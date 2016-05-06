May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aa Food Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 90 Assigned Ceigall India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac TL CARE A1 4205 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd CP issue CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed Maral Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1476.6 Revised from CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs.136.53 crore) Ratan Engineering Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Vinayak International Housewares Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Qrg Enterprises Ltd FD CARE AA- (FD) 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aa Food Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 24.9 Assigned Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Assigned Arth Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 300 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ (enhanced from 12.50 CR) Ceigall India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1170 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.10 crore) Educomp Solutions Ltd Receivables CARE D 4040.8 Reaffirmed Assignment Facility Eshwar Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 277.6 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.14.06 crore] Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE A 11865 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue CARE A 15000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A /CARE A111100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.600 crore] Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AAA(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed (NCDs)@@ @Ratings shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as Debenture Trust Deed, Parent Agreement/Shortfall Undertaking and Information Memorandum along with Independent Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE. Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs) CARE AAA(SO)* 5000# Reaffirmed *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. # including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore. Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs) CARE AAA(SO)** 3900 Reaffirmed **credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 273.9 Reaffirmed Krg Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned M/S. Jay Shiv Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 13.9 Assigned M/S. Jay Shiv Agro Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 135 Assigned A4 Maral Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1468.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.152.38 crore) Pnc Raebareli Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE A- 6280 Revised from Debt) CARE BBB Pnc Raebareli Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 698 Revised from ((Subordinate Debt) CARE BBB- Qrg Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (NFB) CARE AA- 80 Revised from CARE A+ Qrg Enterprises Ltd FD CARE AA- (FD) 80 Reaffirmed Ratan Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 127.5 Assigned Sarguja Rail Corridor Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shikhar Integrated Cold Chain Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 170 Assigned Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agrawal & Co.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Ltd Smt Sonpatti Devi Memorial Medical TruLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd SECURED BOND Withdrawn ISSUES AND PROPOSED SECURED BOND ISSUES Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Transformex Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4640 Assigned Vaibhavlaxmi Clean Energy Llp LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 408.2 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 47.94 CR) Vaibhavlaxmi Clean Energy Llp LT Bk Fac (BK CARE BB- 50 Revised from optionally CARE BB convertible debenture) (enhanced from 3.00 CR) Vinayak International Housewares Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.