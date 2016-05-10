May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhandari Export Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO)* 3152 Revised from CARE A2 * The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional and Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Taiwan. Fiorenza Granito Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85.2 Assigned Lakshmi Sugar Mills Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 27 Assigned Leeway Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFBL - CARE A2+ 330 Reaffirmed LC/BG Leeway Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac - FBL - CARE A2+ 340 Reaffirmed Factoring Limits Mahadeo Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 6.00 Cr) New Delhi Television Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed NV Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Vallabh Metal Inc. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 80000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Gurgaon Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 204 Reaffirmed Acme Mumbai Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 204 Reaffirmed Acme Rajdhani Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 188 Reaffirmed ACP Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12500 Revised from CARE BBB- Anant Raj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11816.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Anant Raj Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB 750 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bhandari Export Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 337 Reaffirmed Captain Pipes Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Continental Carbon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 180.2 Revised from CARE BBB * The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional and Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Taiwan. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 22050 Reaffirmed issue (enhanced from Rs.1,205 crore) Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 375557 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CARE AAA 216551.2Assigned Dhanania Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Fiorenza Granito Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 404.2 Assigned Fortune Rice Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 320 Assigned Green Infra Wind Energy Theni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 208.3 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.21.66 crore] Lakshmi Sugar Mills Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1264.6 Assigned Leeway Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac -Fund CARE BBB+ 1830 Revised from Based- CC Limit CARE A- Mahadeo Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 61.7 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 1.23 Cr) Medha Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 179 Reaffirmed NDTV Convergence Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 75 Reaffirmed NDTV Convergence Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 300 Reaffirmed *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV; rated CARE A- , CARE A1 ) New Delhi Television Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1535.5 Reaffirmed NV Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2926.1 Revised from CARE BB- NV Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 816.3 Revised from CARE BB- Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd NCD (NCDs) issue* CARE BBB+(SO) 1350 Assigned * Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Puranik Builders Private Limited (PBPL, rated CARE BBB+) Ranji Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Saffron Jari Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Smt. Tarawanti Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.