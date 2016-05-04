May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fatehpuria Transformers And SwitchgearST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Handlooms Export Corporation Of India ST Bk Fac CARE A3 904 Reaffirmed Ltd K.C. Printing And Allied Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned M. K. Shipping And Allied Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd [enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore] Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1250 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore] Marda Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9 Assigned Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore] Ratnapriya Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 510 Reaffirmed Rays Power Experts Pvt Ltd Non-FB ST - BG / CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed LOC [increased from 40.00 CR] Rosmerta Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Samudra Electronic System Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-fund based CARE A1(SO)* 15 Assigned * based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A/CARE A1) to the lenders of Samudra Electronic System Private Limited (SESPL). Shah Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Srasthi Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Wockhardt Hospitals Ltd ST Bk Fac(NFB) CARE A3 500 Assigned Walia Traders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 22 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Adore Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.3 Assigned Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 785 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.90 CR) Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 486 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways (India) Limited. Baba Budha Sahib Cardiac Centre Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 198.5 Assigned Calcom Cement India Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 600 Assigned @ backed by a letter of comfort provided by Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (DCBL, rated 'CARE AA-'). Colour Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 789.8 Reaffirmed Dalmia Power Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 2750 Assigned @ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL, rated 'CARE AA-/CARE A1+'). Dalmia Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 497.4 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.52.42 crore] Dalmia Refractories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 470 Reaffirmed A2+ Dehradun Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5284.5 Revised from CARE BB- Express Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BB 931 Assigned Express Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (BK CARE BB 69 Assigned optionally convertible debenture) Fatehpuria Transformers And SwitchgearLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd Grj Distributors And Developers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 763.5 Reaffirmed Ltd [Reduced from Rs.78.53 crore] Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL - CARE AA- 500 Assigned Proposed) Handlooms Export Corporation Of India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd K.C. Printing And Allied Works LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned M. K. Shipping And Allied Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd [enhanced from Rs.1.00 crore] Mahatma Gandhi University Of Medical LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2145.2 Assigned Sciences And Technology S. S Nath & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9 CR) Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore] Marda Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65.4 Assigned Pivotal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 541.7 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 59.11 CR] Pruthi Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 260.9 Assigned Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.4.50 crore] Ratnapriya Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Rays Power Experts Pvt Ltd FB LT - CC CARE BBB- 125 Reaffirmed [increased from 10.00 CR] Rosmerta Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15.9 Revised from CARE BB [Reduced from 4.08 CR] Samudra Electronic System Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based - CC CARE A(SO)* 40 Assigned * based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A/CARE A1) to the lenders of Samudra Electronic System Private Limited (SESPL) Samudra Electronic System Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based - TL CARE A(SO)* 65 Assigned * based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A/CARE A1) to the lenders of Samudra Electronic System Private Limited (SESPL) Shah Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Revised from CARE BB- Sophisticated Industrial Materials LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30.2 Reaffirmed Analytic Labs Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs.3.39 crore) Sophisticated Industrial Materials LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 85 Reaffirmed Analytic Labs Pvt Ltd A4+ Srasthi Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45.8 Assigned Tractors India Pvt Ltd Under Credit LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2581.4 Placed on Watch credit watch Tractors India Pvt Ltd Under Credit LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 3500 Placed on Watch A2+ credit watch Under Credit Watch LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2273.4 Placed on credit watch Under Credit Watch LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1800 Placed on /CARE A3+ credit watch Vantage Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Walia Traders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1256.4 Reaffirmed 