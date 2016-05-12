May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Revised from CARE A4+ Ashok Leyland Ltd CP CARE A1 6000 Reaffirmed Ayushman Medical Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6.4 Assigned Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt.ST Bk Fac (Non-FB CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed Ltd - BG/ LC) Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1 600 Revised from Bk limits CARE A2+ Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Kamat Construction And Resorts Pvt LtdShort- term Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 70 Reaffirmed @ @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kamat Construction Private Limited Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Navgrah Fastners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 45.2 Assigned Quality Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Suraksha Realty Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned issue Textrade International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 217.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Ashok Leyland Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 21000 Reaffirmed A1+ Ayushman Medical Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 758 Reaffirmed Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt.LT Bk Fac (FB -TL) CARE BBB+ 1045 Reaffirmed Ltd Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt.LT Bk Fac (FB - CC)CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- (SO@)9750 Reaffirmed (TL)-Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) @based on escrow of rent receivables and other terms of the sanction Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Lease CARE BBB+ 8040 Assigned Rental Discounting Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 1000 Assigned Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20854.5 Revised from CARE B Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 35000 Revised from A4 CARE B/CARE A4 Gmr Rajahmundry Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 36157.9 Reaffirmed Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE A 507.9 Revised from limits CARE A- Jindal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 32708.1 Revised from CARE A+ Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Kamat Construction And Resorts Pvt LtdLong- term Bk Fac @CARE BBB (SO) 305.7 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kamat Construction Private Limited Kamat Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Navgrah Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 6 Assigned Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 40 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd ORIENT GLAZES CARE A- /CARE 250 Reaffirmed PRIVATE LIMITED A2+ Oriental Nagpur Bye Pass Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8515.9 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Quality Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 Assigned Textrade International Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1200 Reaffirmed A3 Vinay Steel LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)