May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. K. Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned
Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd ST- Non- Fund CARE A2 30 Assigned
Based- (LC/BG)
Escorts Heart Institute & Research ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Centre Ltd
Fortis Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1725 Reaffirmed
Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Credit watch
removed
Rating
Reaffirmed
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST InstrumentsCP CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned
(Standalone)
Karnatak Lingayat Education Society ST Bk Fac- Non- FB CARE A1+ 183.5 Assigned
Krishi Rasayan ST Bk Fac CARE A2 340 Assigned
Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Suspension
revoked and
reaffirmed
Rmp Fab Sourcing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed
Sperry International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 168 Assigned
Sperry Plast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 265 Assigned
Swastik Pipe Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. K. Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned
Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd Fund Based- LT- CARE A- 750 Assigned
CC/Bill Discounting
Bassaiya Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.5 Assigned
Critical Access Health Services & LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Assigned
Research Centre Pvt Ltd
Escorts Heart Institute & Research LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Centre Ltd
Fortis Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 25000 Assigned
A1+
Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Credit watch
removed
Rating
Reaffirmed
Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 667 Revised from
A3+ CARE A- (SO)*
/CARE A1 (SO)
* The ratings were earlier backed by a corporate guarantee from Opelina Finance
& Investment Ltd. Subsequent to the weakening in credit profile of corporate
guarantor, CARE has assigned the ratings on a standalone basis.
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT / ST CARE AA- (FD) 1000 Assigned
InstrumentsFixed /CARE A1+ (FD)
Deposit
Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA- 1719.4 Assigned
Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Bk Fac- FB CARE AA- 25 Assigned
Krishi Rasayan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 240 Assigned
Krishi Rasayan LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / A2 50 Assigned
Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 159.5 Suspension
revoked and
reaffirmed
Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Suspension
A4 revoked and
reaffirmed
Pack Paper Agencies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 105 Suspension
A4 revoked and
reaffirmed
Raghuleela Builders Pvt. Ltd LT FB (TL - LAP) CARE BBB- 8100 Assigned
Raghuleela Builders Pvt. Ltd LT FB (TL - LRD) CARE BBB-(SO*) 9300 Assigned
Rmp Fab Sourcing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 307 Reaffirmed
Sperry Plast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1410.7 Assigned
Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 7350 Assigned
Supertech Township Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 3400 Assigned
Swastik Pipe Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)