May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd ST- Non- Fund CARE A2 30 Assigned Based- (LC/BG) Escorts Heart Institute & Research ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Fortis Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1725 Reaffirmed Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Credit watch removed Rating Reaffirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST InstrumentsCP CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned (Standalone) Karnatak Lingayat Education Society ST Bk Fac- Non- FB CARE A1+ 183.5 Assigned Krishi Rasayan ST Bk Fac CARE A2 340 Assigned Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Rmp Fab Sourcing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Sperry International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 168 Assigned Sperry Plast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 265 Assigned Swastik Pipe Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd Fund Based- LT- CARE A- 750 Assigned CC/Bill Discounting Bassaiya Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.5 Assigned Critical Access Health Services & LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Assigned Research Centre Pvt Ltd Escorts Heart Institute & Research LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Fortis Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 25000 Assigned A1+ Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Credit watch removed Rating Reaffirmed Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 667 Revised from A3+ CARE A- (SO)* /CARE A1 (SO) * The ratings were earlier backed by a corporate guarantee from Opelina Finance & Investment Ltd. Subsequent to the weakening in credit profile of corporate guarantor, CARE has assigned the ratings on a standalone basis. Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT / ST CARE AA- (FD) 1000 Assigned InstrumentsFixed /CARE A1+ (FD) Deposit Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA- 1719.4 Assigned Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Bk Fac- FB CARE AA- 25 Assigned Krishi Rasayan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 240 Assigned Krishi Rasayan LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / A2 50 Assigned Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 159.5 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Suspension A4 revoked and reaffirmed Pack Paper Agencies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 105 Suspension A4 revoked and reaffirmed Raghuleela Builders Pvt. Ltd LT FB (TL - LAP) CARE BBB- 8100 Assigned Raghuleela Builders Pvt. Ltd LT FB (TL - LRD) CARE BBB-(SO*) 9300 Assigned Rmp Fab Sourcing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 307 Reaffirmed Sperry Plast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1410.7 Assigned Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 7350 Assigned Supertech Township Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 3400 Assigned Swastik Pipe Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240 Assigned 