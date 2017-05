May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba River Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 13100 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Atc Tires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Club29 Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Healthfore Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO)** 71 Assigned ** backed by Unconditional & Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holdings Private Limited Micro Polypet Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CARE A1+(SO) 1000 Assigned ^The facilities [serial number (iii)] are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by IVL. Om India Trading Company P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Om Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac(CP) CARE A1+ 200 Assigned Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 4300 Assigned P.P. Jewellers P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3280 Revised from CARE A2 Salora International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.35 CR) Vinshil Polychem ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba River Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15770 Revised from CARE AA (reduced from Rs.1582 crore) Amba River Coke Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 1000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA Atc Tires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3920 Reaffirmed Bsr Cancer Hospital Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Btm Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Chandigarh Distillers & Bottlers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 700.2 Revised from CARE A Club29 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 132.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.96 CR) Distribution Logistics Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE D 7160.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB Distribution Logistics Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A4 Haryana Liquors P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 806.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Haryana Liquors P Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 10 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)* 1666.7 Assigned * backed by shortfall undertaking from RHCHolding Private Limited Invention Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Jay Shiv Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 23.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1.39 crore) Jay Shiv Agro Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 135 Reaffirmed A4 Jsw Steel Holding (Usa) Inc LT Bk Fac @CARE AA-(SO) 5200 Revised from CARE AA @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL) to the lenders of JSW Steel holding (USA) Inc. Micro Polypet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- 2190 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 601 CR) @The facilities [serial number (i) and (ii)] are proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd (IVL). Micro Polypet Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- 120 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB @The facilities [serial number (i) and (ii)] are proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd (IVL) Om India Trading Company P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 233.6 Reaffirmed Om India Trading Company P Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 14974 Assigned Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(CC) CARE A-(SO) 1350 Assigned P.P. Jewellers P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 880 Revised from CARE BBB+ Sail-Rites Bengal Wagon Industry Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 720 Assigned Salora International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 387 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12 CR) Snn Homes Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1240 Assigned Snn Properties Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1990 Assigned Vinshil Polychem LT Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A45 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.