvt. Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB+ - Placed on credit watch Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA 6029.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)